Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 65
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 1
Civil tickets: 1
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 1
May 1 at 7:31 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
May 1 at 9:34 a.m., police received a call that a woman driving a red car was being chased by a man. The woman herself called police soon after, telling them she was OK and no one was chasing her.
May 1 at 10:09 a.m., a wallet was reported stolen at Price Chopper; police are checking surveillance footage.
May 1 at 10:39 a.m., a different Price Chopper customer told police something — either car or cart— had struck his vehicle while he was in the store.
May 1 at 1:35 p.m., an officer working with police in Colchester asked a Morristown resident about a bike stolen in the other town, but the lead didn’t pan out.
May 1 at 1:36 p.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies with a vehicle broken down on Needles Eye Road.
May 1 at 3:29 p.m., an ongoing property-line dispute flared up on Almeron Drive.
May 1 at 5:50 p.m., a little green car was reported driving too fast on Maple Street; an officer wasn’t nearby at the time, and couldn’t do much about it later without a better description.
May 1 at 6:50 p.m., a large piece of plastic in the middle of Elmore Street was removed before police got there.
May 1 at 10:28 p.m., passersby reported a suspicious person at a home just off Elmore Street. The person was decorating a friend’s house for a birthday celebration.
May 2 at 3:34 p.m., a Harrel Street resident reported gunshots nearby, and wanted to know if it’s OK for someone to be shooting like that. It is.
May 2 at 4:02 p.m., a Paine Avenue resident reported a vehicle nearly hit him and his wife. He didn’t get a good look at the car or a plate number, though, so police couldn’t do track it down.
May 2 at 4:21 p.m., working with Lamoille County Mental Health staff, police checked on the well-being of a Brooklyn Street resident, who was OK.
May 2 at 6:12 p.m., a man reported standing in the middle of Brooklyn Street had already arranged for a ride home when police arrived.
May 2 at 6:39 p.m., a caller reported 15 to 20 people were in a residence just off Congress Street, too many under current state recommendations to slow the spread of coronavirus. An officer found 10 kids and three adults there, and explained the current rules that prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.
May 2 at 8:16 p.m., police contacted the owner of a parked truck partly sticking out onto Wabun Avenue, and it was soon moved.
May 3 at 12:49 a.m., two people arguing at a residence just off Congress Street agreed to part ways for the rest of the night.
May 3 at 11:57 a.m., a person slumped over in a vehicle on B Street was simply tired and trying to rest.
May 3 at 12:33 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Brooklyn Street.
May 3 at 3:15 p.m., police assisted the Morristown Fire Department at a brush fire on Cochran Road; the blaze was quickly put out.
May 3 at 9:41 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Washington Highway, eventually helping one person get home.
May 3 at 11:19 p.m., Morristown officers located a man at the Maplefields on Route 15 for the Vermont State Police, who soon arrived to chat with him.
May 4 at 1:34 a.m., no one was home when police went to investigate a fight reported by a third party on Brooklyn Street. The alleged victim later contacted police to say no fight had occurred.
May 4 at 8:20 a.m., Morristown’s K-9 unit headed to Stowe to help police there, but the call for aid was canceled en route.
May 4 at 2:07 p.m., a 2nd Street resident reported someone was using his or her debit card without permission.
May 4 at 3:34 p.m., a Griggs Road resident reported being the victim of fraud involving a coffee grinder listed on Facebook.
May 4 at 5:55 p.m., a Maple Street resident was advised to call in noise complaints when the racket is happening, not the next day.
May 4 at 8:03 p.m., a passerby mistook the heaters in greenhouses at Menard’s Family True Value for a fire. Turns out nothing was amiss; the heaters were working overtime in colder-than-usual May temperatures.
May 4 at 9:08 p.m., noise complaint on Colonial Manor Road.
May 5 at 4:15 p.m., a theft reported on Brooklyn Street is being investigated.
May 5 at 9:04 p.m., a Portland Street resident reported a rock was thrown at his or her car.
May 5 at 10:28 p.m., noise complaint on Maple Street.
May 6 at 4:35 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies on Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
May 6 at 11:11 a.m., a group of juveniles stopped by the station to report that they’d broken into a house in the village.
May 6 at 4:14 p.m., reported overdose at Morrisville Plaza, but found no one found.
May 6 at 4:31 p.m., an officer helped a woman who was locked out of her vehicle in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
May 6 at 6:14 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police in Elmore.
May 6 at 8:51 p.m., heaters in greenhouses at Menard’s Family True Value again drew concerns from passersby, but there was no emergency.
May 6 at 10:07 p.m., a caller wasn’t sure which town she was in — Hyde Park or Morristown — when she was rear-ended in a roundabout; she still hasn’t called police back to clarify.
May 6 at 10:12 p.m., yet another noise complaint on Maple Street; police told the caller that someone standing outside and talking on a cellphone does not violate Morristown’s noise ordinances.
May 6 at 11:22 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were looking for a small blue car, but Morristown officers couldn’t spot it for them.
May 7 at 7:19 a.m., an officer was on traffic detail during construction work on Route 100. Morristown officers will be providing those services for much of the summer during a major paving project on the highway.
May 7 at 9:40 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
May 7 at 12:02 p.m., a suspicious person reported coming out of a Route 15 residence is the son of the person who lives there.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.