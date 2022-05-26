Total reported incidents: 90
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 11
May 13 at 7:59 a.m., an elderly man was seen walking down Center Road, so police picked him up and took him to his destination.
May 13 at 1:48 p.m., staff at Peoples Academy asked police to check on a suspicious gummy bear, which might or might not have been of the adult THC variety.
May 13 at 2:51 p.m., police extinguished a small fire started behind a building on Old Creamery Road. They suspect it started when some broken glass magnified the sun and torched the dry grass.
May 13 at 6:03 p.m., police assisted EMS helping pick up a woman who fell.
May 13 at 6:16 p.m., a person being harassed by text message was given advice on how to block the harasser.
May 14 at 2:26 a.m., a Brooklyn Street resident reported a skunk-like odor and worried about a propane leak, which police did not find.
May 14 at 9:15 a.m., police assisted with a child custody dispute.
May 14 at 11:30 a.m., a suspicious person in a Main Street business’ bathroom left when police got there.
May 14 at 10:30 p.m., an Elmore Road resident reported seeing someone suspicious on his game camera, but it was just someone he’d asked to check on his livestock.
May 14 at 11:12 p.m., people were reported walking in the middle of Laporte Road near the bypass. Police found them and gave them a ride home.
May 15 at 4:03 p.m., police arrested a juvenile for unlawful mischief, after the youth allegedly threw an object through a trailer window in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
May 15 at 5:30 p.m., another person with a game camera, this one on Magoon Road, saw footage of a suspicious person walking around their property. Police didn’t locate anyone.
May 16 at 8:04 a.m., police are investigating a possible lewd and lascivious conduct incident.
May 16 at 11:15 a.m., after someone called to report seeing a suspicious person near the Hyde Park town line, police caught up with and arrested Tyrone Myette, 35, of Hyde Park. Myette was considered a fugitive from justice, with an out of state warrant for his arrest, and was taken to jail.
May 16 at 1:01 p.m., a juvenile who allegedly smashed up East Meadow School was arrested for unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct.
May 16 at 3:26 p.m., police gave a teen a talking to after their vape pen was found at their home.
May 16 at 7:31 p.m., police are investigating possible mailbox vandalism in Pinecrest.
May 17 at 12:29 p.m., some people fighting, mostly verbally, in front of the police department were told by police to knock it off.
May 17 at 2:04 p.m., a tenant in the apartments above the post office said his storage locker in the building’s basement had been kicked in and a fishing pole stolen from it.
May 17 at 8:07 p.m., a bear died after being hit by a car on Route 15.
May 18 at 1:17 a.m., a Portland Street resident complained a neighbor was banging around too loudly for the time of night.
May 18 at 8:45 a.m., someone reported having a tan pickup truck cap stolen from Brooklyn Street.
May 18 at 3:13 p.m., one of the two cars involved in a crash on Laporte Road had to be towed, and at least one person suffered minor injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital.
May 18 at 3:30 p.m., some people were allegedly digging into the athletic fields at PA, and staff asked police to make them go away.
May 19 at 4:35 p.m., a man was reportedly slurring his speech in the Hannaford parking lot, and the caller was worried the man was drunk, but the man Escaped in his mid-sized Ford SUV.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
