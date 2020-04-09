Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 69
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 0
Parking tickets: 6
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 4
March 27 at 11:59 a.m., a Cadys Falls Road resident reported a vehicle hit the mailbox.
March 27 at 2:31 p.m., police and Morristown Emergency Medical Services responded to a Portland Street residence, where EMS staff checked on a woman.
March 27 at 3:13 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health Services after a crash in Hyde Park.
March 27 at 3:14 p.m., a caller reported four people playing basketball outside Peoples Academy, in violation of state health recommendations to slow the spread of coronavirus. Police found about 30 people partaking in outdoor recreation around the school, but all were following proper social distancing rules. The only people playing basketball were siblings who are around each other anyway.
March 27 at 5:15 p.m., a civil dispute ended without police taking any further action.
March 27 at 9:39 p.m., served family court paperwork to someone who stopped by the station.
March 27 at 11:32 p.m., a 1st Street resident reported a drunken man at the house, but soon called back to say police intervention was no longer needed.
March 28 at 2:22 a.m., a vehicle parked overnight on Portland Street, violating Morristown’s ban of on-street parking, drew a ticket.
March 28 at 8:10 a.m., a Needles Eye Road resident called police about a man doing drugs; the man was taken into protective custody and screened by Morristown EMS.
March 28 at 2:18 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Carroll Mountain Lane.
March 28 at 4:52 p.m., police served a person with paperwork from the Williston Police Department.
March 28 at 6:46 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health and Stowe police on Stagecoach Road.
March 28 at 7:13 p.m., the owner of a building on 3rd Street called police because people were thought to be inside the vacant building. Police saw no signs of people in the building, or footprints to or from it.
March 28 at 8:48 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at the Route 15 Maplefields convenience store.
March 28 at 9:08 p.m., a woman asked to leave the Maplefields 20 minutes earlier was jumping in front of traffic on nearby Route 15, police said. Monica Sevigny, 32, listed as transient, was charged with disorderly conduct.
March 28 at 10:04 p.m., served a no-trespass order to a person at Cumberland Farms.
March 29 at 1:44 a.m., a woman causing a scene at the Sunset Motor Inn was asked to leave, and she did.
March 29 at 4:24 p.m., a person camping out near Bridge Street and the bypass was ordered to leave.
March 29 at 5:17 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Union Street.
March 29 at 8:49 p.m., served a no-trespass order on a person at Cumberland Farms.
March 30 at 10:31 a.m., police are investigating a burglary on Center Road; assorted tools and two guns were taken.
March 30 at 12:08 p.m., an office patrolled the village on foot, and found nothing amiss.
March 30 at 12:09 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Route 100.
March 30 at 12:45 p.m., Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, was charged with retail theft at Kinney Drugs.
March 30 at 3:18 p.m., a vehicle that had been towed after the incident involving Foster was spotted around town, being driven without license plates. The vehicle was later stopped in Johnson.
March 30 at 8:16 p.m., domestic dispute on Fitzgerald Road between two people who had too much to drink; they agreed to separate for the night.
March 31 at 12:19 a.m., Scott Gowen, 63, of Johnson was charged with unlawful trespass after he visited the Maplefields on Route 15.
March 31 at 3:53 a.m., Cumberland Farms is now closing for a few hours overnight and there have been some hiccups with setting the alarm, which sounded again falsely.
March 31 at 9:20 a.m., a Harrison Avenue resident received a suspicious letter from California warning of the dangers of coronavirus.
March 31 at 11:52 a.m., another quiet patrol of the village on foot.
March 31 at noon, police are investigating an assault reported on Court Street.
March 31 at 1:55 p.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies with a traffic chase.
March 31 at 3:27 p.m., a bucket of ashes emptied on Randolph Road started a small brush fire that was quickly put out by emergency workers.
March 31 at 3:42 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.
March 31 at 4:28 p.m., a Brooklyn Street resident reported a U-Haul had been rented falsely in his name.
March 31 at 4:56 p.m., a speeding driver on Stagecoach Road sped off before police arrived.
March 31 at 10:29 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at Maplefields.
April 1 at 12:39 a.m., over several days, police wrote a handful of parking tickets for a vehicle parked in the municipal lot overnight. Finally, they had it towed.
April 1 at 10:56 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.
April 1 at 12:49 p.m., Zeke Royer, 22, of Stowe was charged with driving after criminal license suspension and negligent driving after an officer walking in the village saw him nearly hit a woman in the Cumberland Farms parking lot.
April 1 at 1:52 p.m., a woman called in to report that a man said he was hit while walking on Center Road at some point in the past. Police are looking into the matter.
April 1 at 4:28 p.m., drivers on Route 100 reported a black van passing several other vehicles unsafely. Police later stopped Jonathan Fuller, 33, of St. Johnsbury and charged him with driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release from a previous case, which prohibit him from driving.
April 1 at 5:19 p.m., a noise complaint on Park Street was referred to the building’s landlord.
April 1 at 6:17 p.m., a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Portland Street.
April 2 at 9:08 a.m., a person reported nearly being hit in the parking lot off Lower Main Street and getting into an argument with the driver.
April 2 at 12:58 p.m., a Congress Street resident reported a person he or she didn’t like had made an obscene gesture when they encountered one another.
April 2 at 10:32 p.m., a 3rd Street resident reported a neighbor playing music too loud; police heard no tunes when they toured the area.
April 2 at 11:39 p.m., a person pulled over on Needles Eye Road had simply stopped to make a phone call and wasn’t experiencing an emergency.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.