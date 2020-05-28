Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 84
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets, warnings: 0
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 2
Traffic detail: 4
May 15 at 1:23 a.m., two men were threatening each other near Munson Avenue. Police told them to knock it off, then gave one information about how to get a court order.
May 15 at 6:58 a.m., a Brooklyn Street resident reported someone tried to break into her house through a window then jumped off the porch. Police are investigating.
May 15 at 10:06 p.m., a copy of a drinking ticket that had been mailed to someone was found taped to a rock outside the police station.
May 15 at 1:45 p.m., a bicyclist reported a car had run a stop sign and nearly hit him or her in Morristown Corners; police tracked down the driver, who said the bicyclist was the one who ran the stop sign.
May 15 at 10:55 p.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
May 16 at 1:23 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health after a woman reported her mother was missing; she wasn’t and everyone was OK.
May 16 at 4:29 p.m., vehicles reported racing in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot were last seen heading east on Route 15.
May 16 at 4:44 p.m., Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, was charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing a bike from the Great Outdoors; he was later served with a no-trespass order for that store.
May 16 at 6:28 p.m., one man threw a beer at another on Maple Street. The fracas didn’t go any further, though, and police are still looking for the man who chucked the cerveza.
May 16 at 7:39 p.m., Christopher Fitzgerald, 37, of Morristown was charged with domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services after police responded to a dispute on Elmore Street.
May 16 at 8:39 p.m., a caller reported kids riding a mini-bike on Bridge Street, but there was no sign of them when police arrived.
May 16 at 8:55 p.m., police served a court order to a resident on Gray Farm Road.
May 16 at 9:32 p.m., kids were reported being noisy and possibly throwing a party at the end of Churchill Road, but there was no sign of anything like that when an officer arrived.
May 16 at 9:34 p.m., police responded to Morrisville Water & Light, where a group of people were yelling and causing a ruckus in the parking lot. The people told police they were just having a car circle to see friends; police told them to move along.
May 17 at 3:40 a.m., a man driving a vehicle with New Mexico plates was asking people for money at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15, but he was gone when police arrived.
May 17 at 9:38 a.m., passersby reported seeing a Toyota Tundra with temporary tags hit another vehicle on Route 15 and then drive away. There was no damage to the Tundra when police tracked it down, and no one called to report a vehicle had been damaged in the crash.
May 17 at 9:38 a.m., Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, was charged with a second count of retail theft in as many days after allegedly stealing two vacuums from Big Lots.
May 17 at 10:58 a.m., passersby reported seeing a man flip over the guardrails on the Route 100 bypass. The man told police he was just resting and continued on his way.
May 17 at 2:53 p.m., a man reported a woman keeps jumping out in front of him on Cole Hill Road. The woman told police she stepped into the road once while at her mailbox to get the man to slow down, and has been waving at him to slow down whenever she sees him zip past.
May 17 at 6:12 p.m., a man was reported to be laughing, talking to himself and howling near the Old Fishing Hole on Bridge Street; he was gone when police arrived.
May 17 at 6:20 p.m., Morrisville Water & Light staff reported kids in a gray Jeep unloading something on A Street, but police didn’t find anything other than an empty car.
May 17 at 8:46 p.m., a caller reported kids stole a construction sign on Cochran Road, but no signs were reported stolen there.
May 17 at 9:01 p.m., on Cochran Road, an entire toilet fell off a moving vehicle. Police weren’t sure who the damaged latrine belonged to, so they cleaned up the pieces.
May 17 at 10:57 p.m., a Brooklyn Street resident reported someone was trespassing in an apartment there. Police found no one there.
May 18 at 8:30 a.m., an orange mountain bike was reported stolen on Union Street. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 888-4211.
May 18 at 8:38 a.m., staff at Butternut Mountain Farm found a 4-year old in the parking lot alone. The child was later returned to mom in good health, but police told the Department for Children and Families about the incident.
May 18 at 12:47 p.m., police handed out flyers all over the village, asking people not to feed the mother bear and her three cubs that had been spotted numerous times there and to stay away from them.
May 18 at 1:29 p.m., an intoxicated man staying at the Sunset Motor Inn was taken into protective custody and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport to detox.
May 18 at 5:54 p.m., people were touring Bridge Street on that mini-bike again. The bike had been parked by the time police arrived, but officers told the kids who had been riding it to wear helmets, and warned the adult, who was driving it after civil license suspension.
May 18 at 5:54 p.m., staff at the Maplefields in Jersey Heights called police about a man in the bathroom there; he was later served a no-trespass order.
May 19 at 9:05 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health after a man was reported shadow-boxing on Needles Eye Road.
May 19 at 9:59 a.m., a car crashed into a cornfield on Stagecoach Road; no injuries.
May 19 at 11:52 a.m., gunshots heard on Cherry Avenue were just a local game warden, who was shooting rubber bullets at the mama bear who had gotten into someone’s trash. The mother and cubs have since made their way toward Elmore Mountain Road and away from heavily populated areas.
May 19 at 12:53 p.m., a woman with a fine appreciation of nature thought it was suspicious that a man wasn’t letting his kids out of their van to take in the otters, ducks and geese up close at Oxbow Riverfront Park. Then, she was upset the man wouldn’t talk to her when she approached his van, which prompted her to call police.
May 19 at 7:20 p.m., a woman riding her horse on Randolph Road said the driver in a passing Subaru Crosstrek revved the engine, upsetting her steed.
May 19 at 9:16 p.m., a man and woman involved in a dispute on Fitzgerald Road agreed to separate for the night.
May 20 at 10:42 a.m., dump trucks hauling material for construction on Route 100 were reported speeding on Cochran Road, so police had a chat with the foreman on the job.
May 20 at 2:26 p.m., an old pedal cart was reported stolen on Lily Lane but later found on the side of the road and returned.
May 20 at 3:46 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in checking on a Cadys Falls Road resident, who was OK.
May 20 at 4:11 p.m., single-car rollover on Stagecoach Road; no injuries.
May 20 at 5:47 p.m., a gold car was reported blocking the driveway at Mountain View Campground, and young kids were left in the car. The campground owner took the keys out of the vehicle. Turns out the parents were just across Route 15, getting food from the snack bar, and soon returned.
May 20 at 8:10 p.m., on Churchill Road, people could hear kids causing a ruckus, but there was no sight or sound of noisy teens when police arrived.
May 20 at 9:28 p.m., working with Lamoille County Mental Health, police checked on a man in the Morrisville Plaza, who was OK.
May 20 at 10:12 p.m., a man who got into an argument with his girlfriend on Elmore Street agreed to stay with family for the night until everyone cooled off.
May 21 at 4:10 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
May 21 at 9:19 a.m., a woman locked herself out of her vehicle with her kids still inside. Police got the doors open and everyone was OK.
May 21 at 9:46 a.m., someone was reported feeding apples to bears on George Street, but the investigating officer saw no apples.
May 21 at 10:31 a.m., a Ward Pond Road resident reported five young chickens stolen from his home. The chicks — they were Rhode Island Reds — were in an open-air pen though, and police suspect another type of bird, either hawk, owl or eagle, is involved in the case of the missing fowl.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.