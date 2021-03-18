Total reported incidents: 72
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 10
March 5 at 9:24 a.m., an officer at his desk watched a vehicle drive by on Main Street, shredding a tire down to the rim. The tire was located a ways down the road, but the car must have made it further.
March 5 at 9:25 a.m., staff at Mountain River School reported a suspicious vehicle by the school; police said it was a person living in his car.
March 5 at 12:08 p.m., a person passed by a BMW on the bypass called in the infraction, but no Bimmer was found.
March 5 at 2:05 p.m., police assisted a person whose car broke down on Route 100 near the Stowe town line.
March 5 at 7:33 p.m., an elderly person was having trouble getting in touch with their even more elderly mother, so police helped them connect.
March 6 at 4:18 p.m., police mediated a family fight between a mother and her daughter on Randolph Road.
March 6 at 8:05 p.m., police assisted the sheriff’s department with a mental health call in Johnson.
March 6 at 8:18 p.m., a car was dead on the side of Route 100 after its battery died, but the owner was able to get the problem fixed.
March 7 at 12:36 a.m., proving that the overnight shift has to deal with everything plus the kitchen sink, police spotted such a sink in the middle of Cochran Road, and moved it out of the way.
March 7 at 11:32 a.m., an earnestly honest person called police after he’d hit a car near Congress Street and was trying to apologize and take responsibility.
March 7 at 4:53 p.m. someone stopped by the police station to report seeing a car all over the road, but wasn’t able to provide enough identifying information about the vehicle.
March 7 at 5:20 p.m., a Cumberland Farms employee suspected a person of stealing, but police reviewed security camera footage and didn’t see evidence of theft.
March 7 at 8:57 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in North Hyde Park where a person shot an alleged abuser.
March 8 at 1:44 p.m., a truck crashed into Morrisville Beverage, causing some damage but no injury.
March 8 at 2:03 p.m., a person who reported having a gun stolen more than a year ago was able to find the serial number, which will come in handy in an investigation.
March 8 at 4:43 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender of the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice parking lot.
March 8 at 4:48 p.m., a man was reported acting strangely on Summer Street, and would have a more serious encounter with police a few days later.
March 9 at 10:08 a.m., there was a family argument about whether a person born in 1920 ought to still be driving.
March 9 at 2:19 p.m., a woman who said the vehicle she had reported stolen in Barre got a text message saying someone saw it at the Morrisville McDonald’s, but it was a mistaken identification.
March 9 at 4:34 p.m., a Hannaford grocery goer witnessed what looked like a parking lot pot deal.
March 9 at 5:19 p.m., after a traffic stop on Upper Main Street, police arrested Anthony Gillespie, 31, of Wolcott, for driving with a criminally suspended license, and violation of conditions of release.
March 9 at 5:37 p.m., a woman said she hit a dog with her car that had escaped from the village dog park, damaging the vehicle but not the pooch.
March 10 at 9:01 a.m., a driver avoided serious injury and vehicular damage in a crash on Route 100 near Ryder Brook, but did take an airbag to the face.
March 10 at 12:02 p.m., a driver whose vehicle was allegedly sideswiped in the Hannaford parking lot waited by the car for police; the other driver went shopping.
March 10 at 3:17 p.m., police dealt with some hypodermic needles found near Wheeler Cemetery on Washington Avenue.
March 10 at 5:17 p.m., a Silver Ridge Road resident reported two ATVs on the road, but wasn’t sure whether they were allowed there or not.
March 10 at 8:42 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies with a possible overdose in Johnson. The person recovered.
March 10 at 11:33 p.m., an East High Street resident said someone was parked outside with their high beams shining in through the window.
March 11 at 9:43 a.m., a man whom police say was fondling himself in public gave chase, from the bypass through the village, with him on foot and police alternately on foot and in a cruiser. When they caught up with him, the man, Henry Lovell, 22, of Morristown, allegedly pulled a knife on police. They arrested him without further incident, charging him with lewd and lascivious conduct, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
March 11 at 12:26 p.m., the owners of cars blocking a driveway at Pinewood Estates moved the vehicles when police asked.
March 11 at 2:02 p.m., a Randolph Road resident said someone vandalized a Take Back Vermont sign and stole a game camera from his property.
March 11 at 6:28 p.m., police mediated a dispute between a man and his stepchildren.
March 11 at 9:35 p.m., Union Street neighbors almost made it through a week without complaining about the noise the others were making, but not quite.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.