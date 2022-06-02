Total reported incidents: 92
Arrests: 6
Traffic stops: 21
May 20 at 5:21 a.m., police cited Garland Bowen, 40, of Morristown, for violating conditions of a restricted driver’s license.
May 20 at 8:06 a.m., someone allegedly installed a jump wire in the electric box on the utility pole outside their home to get around a utility disconnect, which police say is both illegal and highly dangerous. Police are investigating the matter.
May 20 at 9:43 a.m., a wallet found in Morrisville Plaza was back in its owner’s possession within the hour.
May 20 at 6:10 a.m., a person who owns a rental unit said it looked like someone kicked in the door. Police are investigating.
May 20 at 6:45 p.m., a driver on Laporte Road said someone pulled out in front of him from Morristown Corners Road. The complainant tried to take a picture of the other person’s license plate but failed.
May 20 at 7:42 p.m., someone turned over a license plate that had fallen off a Morrisville Water & Light truck, and police turned it back over to the utility.
May 20 at 7:55 p.m., an off-duty doctor saw a person overdosed on Route 15 and administered Narcan, reviving her. The revived woman refused to go to the hospital and drove away.
May 20 at 8:19 p.m., a red and black motorcycle was reported speeding on Laporte Road. Police saw it, too, but didn’t give chase because cops don’t chase motorcycles for safety reasons.
May 20 at 10:37 p.m., after being summoned to the Pinecrest mobile home park for a noise complaint, police arrested Michael Sylvester, 33, of Morristown, for violating conditions of release.
May 20 at 11:07 p.m., a man said he left some stuff behind in the Northgate Plaza laundromat and threatened to break into the place if he wasn’t let in. The owner responded and let him in to retrieve his belongings.
May 20 at 11:24 p.m., police were back at the same Pinecrest home for another noise complaint, but all was quiet on the First Street front.
May 21 at 1:15 a.m., police provided backup for a Vermont state trooper who was conducting a traffic stop on Laporte Road.
May 21 at 8:43 a.m., a person called to say his car had broken down on Route 100 near the golf course, so police summoned a tow truck.
May 21 at 5:09 p.m., police arrested Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 29, of Hyde Park, on an active warrant and for violating conditions of release.
May 22 at 7:27 a.m., a man who allegedly dumped trash on the side of Sterling Valley Road was caught in the deed by a neighbor, who took down the man’s license plate number. Police issued him a ticket for $800, based on the cubic feet of litter.
May 22 at 9:48 a.m., a truck spilled a sizable load of stones all over Cadys Falls Road, but a nearby homeowner took care of the problem.
May 22 at 10:43 a.m., a Cumberland Farms employee complained about someone dumping trash in the store’s waste basket.
May 22 at 12:04 p.m., someone complained about a dog sitting in a hot car in the Hannaford parking lot, but the car and dog were gone when police arrived.
May 22 at 1:55 p.m., a Richmond Street resident said a man walked uninvited into their home. The man apologized, explaining he was a roofer and apparently at the wrong address.
May 22 at 2:27 p.m., another dog in a vehicle was reported, this one in the Price Chopper parking lot. Police are asking people to leave the pooches at home, if the alternative is to leave them in a sweltering hot car.
May 22 at 4:37 p.m., a pair of cyclists got tangled up in each other’s bikes and took a spill on Elmore Mountain Road.
May 22 at 5:08 p.m., some ATVs were spotted on Elmore Mountain Road, headed toward Stowe.
May 22 at 6:03 p.m., Angela Cook, 34, either of Essex or Morrisville, died unexpectedly at a home on First Street. Police do not suspect foul play.
May 22 at 7:06 p.m., police gave a man who said he was being harassed on Facebook a lesson on how to block people.
May 22 at 11:56 p.m., some suspicious people were publicly peeing in the vacant lot at the four-way intersection in the middle of the village. The alleged urinators zipped up and were gone when police arrived.
May 23 at 3:52 a.m., police again arrested Sylvester, after responding to a noise complaint on Clark Avenue. Police accused him of again violating conditions, but added allegations of disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief after he allegedly beat up on the police cruiser. He was taken to jail in St. Johnsbury to detox.
May 23 at 6:07 a.m., police are investigating a possible theft from a home on Route 15.
May 23 at 7:58 p.m., a man told police he’d been locked out of his apartment and police said he needed to take that up with his landlord. That discussion must not have gone well, as police say the man was later issued a court order to stay away from the place.
May 23 at 9:16 p.m., a man told police he suspected his tire had been slashed. He called later to say he thinks the culprit was the rough stretch of Route 15 between Hyde Park and Johnson.
May 24 at 5:43 a.m., police disposed of a used needle found at the north-end Maplefields.
May 24 at 2:57 p.m., a “wicked fast” Mustang was reported zooming along Cochran Road. Police didn’t find the car.
May 24 at 3:23 p.m., while looking for the Mustang, police saw a woman drive by they knew was under criminal license suspension, so they cited the driver, Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown, for the alleged offense.
May 24 at 5:19 p.m., a mini motorbike was reported driving up and down Congress Street and had been spotted in the cemetery the night before.
May 24 at 6:31 p.m., a woman in Oxbow Riverfront Park said she overheard a man on his cellphone say “he didn’t want to go back to jail,” so she felt police should know about this.
May 25 at 3:30 a.m., responding to a motor vehicle complaint on Laporte Road, police caught up with the car and later arrested the driver, Forrest Menard, 32, of Hardwick, for driving under the influence. Police say Menard registered a .162 percent blood alcohol concentration at the station.
May 25 at 8:32 a.m., a Route 15 resident said someone stole two traffic cones from her driveway.
May 26 at 1:08 p.m., police assisted the construction company working on Route 15A after their excavator took out the power lines, providing blue lights until the power company arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
