Total reported incidents: 65
Traffic stops: 13
March 18 at 12:41 a.m., police referred a person under duress to Lamoille County Mental Health Services.
March 18 at 3:20 a.m., a call came in erroneously reported as a stolen vehicle complaint on Sterling Valley Road. While that wasn’t the case, the person driving the vehicle, Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown, was cited into court for driving after criminal license suspension.
March 18 at 6:36 a.m., a car was reported off the side of Cole Hill Road but was far enough out of the way that it was allowed to sit there until someone could come and pull it out.
March 18 at 7:09 a.m., a delivery truck collided with the delivery area of the post office. It wasn’t major and things were able to be fixed on site.
March 18 at 10:41 a.m., a fender bender was reported in the parking lot of Morrisville Family Health Care. No one involved required medical attention, apart from, perhaps, whatever reason they were there.
March 18 at 4:09 p.m., a customer at Bourne’s auto repair didn’t see his vehicle parked where he expected it, but the shop has a secondary parking area, and it was there.
March 19 at 3:09 p.m., a woman was having trouble finding her vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot, so an officer took her for a spin until she could find it.
March 19 at 5:51 p.m., police arrested Jerry Cogg, 41, of Morristown for violating conditions of release, after Cogg was found allegedly drinking alcohol in the Morrisville Beverage parking lot — he’d been recently ordered by the court to remain under 24-hour curfew, police say.
March 20 at 1:38 a.m., police mediated an argument at a Cochran Road home.
March 20 at 9:47 a.m., complaints were filed about people speeding around the Pinewood Estates loop.
March 20 at 3:12 p.m., police issued a no stalking order against someone on Portland Street.
March 20 at 6:32 p.m., police couldn’t do much about a reported domestic dispute, since neither of the participants chose to file a complaint.
March 21 at 4:59 a.m., a person was making a loud scene in the Copley Hospital reception area, claiming there were insects all over him.
March 21 at 10:06 a.m., a German shepherd and a pit bull were having a stroll along the lower part of Center Road, and the owner was summoned to gather them up.
March 22 at 12:17 p.m., a vehicle passed a fire truck that had its lights flashing while trying to back into the fire department garage, which is illegal.
March 22 at 1:13 p.m., one car backed up into another in the Cumberland Farms parking lot.
March 22 at 2:20 p.m., police investigated a potential fraud case. No other information was available.
March 23 at 6:39 a.m., police were asked to check on the well-being of a person and referred her to mental health professionals.
March 23 at 7:38 a.m., a fire broke out at Capstone Community Action, reportedly from a malfunctioning lithium battery. No one was hurt, but the state hazmat team was called in to deal with it.
March 23 at 7:59 a.m., another fire was reported on Randolph Road, but it was just a Bourne’s employee burning off a propane tank.
March 23 at 11:43 a.m., police referred a potential violation of a temporary restraining order by someone on Bridge Street to the state’s attorney.
March 23 at 3:57 p.m., a person walking the rail trail near Cady’s Falls Road reported hearing gunshots, but police didn’t see or hear anything.
March 23 at 5:16 p.m., an officer gave some Cub Scouts a tour of the police station as part of a merit badge requirement.
March 23 at 7:15 p.m., police found a barking dog on Randolph Road that someone was complaining about and told the owner to keep it quiet.
March 23 at 9:04 p.m., a car sale gone sour was a case for lawyers and the civil courts, police say.
March 24 at 8:19 a.m., a man was issued a no-trespass order for a place on Portland Street.
March 24 at 8:51 a.m., someone reported losing a pink wallet with kitties on it. It was last seen at Price Chopper.
March 24 at 12:38 p.m., police met with staff at Peoples Academy regarding a student.
March 24 at 6:30 p.m., a person receiving threatening voicemails was advised to block the number.
March 24 at 8:01 p.m., a guest at the Sunset Motor Lodge said someone was smoking outside their window.
Charges filed by police are reviewed by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
