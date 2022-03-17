Total reported incidents: 87
Traffic stops: 11
March 4 at 1:54 a.m., it was a logical inference that the odor detected near Fred’s Energy smelled like propane, but it was actually a scent of sewage from a pipe leak under Bridge Street.
March 4 at 11:43 a.m., an officer patrolled snowmobile road crossings in Morristown, Hyde Park and Johnson.
March 4 at 1:20 p.m., police responded to the Pinecrest mobile home park to cite Arthur Tanner, 77, of Morristown, into court on an in-state arrest warrant.
March 4 at 3:36 p.m., a reported case of vandalism on Cadys Falls Road was deemed a civil landlord-tenant matter, not a criminal incident.
March 4 at 7:13 p.m., police took some prescription medicine left behind at the north-end Maplefields and deposited them in the police department’s drug takeback box.
March 4 at 7:16 p.m., a wallet left behind at Price Chopper was reunited with its owner eight days later.
March 4 at 7:31 p.m., police assisted a person having a mental health incident at Cumberland Farms.
March 4 at 8:55 p.m., a man slumped over his car’s steering wheel while parked at Price Chopper was fine; he was just waiting on someone inside shopping.
March 4 at 9:53 p.m., a car reportedly blew through the blinking red light in the middle of town, headed toward Elmore.
March 4 at 11:37 p.m., police arrested Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown, for driving after criminal license suspension, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Cadys Falls and Stagecoach roads.
March 5 at 12:18 a.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Route 15, police arrested the driver, Raymond Lamare II, 24, of Wolcott, for driving under the influence. No sobriety information was available.
March 5 at 9:47 a.m., no one was hurt and nothing was seriously damaged in a crash at the intersection of Brooklyn and Harrel streets.
March 5 at 10:01 a.m., police assisted with another mental health crisis at Cumby’s.
March 5 at 11:47 a.m., a person having a mental health crisis at Copley Hospital was taken to the shelter in Hyde Park, after they allegedly threatened mental health workers.
March 5 at 4:20 p.m., some people arguing on Park Street cooled off and agreed to separate for a spell.
March 6 at 2:35 a.m., someone reportedly tried, but failed, to steal cigarettes from Maplefields.
March 6 at 6:53 a.m., a Portland Street resident said someone swiped a cell phone from their apartment.
March 6 at 4:34 a.m., after being spotted allegedly stumbling along Route 15, Louis “Ricky” Marsh, 49, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant.
March 6 at 10:02 a.m., someone on Portland Street was reportedly making threats toward mental health workers.
March 6 at 1:30 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash in front of Wok N Roll.
March 6 at 5:56 p.m., someone was spotted tossing a mattress into the Dumpster at the Lamoille South school district central office.
March 6 at 6:42 p.m., three different cops helped clear tree debris blown down by heavy winds in three different areas of town — Washington Avenue, Catamount Street and Cadys Falls Road — all within a 15-minute span.
March 6 at 7:45 p.m., a Comcast power line went down on Pleasant Street.
March 6 at 9:21 p.m., staff at the Sunset Motor Inn saw an open door and smashed window and suspected a burglar, but it was just damage from the wind.
March 6 at 10:12 p.m., a large tree was felled by wind on Jersey Way.
March 6 at 10:41 p.m., police helped Copley staff deal with an unruly patient.
March 7 at 3:28 a.m., a woman was caught smoking in the Maplefields restroom.
March 7 at 11:06 a.m., joyriders were reported spinning their wheels in the Turtle Fur parking lot but were gone before police were summoned.
March 7 at 1:15 p.m., a reported case of fraud was later determined to be a civil dispute for the two parties to figure out.
March 8 at 7:28 a.m., a caller was concerned for the safety of an elderly man seen on Route 100 using a walker.
March 8 at 3:46 p.m., a suspected case of computer hackery was referred to the attorney general’s office.
March 8 at 4:34 p.m., a hypodermic needle was left behind in the park and ride next to the library, and police safely disposed of it.
March 9 at 9:58 a.m., an iPhone found dropped in a snowbank on Summer Street has still yet to be reunited with its owner.
March 9 at 11:21 a.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families on a site visit.
March 9 at 11:38 a.m., restraining orders were served on two people, mandating they stay away from certain family members.
March 9 at 5:55 p.m., someone gassed and dashed at the Riverbend Market, but later went back and paid for the petrol.
March 10 at 9:12 a.m., a crash on Munson Avenue near Industrial Park Drive looked bad, but police said no one was injured.
March 10 at 4:16 p.m., a familiar man with mental health issues was seen walking in the road on Congress Street.
March 10 at 7:20 p.m., police arrested Theodore Farnham, 41, of Stowe, on an in-state warrant, after finding him on Laporte Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.