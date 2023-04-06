Total reported incidents: 112
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 10
Directed patrols: 10
Agency assists: 6
Trespassing: 6
March 24 at 4:29 a.m., early morning staff at the Route 15 Maplefields asked police to tell a woman who had just been in the store she’s not welcome there anymore.
March 24 at 11:30 a.m., police investigated a case involving unwanted physical advances.
March 24 at 3:22 p.m., Robert Demar, 61, of Morristown, turned himself over to police and was arrested on an active warrant for failing to appear in court that morning.
March 24 at 7:34 p.m., a man kicking over trash cans at the Route 15 Maplefields appeared to be having a mental health episode.
March 24 at 8:16 p.m., Jeremy Dickson, 18, of Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence, after he crashed and went off the road near the rail trail bridge on Needles Eye Road. Dickson was also accused of refusing a sobriety test.
March 25 at 4:10 p.m., a person who is reportedly non-verbal passed a note to someone that read “call 911,” which was done. Mental health professionals brought him to Copley Hospital for evaluation.
March 25 at 5:48 p.m., a Fourth Street resident said some kids playing in the street with a go-kart skedaddled when he looked out the window.
March 25 at 7:34 p.m., an Earl Grey Road resident said his neighbor threw his trash can over an electric fence and into the woods. The neighbor claimed to have earlier promised to do so if the cans blew onto his property again.
March 26 at 10:55 a.m., a Harrel Street resident said their mailbox was smashed, and had been smashed a while back, as well.
March 26 at 9:39 p.m., a homeless person was reportedly going door to door on Bridge Street, asking for food. He was asked by the police to stop doing that so late in the evening.
March 26 at 10:48 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order to a man on behalf of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.
March 27 at 6:38 a.m., a Randolph Road resident reported a set of truck tires and rims stolen from the front yard. The next day, All Metals Recycling reported being sold the same tires and rims.
March 27 at 9:17 a.m., a Peoples Academy Middle School student allegedly assaulted a classmate. Police and school officials are investigating.
March 27 at 10:01 a.m., a woman said a couple of men were taking photos of her while she was in a Hannaford grocery store aisle.
March 27 at 1:06 p.m., a driver said a truck in front of him on the bypass hauling demolition debris had his windshield damaged by some flotsam flying out of the back of the truck. A DMV patrol heard the report on the scanner and caught up with the trucker.
March 27 at 2:15 p.m., a tractor trailer truck damaged one of the barriers behind the Jersey Heights Maplefields. Police called the driver and he agreed to take care of it.
March 28 at 12:59 p.m., someone received an email notifying her that a package had arrived, but she didn’t receive it. Police suggested she inquire at the post office.
March 28 at 1:03 p.m., a small Schnauzer was loose along Laporte Road.
March 28 at 2:10 p.m., a man was reported walking along the road, yelling at cars, but police were wrapped up with another case.
March 28 at 3:04 p.m., a Frazier Road resident reported a suspicious car parked at the end of the driveway. It was a property assessor.
March 29 at 8:56 a.m., a person said someone cut her off in traffic, so she flipped the bird. A verbal argument and spinning of tires ensued.
March 29 at 10:48 a.m., Price Chopper management asked police to get rid of some people out back sleeping in their cars.
March 29 at 11:28 a.m., municipal staff reported broken bottles, crushed beer cans and other trash at Oxbow Riverfront Park.
March 29 at 1:20 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person after someone called worried about not hearing from them in a while, and determined the person of interest was simply out of town for the week.
March 29 at 4:59 p.m., police issued some no-trespass letters on behalf of some homeowners.
March 29 at 5:09 p.m., someone reported shots fired on Magoon Road. It was someone sighting in their gun, and police determined it was being done responsibly.
March 29 at 9:20 pm., a Congress Street resident said someone outside was threatening them. Police are investigating.
March 30 at 11:52 a.m., a minor two-car crash occurred in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts, perhaps resulting in a sooner-than-expected repeat business.
March 30 at 6:30 p.m., Joshua Simpson, 32, homeless, was arrested for possession of heroin, after police responded to a non-fatal overdose in Morrisville Plaza.
March 30 at 9:11 p.m., a man was reportedly charging at cars on Brooklyn Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State's Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
