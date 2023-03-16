Total reported incidents: 79
Arrests: 10
Traffic stops: 20
Agency assists: 9
Thomas Delaney, 41, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. The arrest stemmed from a Nov. 19 crash, and police had to wait for results from a blood test before citing Delaney.
March 3 at 9:11 a.m., someone warned police that a van parked on Route 12 was in a bad spot with a pending snowstorm.
March 3 at 10:11 a.m., two people were issued no-trespass orders after being seen in a Route 15 building that burned recently.
March 3 at 2:44 p.m., a vehicle towing Caterpillar heavy equipment was seen swerving all over Bridge Street.
March 3 at 2:53 p.m., a woman who seemed drunk refused to talk to police in the Hannaford parking lot.
March 3 at 3:07 p.m., that same intoxicated woman was seen stumbling along Route 100 and told police, when they checked on her, to “f—k off.”
March 3 at 3:16 p.m., some people who were trespassing on Morrisville Water & Light property were allowed to gather their belongings before vacating the area.
March 3 at 4:09 p.m., Brandon Lawrence, 25, of Shelburne, was arrested on an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire and transported to prison to await Granite State law enforcement.
March 4 at 9:20 a.m., a man said he was thrown out of a business and police said that’s the business owner’s prerogative.
March 4 at 11:16 a.m., it was a busy week for snowmobilers on the rail trail and elsewhere around town, which meant it was a busy week for Morristown’s snowmobile patrols.
March 4 at 9:41 p.m., Kassie Whittemore, 33, listed as homeless, was arrested on an in-state warrant, after being spotted on Feline Loop.
March 5 at 11:13 a.m., someone said their neighbor’s dog was crying but the person who was dog-sitting said the pooch was just attacked by a cat.
March 5 at 4:15 p.m., police responded to Northgate Plaza, where two people in separate vehicles were yelling at each other. One of them, Benjamin Wells, 38, of Eden, had a warrant out for his arrest, so police took him into custody.
March 5 at 7:17 p.m., a trio of people were arrested when police pulled over a car on Washington Highway near Maple Street. One of the passengers, Cheyenne Westcom, 28, of Morristown, was arrested for fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and narcotics possession. The driver, Jess Fitzgerald, 58, of Morristown, was arrested for possession of cocaine, violating conditions of arrest and violating condition of a restricted driver’s license. And the other passenger, Joshua Levaggi, 30, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant.
March 6 at 4:32 p.m., an argument over a right-of-way on Bridge Street was referred to the town zoning administer and listers.
March 6 at 7:31 p.m., a drunken man lying in the snow next to a Peoples Academy maintenance shed was taken to Copley to be checked for hypothermia and frostbite.
March 6 at 9:45 p.m., police stood by while state troopers conducted a DUI screening on Elmore Road.
March 6 at 10:09 p.m., someone locked their keys in their car while pumping gas at Cumberland Farms.
March 7 at 9:32 a.m., oft-barking dogs on Spring Hill Road were being vocal again, and police had to deal with it, since the town dog catcher recently retired after 40 years on the job.
March 7 at 10:44 a.m., a man was sternly reminded that the restraining order barring him from contacting his kid or the kid’s mom also applies to third-person contact, such as calling police and trying to get them to pay a visit to the subjects.
March 7 at 6:15 a.m., some kids in an old Jetta were seen doing joyride spinouts around town.
March 7 at 6:59 p.m., police mediated an ex-couple’s argument over disputed property.
March 7 at 9:23 p.m., someone reported seeing a car’s trunk open in the Northgate Plaza, so an officer checked it out and shut the trunk.
March 8 at 10:17 a.m., Logan Ballard, 34, of Woodbury, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension and giving false information to police.
March 8 at 12:13 p.m., a woman said someone opened a Walmart Visa card in her name.
March 8 at 12:49 p.m., police lent state troopers a blood kit so they could test someone suspected of drunken driving.
March 8 at 4:26 p.m., police went back to that PA maintenance shed where the man had been literally chilling the night before and gathered his belongings for him.
March 8 at 10:40 p.m., Hardwick police assisted with a fight on Maple Street.
March 9 at 3:14 a.m., Thomas Kuczek, 36, of Brownington, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, after a traffic stop on Route 12 in Elmore.
March 9 at 8:59 a.m., a Baker Distributing truck crashed into the overhang in front of the old Plaza Hotel in the Northgate Plaza, doing a fair amount of damage.
March 9 at 9:06 a.m., police assisted the FBI, which was seeking information on some people buying firearms.
March 9 at 10:16 a.m., police caught up with a person who allegedly fled the scene of a crash on Upper Main Street. An arrest for the offense may be forthcoming.
March 9 at 12:32 p.m., Chelsea Erno, 33, of Colchester, turned herself over to police so they could book her on the warrant out for her arrest.
March 9 at 3:08 p.m., a driver who passed a school bus with its red lights flashing and big stop sign self-evident told police he thought he was being waved through by the bus driver.
March 9 at 5:16 p.m., someone complained about a dog in a car in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. The dog seemed fine when police got there, other than being agitated by the group of people surrounding the car, concerned for the canine.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
