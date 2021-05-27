Total reported incidents: 63
Arrests/citations: 7
Traffic warnings: 3
May 14 at 7:04 p.m., a woman told police another woman stole some things from her purse, but wasn’t sure exactly what was missing.
May 14 at 8:06 p.m., a suspicious-seeming car was spotted at Hannaford, and then at Price Chopper, and then was nowhere to be seen.
May 15 at 4:12 a.m., a car that crashed into a telephone pole on Golf Course Road was found without anyone in it, but police ultimately found the suspected driver, J’Leen Diaz, 26, of Hartford, Conn., and cited her for leaving the scene of an accident.
May 15 at 7:06 p.m., staff at Cumberland Farms reported a suspicious person who shows up dressed in red, white and blue attire.
May 15 at 7:52 p.m., police responded to a medical call in the Maple Street neighborhood. After investigating the scene, they arrested David Foy III, 27, of Johnson, for domestic assault.
May 15 at 8:13 p.m., someone reported seeing a bumper in the middle of the road near the Stagecoach and Cady’s Falls roads intersection and a car off in the grass. The car was gone when police arrived, but the bumper was still there and subsequently removed.
May 15 at 11:26 p.m., police spotted a car tucked away in the middle of Feline Loop and checked it, discovering the driver was just pulled over to make a call.
May 16 at 5:47 a.m., some people were seen sleeping in a car in the Cumby’s parking lot. The person behind the wheel said they had been driving through the night and were catching a quick snooze.
May 16 at 8:26 a.m., police assisted a 45-year-old man undergoing a mental health crisis.
May 16 at 9:55 a.m., police arrested Jess Fitzgerald, 56, of Morristown, after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a mailbox on Washington Highway and police discovered he had an active warrant out for his arrest. Police also cited Fitzgerald for possession of cocaine and other narcotics.
May 16 at 12:54 a.m., police instructed a person how to block people on Facebook after they said mean things about the person.
May 16 at 9:10 p.m., a vehicle had been parked in the Lamoille County Mental Health Services parking lot with its hood up all day, and the owner was just finishing up needed repairs as police came to check it out.
May 16 at 4:36 p.m., some people spotted near the B Street hydroelectric dam were not up to no good, but foraging for fiddleheads.
May 17 at 9:42 a.m., a father wasn’t happy with someone who sold his kid a truck, and arguments ensued.
May 17 at 10:04 a.m., a car went off the side of Stagecoach Road in the 25-mph zone. No one was injured.
May 17 at 10:24 a.m., police helped a woman who feels she was defrauded on eBay.
May 17 at 4:25 p.m., a person headed toward Oxbow Park wielding a newspaper seemed suspicious, as if intent on lighting a fire.
May 18 at 8:30 a.m., an officer spoke to a Peoples Academy driver education class.
May 18 at 9:05 a.m., a vehicle inspection sticker was reported stolen from a place on Laporte Road.
May 18 at 12:25 p.m., a Maple Street resident said someone egged her car.
May 18 at 5:20 p.m., a youngster with wheels was spotted speeding along Fitzgerald Road.
May 19 at 3:28 a.m., police responded to Randolph Road, where a car had broken down. The driver, Zane Davison, 26, no address listed, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension.
May 19 at 12:26 p.m., someone apparently vandalized the artfully decorated birdhouses along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail near Pleasant Street.
May 19 at 3:40 p.m., police responded to the pedestrian bridge near rK Miles, where someone had allegedly taken an axe to the span. There, they confronted Henry Lovell, 22, of Morristown and tried to apprehend him, as he struggled and injured an officer. Lovell was arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, unlawful mischief and violating conditions of release.
May 20 at 7:36 a.m., Green Mountain Landscaping reported someone stole an inspection sticker.
May 20 at 9:31 a.m., a gas can with a rag sticking out of it was found in the road near Copley Hospital. Police determined it had likely just fallen off the back of a truck; it was empty and didn’t cause any damage.
May 20 at 1:40 p.m, after responding to a fracas on First Street, police cited two people allegedly involved: Kelly Gibbs, 41, of Morristown, for disorderly conduct, careless and negligent driving and driving after criminal license suspension; and Louise Bissonnette, 34, of Morristown, who was wanted on an in-state warrant.
May 20 at 9:47 p.m., a car that had run out of gas on Walton Road was moved to the side of the road, and later filled up and driven away.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
