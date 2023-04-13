Total reported incidents: 111
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 20
Directed patrols: 9
March 30 at 1:12 p.m., Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant after police were told he was at Dunkin Donuts. Martin was also cited for providing false information to police, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and possession of fireworks.
March 31 at 3:04 a.m., police removed some homeless people from the ATM vestibule at TD Bank.
March 31 at 9:06 a.m., someone reported losing a brown wallet on Bridge Street.
March 31 at 11:18 a.m., it was not a good Friday at a Lower Elmore Mountain Road home, where a vehicle was egged and a plastic Easter bunny banner stolen.
March 31 at 12:55 p.m., someone in a gray SUV was reportedly yelling at kids in the Northgate Plaza.
March 31 at 4:16 p.m., someone reported people screaming near the intersection of Hutchins and Pleasant streets, but it was just some kids who were screaming, but with the simple joys that childhood brings.
March 31 at 4:37 p.m., a FedEx truck reportedly hit a garage on Stagecoach Road. Police provided the property owner a case number for insurance purposes.
March 31 at 7:13 p.m., a person purportedly purloined products from Dollar General, which opted for a no-trespass order rather than pressing for criminal charges.
April 1 at 7:07 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender on Railroad Street.
April 1 at 8:01 p.m., a live powerline fell into the middle of Hutchins Street, requiring the fire department to take care of it.
April 1 at 8:30 p.m., a woman reported her purse stolen but later called back to say she found it in the back of her car.
April 1 at 9:59 p.m., police explained to a youngster when it is an appropriate time to call the cops, and when — as in this case — it is not.
April 2 at 12:39 a.m., police assisted Morristown EMS with a patient transport down a treacherous driveway.
April 2 at 8:55 a.m., whether by accident or on purpose, some trash cans ended up in Route 12.
April 2 at 9:04 a.m., a person was reported slumped over the wheel of a car outside a suspected Washington Highway home drug house. However, when police arrived, there was no slumping to be seen.
April 2 at 10:51 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Route 15 so hard the vehicle had to be towed away. The deer fared considerably worse.
April 3 at 5:01 a.m., a young child found alone, crying, in the municipal parking lot was reunited with his mother, who said the kid figured out how to leave the house but got lost in his wanderings.
April 3 at 6:10 p.m., a person got bitten by a dog on Union Street. The nip didn’t break the skin, but the victim didn’t recognize the cur.
April 4 at 8:46 a.m., Dollar General asked for another unwelcome patron to be trespassed.
April 4 at 1:22 p.m., an officer disposed of a hypodermic needle someone found on Pleasant Street.
April 4 at 1:46 p.m., workers unloading an excavator for a work site near Joe’s Pond Road and Route 100 were creating a traffic hazard on a corner without proper warning signs and were reprimanded by police.
April 4 at 4:11 p.m., someone reported a driver drinking a Twisted Tea headed Morristown’s way. Judging by all the cans on the side of the road, this is not an uncommon occurrence.
April 5 at 12:10 p.m., Kristen Connolly, 54, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving under the influence after she allegedly ran over a curb on Elmore Street near the graded school, popping her tire. She was also cited for abuse of a vulnerable adult because she had an elderly patient in the car. No one was injured and police say Connolly refused to provide a breath sample.
April 5 at 8:18 p.m., a dog believed to be part of a pair regularly wandering the residential area of the village was found on Union Street and walked back to its owner’s home.
April 6 at 6:49 a.m., a Summer Street resident reported what was likely the other half of the doggie duo, a husky, outside his door.
April 6 at 12:42 p.m., a Richmond Street resident reported missing his elderly — 15-year-old — pit bull.
April 6 at 2:59 p.m., some dirt bike-riding youths were tearing it up in the Lower Elmore Mountain Road area. Police caught up with them and told them all about the tickets they could get should they continue the shenanigans.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.