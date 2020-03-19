Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 137
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 20
Parking tickets: 2
Alarms: 9
Background checks: 6
Foot patrols: 2
March 6 at 1:31 a.m., a man who had too much to drink was no longer welcome at a 1st Street home; police picked him up and took him to detox.
March 6 at 3:04 p.m., police served court paperwork to a person at the Morrisville Plaza.
March 6 at 5:06 p.m., a person was skateboarding down Cadys Falls Road into oncoming traffic, forcing drivers to swerve out of the way. Police tracked down the boarder and told the daredevil to stay off traveled lanes of town roads.
March 6 at 5:54 p.m., police mediated a verbal dispute just off Bridge Street.
March 6 at 6:52 p.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police, who needed to use the station to process a suspected drunken driver.
March 6 at 6:56 p.m., Tractor Supply staff called police about a suspected shoplifter, who was later served a no-trespass order.
March 6 at 8:58 p.m., a passerby thought he or she witnessed a car crash on Portland Street, but police found no evidence of it.
March 7 at 7:26 a.m., police responded to a reported suicide attempt in a parking lot off Washington Highway. The person had left, but police later tracked down the individual and provided information on local mental health services.
March 7 at 11:27 a.m., a neighborhood dispute took an unexpected turn when one party reported food had been thrown on a vehicle. Police had a chat with all involved.
March 7 at 2:26 p.m., a driver stopped in the Maplefields parking lot on Route 15 got a ticket for a lack of an inspection sticker.
March 7 at 2:35 p.m., Jesse Koslowski, 22, of Highgate was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after another traffic stop in the Maplefields parking lot. Police stopped Koslowski because his vehicle had an expired inspection sticker; he avoided a ticket for that but did get a ticket because the license plates on his vehicle belonged on a different one.
March 7 at 4:01 p.m., Andrew Gutierrez, 33, of Morristown was charged with felony unlawful trespass after police responded to Harrel Street, where a man was reported to have entered a home where he was no longer welcome.
March 7 at 9:19 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Upper Main Street with a very, very loud and defective muffler; the driver was ticketed for driving a vehicle with license plates that didn’t belong on it.
March 7 at 9:51 p.m., the pedestrian passersby thought to be drunk walking up Route 15 was nowhere to be found when Morristown police went looking, but was later found on the same road in Hyde Park.
March 7 at 11:47 p.m., police engaged in an off-again, on-again high-speed chase of a silver sedan over the course of the next hour. The alleged driver, Joseph Wright, 20, of Craftsbury, was later identified and picked up by police days later. Wright was charged with two counts of eluding police, two counts of excessive speed and two counts of gross negligent driving. (See related story.)
March 8 at 12:33 a.m., a vehicle in the parking lot at Appleseed Pediatrics roused the suspicions of passersby, but the driver was simply waiting for someone.
March 8 at 7:39 p.m., passersby reported a possible fight between parent and child in the parking lot at the police station. It was just some kids playing.
March 8 at 9:42 p.m., officers assisted Vermont State Police with processing another suspected drunken driver at the station.
March 8 at 10:07 p.m., after a traffic stop on Hutchins Street, Carlos Cardinal, 23, of Morristown was charged with driving under the influence. According to police, an officer met Cardinal driving on Bridge Street, where he swerved into the officer’s lane and forced him to swerve into the Riverbend Market parking lot. Police caught up with Cardinal on Hutchins Street and later measured his blood alcohol level at 0.114 percent.
March 8 at 11:32 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police with a traffic stop in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
March 9 at 6:49 a.m., a window was broken out of a vehicle parked on Sunset Drive.
March 9 at 10:27 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Portland Street.
March 9 at 10:27 a.m., after a theft was reported at Maplefields on Route 15, Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, was charged with retail theft and unlawful trespass.
March 9 at 4:20 p.m., a driver passed a stopped school bus, with lights flashing and stop sign extended, while children disembarked on Route 12 near Lower Elmore Mountain Road. Police are looking for the reckless driver.
March 9 at 6:46 p.m., a kid’s iPhone was reported stolen on Park Street; police are investigating.
March 9 at 8:24 p.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
March 9 at 9:19 p.m., a driver stopped on Morristown Corners Road got a ticket for speeding.
March 10 at 1:47 a.m., after a reported domestic dispute on Brooklyn Street, police gave info to one party on how to move forward legally.
March 10 at 5:12 a.m., the man who appeared to be passed out in a running vehicle in the Maplefields parking lot was actually just catching a quick nap. With no signs of impairment or anything suspicious, police let him go on his way.
March 10 at 10:32 a.m., a Portland Street resident reported a domestic dispute upstairs; police found one person loudly arguing with someone on the phone.
March 10 at 6:30 p.m., a driver got stuck in the mud on Lower Elmore Mountain Road; an officer stood by until a wrecker arrived.
March 11 at 7:38 a.m., an officer spoke to a class at Peoples Academy.
March 11 at 9:56 a.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at a Portland Street residence, then returned two hours later to again lend a hand.
March 11 at 2 p.m., police checked to make sure a registered sex offender was still living on Bridge Street and in compliance with all conditions; everything checked out.
March 12 at 5:41 a.m., assisted the Morristown Fire Department on Pope Meadow Drive.
March 12 at 10:16 a.m., after a traffic stop on Brooklyn Street, Sherilynn Cote, 38, listed as transient, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. An officer stopped Cote after recognizing her and spotting the expired inspection sticker on her vehicle.
March 12 at 10:53 a.m., police were finally able to track down the owner of a vehicle left abandoned on Cole Hill Road.
March 12 at 11:16 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Brooklyn Street.
March 12 at 1:01 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a Goeltz Road resident, who was OK.
March 12 at 6:17 p.m., assisted the Department for Children and Families on Elmore Mountain road after a child ran off; the child was eventually found.
March 12 at 9:31 p.m., a belligerent person outside the liquor store on Bridge Street left before police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.