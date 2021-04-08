Total reported incidents: 65
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 12
March 26 at 3:23 a.m., responding to reports of shots fired in the municipal parking lot near the post office, police arrested Levi Brooks, 23, of Morristown, for reckless endangerment. Police determined he was firing into the air, but was doing so in a way that intimidated someone.
March 26 at 12:20 p.m., a fender bender in the Menard’s Agway parking lot was reported.
March 26 at 4:56 p.m., a woman said a man in his vehicle at the Route 15 Maplefields was calling her names. The man told police he wasn’t talking to her.
March 26 at 4:58 p.m., a Bridge Street resident said he thinks his neighbor put dog poop on his car, but didn’t have proof or any witnesses to verify the account, and police were unable to contact the accused feces dumper.
March 26 at 9:30 p.m., after Copley Hospital staff called about an intoxicated dad at the birthing center, police gave the man a ride home.
March 26 at 10:28 p.m., a woman was concerned about her daughter being around her soon-to-be ex-partner.
March 27 at 6:31 a.m., police assisted a person having a mental health crisis.
March 27 at 1:58 p.m., after receiving a report of “a bunch of” stolen groceries at Hannaford, police arrested Louis Marsh, 48, of Wolcott, for retail theft.
March 27 at 4:51 p.m., a Silver Ridge Road resident reported, for the first of several times in the past week, all-terrain vehicle riders on the road. Subsequent calls included reports that a rider was “flying toward Mac’s” on an ATV. Despite police telling him such machines are allowed there by the town, the person kept reporting the riders.
March 27 at 4:58 p.m., after pulling over a car on Elmore Street near Pope Meadow Drive, police arrested the driver, Cyle Carpenter, 21 of Randolph Center, for driving after criminal license suspension. Police say it was Carpenter’s third offense.
March 28 at 9:26 a.m., a person failed at their attempt to steal from the south-side Maplefields, but succeeded in later getting a ticket for driving without a license.
March 28 at 11:56 a.m., a debit card left at a Lower Main Street business was reunited with its owner.
March 28 at 2:41 p.m., a man with a penchant for walking in the road was reported for doing so on a bad corner on Route 15.
March 28 at 4:47 p.m., Copley Hospital asked police to check on a Bridge Street resident, which they did, and helped the person connect with mental health services.
March 28 at 6:58 p.m., a fire at a Pinewood Estates home was limited to the stovetop, so the damage was limited, too.
March 29 at 5:16 p.m., a man loaned his car out to a friend, and discovered it had a slashed tire upon return. Police suggested the friends deal with the issue in small claims court.
March 29 at 8:28 p.m., after receiving complaints of a car weaving back and forth along Route 15, police caught up with the vehicle and pulled it over. Afterward, police arrested the driver, Mark Houston, 32, of Barre City, for violating conditions of release and driving after criminal license suspension.
March 30 at 10:35 p.m., a man said he felt people were parked too close to him at McDonald’s; it was as if he was getting sandwiched in.
March 31 at 4:30 p.m., a woman told police the man frequently seen walking around town was following her down Upper Main Street, but they just happened to be walking in the same direction.
March 31 at 5:16 p.m., after numerous calls about ATVs on Silver Ridge Road, police nabbed a rider who had a suspended driver’s license, and was therefore not supposed to be on any motorized vehicle.
March 31 at 9:01 p.m., police looked for man with dementia who had been reported missing, found him, and returned him home.
March 31 at 9:56 p.m., a car was seen parked behind Peoples Academy, well past school hours. That’s because it was the late shift custodian’s car.
April 1 at 6:27 a.m., a car-versus-deer encounter near Dunkin’ Donuts ended in a stalemate, with vehicle and animal both able to leave the scene.
April 1 at 8:07 a.m., police arrested Lewis Lowell, 43, of Morristown, for unlawful mischief after Lowell allegedly caused a row at the Portland Street Laundromat, smashing a window and beating up a washing machine.
April 1 at 4:27 p.m., a driver going too fast along Lower Main Street rolled their car and ended up on B Street. Despite the severity of the crash, no one was injured.
April 1 at 5:35 p.m., a woman said someone honked their horn and flipped her the bird while in the Hannaford parking lot. Police didn’t respond, as they were preoccupied with the upside-down car.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.