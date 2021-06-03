Total reported incidents: 96
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 0
Warnings: 9
May 21 at 6:28 p.m., police oversaw a child swap between two parents with shared custody.
May 21 at 8:04 p.m., a man at Cumberland Farms was causing a scene with the way he was talking with a woman, and both of them were asked to move along.
May 21 at 9:24 p.m., police passed on information to Stowe Police about a possibly drunk driver spotted on Randolph Road.
May 22 at 12:06 a.m., a Portland Street tenant said the upstairs neighbor was making noise, an issue police said was best taken up with the landlord.
May 22 at 12:22 a.m., a driver thought she was being followed, and pulled over into the police station parking lot, but she didn’t have enough information about the other vehicle to give police any leads.
May 22 at 9:51 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle was spotted on Silver Ridge Road, but was nowhere to be seen when police came by.
May 22 at 3:42 p.m., people were doing burnouts in the Turtle Fur parking lot. Police issued them, mostly kids, no trespassing notices.
May 22 at 6:41 p.m., two ATVs were reported on Cole Hill Road, but no further information was proffered.
May 22 at 5:22 p.m., some people were observed smoking drugs on South River Street, near the town wastewater treatment plant. Police found a tent and paraphernalia, but no one using either.
May 22 at 6:25 p.m., a man was reported acting suspiciously near Copley Hospital. After an investigation, police arrested the man, Jamie Bocash, 41, of Hardwick, on an active arrest warrant, and also cited him for petit larceny.
May 23 at 12:20 a.m., police assisted a person having a mental health crisis in the Copley emergency room.
May 23 at 3:55 a.m., police lent a hand to Hardwick police, who were looking for a man knocking on doors on a private road off Route 15.
May 23 at 9:04 a.m., women were reported yelling at each other on Maple Street. The issue appeared to be about a flat tire.
May 23 at 5:40 p.m., a Mud City area resident said she saw a strange vehicle pass by and take photos of her home.
May 23 at 10:39 p.m., tenants said they thought their landlord had turned off their power.
May 24 at 9:14 a.m., cars were spotted speeding along Cady’s Falls Road.
May 24 at 10:04 a.m., some people spotted camping on an island in the Lamoille River visible from the bypass bridge were told camping isn’t allowed there.
May 24 at 1:17 p.m., police are working with the bank of a person who reported a stolen wallet, to determine if any debit cards had been used.
May 24 at 3:49 p.m., a person who said they were nearly hit by a car hopped in their own car and gave chase, but nothing came of it.
May 24 at 7:33 p.m., police responded to a possible overdose at the Northgate Plaza, where they determined the driver, Fabian Barup, 51, of Johnson, was driving under the influence, and cited him for that and driving after criminal license suspension. Barup refused to submit to a sobriety test, police say.
May 25 at 8:21 a.m., a car hit a deer on Route 12 and a fish and wildlife employee was summoned to dispatch the injured animal.
May 25 at 11:21 a.m., a squad car provided blue lights and traffic patrol while the driver of an All Metals Recycling truck that lost its quarry could get it cleaned up.
May 25 at 2:29 p.m., a man was seen suspiciously looking in cars at a place on Laporte Road and was issued a no-trespass notice.
May 25 at 3:33 p.m., some squatters were reported on Park Street, but police searched the area and found no one matching the description.
May 25 at 5:12 p.m., a tractor trailer truck crashed into the overhanging roof in the Northgate Plaza, causing significant damage to the structure.
May 25 at 5:41 p.m., the same suspicious man from two hours earlier was seen in a person’s backyard on Golf Course Road, and then later in the Third Street mobile home park.
May 25 at 7:28 p.m., police served a temporary restraining order on a man and removed weapons from his home as part of the order’s conditions.
May 25 at 8:15 p.m., some 20-somethings were seen atop the tractor trailers at Rock Art, skateboarding.
May 25 at 10:50 p.m., a man was shooting his gun near Fairwood Parkway, in violation of the town noise ordinance, although the caller acknowledged the shooter was likely shooting at animals after his chickens.
May 26 at 11:25 a.m., an Elmore Road resident suspects a neighbor has been feeding wild animals.
May 26 at 2:25 p.m., police assisted EMS workers with a person who had fallen and needed help getting up.
May 26 at 3:45 p.m., two kids were allegedly smashing things with golf clubs near the fire department.
May 26 at 3:58 p.m., a large gray van left the municipal parking lot leaking something, which police followed, later telling the driver to go and clean up the mess.
May 26 at 4:08 p.m., a person thought to have overdosed in the Cady’s Falls area turned out to be OK, police said.
May 26 at 8:15 p.m., a car crashed into some trees on Stagecoach Road. No humans were injured, but the trees took the worst of it.
May 27 at 1:51 a.m., a car reported as stolen was later downgraded to “borrowed without permission.” Either way, someone’s in trouble, even if not by police.
May 27 at 10:11 a.m., a white 2019 Dodge 3500 with an 11-foot dump body was reported stolen from Foundry Street and is still missing. The plate number is Vermont 368A246, and police are asking anyone with information to call 802-888-4211.
May 27 at 4:10 p.m., a person was upset because an ATM took her EBT card and she now needs a new one.
May 27 at 7:54 p.m., someone found a COVID-19 vaccination card and police got it back to its owner.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.