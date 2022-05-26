Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.