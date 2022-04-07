Total reported incidents: 84
Traffic stops: 9
March 25 at 1:31 a.m., police responded to a reported theft at the Route 15 Maplefields and issued a no-trespass order to the unwanted customer.
March 25 at 6:18 a.m., a woman came to the station, worried she may have clipped a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Police checked her car and didn’t see any sign of impact, plus there wasn’t anyone laying in the middle of a crosswalk anywhere.
March 25 at 1:02 p.m., police safely disposed of a used hypodermic needle found at a pull-off near the Cadys Falls and Stagecoach Road intersection.
March 25 at 7:13 p.m., Stowe police asked for a hand looking for a missing vehicle.
March 25 at 11:11 p.m., a DMV check on an abandoned and broke-down vehicle on Laporte Road — right across the road from an auto body shop — came back showing an invalid license plate ID, so police had the vehicle towed away.
March 26 at 1:08 a.m., a mental health patient was reportedly wandering around Copley Hospital and was later removed by police.
March 26 at 2:46 p.m., a person suspected they were being monitored by an Apple AirTag tracking device.
March 26 at 7:27 a.m., a person inquired as to the legality of electric bikes.
March 26 at 7:40 a.m., police assisted someone with potential bank fraud.
March 26 at 9:14 a.m., the On-Star system of a car in the Morrisville Plaza sent a crash alert to police, who said it was a false alarm.
March 26 at 10:41 a.m., police dealt with a homeless man at the library.
March 26 at 12:59 p.m., a new, black ATV was reported driving up and down Fitzgerald Road, which isn’t allowed.
March 26 at 2:26 p.m., someone reported vandalism of an abandoned trailer in the Pinecrest mobile home park, but police discovered it was being remodeled.
March 26 at 2:55 p.m., a man camping out at the United Community was asked to leave.
March 26 at 4:05 p.m., police served a temporary restraining order to someone on Upper Main Street.
March 26 at 5:47 p.m., a loose cow experiencing some momentary freedom along Randolph Road was wrangled up and put back where she belonged.
March 27 at 10:17 a.m., a door was smashed at an Upper Main Street home in an act of apparent vandalism.
March 27 at 5:20 p.m., a man was allegedly causing problems for people at the Lamoille Laundry Center but was gone before police arrived.
March 28 at 10:09 a.m., a Stancliff Road resident reported someone stole some pickaxes.
March 28 at 1:25 p.m., police lent some sobriety-testing equipment to a sheriff’s deputy trying to process someone at Copley Hospital.
March 28 at 2:58 p.m., a needle was found on Feline Loop, near the hydroelectric dam, and police got rid of it.
March 28 at 5:30 p.m., for the second week in a row, someone reported losing a pink wallet; this one was adorned with lightning bolts.
March 29 at 9:28 a.m., a breakfast-time argument at McDonald’s was resolved without police involvement.
March 29 at 11:29 a.m., as an assist to Burlington Police Department, a Morristown officer accompanied a woman who had not returned a rental car on time to a local drop-off spot, where she left the keys.
March 29 at 7:46 p.m., a man left some cash on the CVS cash register counter, and it made its way back to him.
March 29 at 9:09 p.m., police responded to “screaming” at the Sunset Motor Inn, but the guests there were just having a good laugh. They apologized, saying they were prone to loud talking.
March 30 at 9:09 a.m., police cited Marissa Brassard, 43, of Johnson, for retail theft after Brassard allegedly stole a knife valued at roughly $40 from Menard’s Agway.
March 30 at 9:34 a.m., police stood by while the fire department cleaned up a diesel leak near MSI.
March 30 at 4:26 p.m., the same ATV rider as before was again reported going up and down Fitzgerald Road. This time, police were able to catch up with him at his house and tell him that ATVs are not allowed on town roads, and to knock it off.
March 30 at 5:18 p.m., police assisted EMS loading a patient into the ambulance.
March 31 at noon, East Meadow School asked for help dealing with an unruly youth.
March 31 at 1 p.m., a vehicle was parked in the North Country Federal Credit Union lot for a long period of time by someone using the property as a park-and-ride.
March 31 at 3:47 p.m., police investigated a possible fraud.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
