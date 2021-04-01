Total reported incidents: 89
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 8
March 19 at 12:01 a.m., staff at the northern Maplefields handed over a couple of debit cards customers left behind.
March 19 at 11:32 a.m., a woman thought she saw a person who had been reported as a runaway on Munson Avenue, but police didn’t have anyone like that they were looking for.
March 19 at 12:09 p.m., a woman said someone stole her debit card from the same Maplefields where two cards had been left behind, but neither were hers.
March 19 at 6:53 p.m., a driver said a suspicious vehicle followed her from Johnson to her village apartment.
March 19 at 9:11 p.m., a Randolph Road farmer reported losing some goats and, after posting on social media about the loss, started getting harassing and spammy responses.
March 19 at 9:57 p.m., a Jersey Heights resident reported getting scammed by a fake version of Publishers Clearing House.
March 20 at 10:56 a.m., police helped a woman who found a dog loose by the post office get the pooch reunited with its owner.
March 20 at 11:35 a.m., a middle finger is protected free speech, and the person standing outside the movie theater was exercising his right, to the consternation of those being flipped off.
March 20 at 2:57 p.m., a man was reported for trying to convince a woman to get into his car. Police told the man to try and refrain from picking up people while he was driving.
March 21 at 1:04 a.m., following a domestic dispute at a home off of Wabun Avenue, police convinced the parties to separate and gave one of them a ride to Eden.
March 21 at 12:54 p.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Cochran Road, police found what appeared to be illegal narcotics in the car and arrested the driver, Christopher Fitzgerald, 37, of Morristown, for possession of drugs. Fitzgerald was also already wanted on an active arrest warrant.
March 21 at 4:26 p.m., a Silver Ridge Road resident reported seeing all-terrain vehicles going up and down the road. The town allows ATVs on that road during the daytime hours, but the resident tends to report it every time he sees one.
March 21 at 5:17 p.m., one dog bit another dog on Sunset Drive, and the town animal control officer was summoned to look into the incident.
March 21 at 5:37 p.m., Union Street neighbors continued their streak of one of them calling to complain about the other one.
March 21 at 5:54 p.m., a Stagecoach road man felt harassed by someone asking him if his place was for rent, which was not.
March 21 at 11:31 p.m., no one was injured when a car rolled off the side of Cady’s Falls Road.
March 22 at 4:34 a.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health Services with a person who was talking about harming themselves.
March 22 at 9:09 a.m., an ongoing Pinewood Estates boundary dispute is one for civil court, not a criminal matter, police say.
March 22 at 10:29 a.m., someone said a Green Mountain Kids bus was being used for something other than driving kids around.
March 22 at 3:31 p.m., police are investigating a possible home burglary on Elmore Mountain Road. It’s still not clear what was stolen.
March 22 at 4:46 p.m., a woman thought someone had purposely let the air out of her tire, but police said it was just natural deflation.
March 22 at 5:23 p.m., police tried to boot up a cell phone found at Price Chopper, but couldn’t find any information linking it to its owner.
March 22 at 7:23 p.m., a wallet found at the Brooklyn Street car wash was turned over to police.
March 22 at 8:35 p.m., police clocked a car on Silver Ridge Road going 62 in a 40-mph zone, but was unable to catch up to it and decided against a dirt road chase during mud season.
March 23 at 3:57 a.m., police assisted a person in distress and helped her connect with the mental health crisis team.
March 23 at 9:55 a.m., someone’s been dumping a lot of trash along Duhamel Road, as the recent disappearance of snow revealed.
March 23 at 12:32 p.m., a group having a parking lot fracas at Walgreens dispersed when police arrived.
March 23 at 3:43 p.m., a car got stuck partly over an embankment on Bridge Street.
March 23 at 4:16 p.m., a woman who has power of attorney over a man doesn’t want him to be allowed to drive anymore, a matter police said ought to be turned over to the DMV.
March 23 at 4:56 p.m., a person’s ex was driving by on Bridge Street, saying mean things.
March 23 at 10:55 p.m., the same Jersey Heights man who felt he was scammed called with more information about the scam, and called back for a third time the next day.
March 24 at 12:34 a.m., it might be finder’s keepers for a person who found a propane tank with a blowtorch attachment on their porch.
March 24 at 10:16 a.m., a man asked for stepped-up patrols on Harrell Street after he saw cars speeding by.
March 24 at 10:47 a.m., police stopped a car to tell the driver their license plate was falling off, and suggested going to a hardware store to replace the screws meant to hold it on.
March 24 at 10:56 a.m., a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck at Green Mountain landscaping. Police say the metal market prices have, once again, made those a popular target for thieves.
March 24 at 9:49 p.m., police again arrested Christopher Fitzgerald, 37, this time for violating conditions of release.
March 24 at 11:31 p.m., a woman reported a man had violated his court conditions, but police said since it was she who went to his place, that didn’t count.
March 24 at 11:44 p.m., a cat died after a car ran it over on Route 15.
March 25 at 8:34 a.m., police told a man who was living out of his car it was better not to park near the cemetery and draw the suspicion of others.
March 25 at 8:50 a.m., police arrested Tammy Lashomb, 46, of Morristown on an active warrant, after she was seen at Maplefields North.
March 25 at 10:01 a.m., people were throwing trash in the receptacles behind the community dental clinic, and told to stop.
March 25 at 12:10 p.m., a tractor trailer truck was parked on Route 100, its driver taking a break, and someone thought it was parked in a bad spot.
March 25 at 3:36 p.m., another catalytic converter was stolen, this one from a Sargent’s Moving truck.
March 25 at 3:58 p.m., some shirtless men laying in the field off of Stafford Avenue were just catching some rays.
March 25 at 4:07 p.m., police arrested Christopher Burnor, 34, of Eden, for driving under the influence, after a crash on Congress Street. Police did not have toxicology results available as of press deadline.
March 25 at 6:50 p.m., a person on East High Street was smoking too close to a building, said the complainant.
March 25 at 7:37 p.m., a person was seen throwing pizza crusts on the ground on Copley Avenue. Police found neither person nor crusts.
March 25 at 8 p.m., the odor on Bridge Street that someone thought smelled like propane was actually the aroma from the town wastewater treatment plant.
March 25 at 8:33 p.m., someone was setting off fireworks near Stancliff Road and Route 100, despite town ordinances outlawing that.
March 25 at 10:43 p.m., police arrested Mark Houston, 32, of Barre City, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
