Total reported incidents: 100
Arrests: 8
Traffic stops: 20
March 17 at 11:40 a.m., a person who bought a vehicle that broke down within 300 miles suspected the lemon had previously been stolen. Police determined it was not, and the buyer and seller would have to hash it out with one another.
March 17 at 12:06 p.m., someone reported a large box in the middle of Stagecoach Road.
March 17 at 5:44 p.m., a car slid off the side of McKee Road and had to be towed back on to the road.
March 17 at 8:02 p.m., another car slid off another road — Children’s Village Road — but managed to get back on without a tow truck.
March 17 at 8:26 p.m., an out-of-state Bronco ended up driving along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail after the GPS suggested the driver take the next right, and the driver did, road or no road.
March 17 at 9:53 p.m., a person walking in the road on Route 15 was given a courtesy ride to the homeless shelter.
March 18 at 12:26 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle performing spinouts in a parking lot off Industrial Park Drive and told the driver to cease making the doughnuts.
March 18 at 10:56 a.m., several suspicious citizens spotted at Oxbow Riverfront Park had since skedaddled.
March 19 at 8:41 a.m., the loud yelling reported at Colonial Manor was coming from a television with the volume turned up too high.
March 19 at 3:21 p.m., a utility line fell onto Randolph Road.
March 19 at 5:06 p.m., a Subaru and an Audi were reported drag racing along Park Street headed toward Route 15. An Audi matching the description was later pulled over, but the driver denied any speeding.
March 19 at 5:23 p.m., Michael Preta, 42, of Naugatuck, Conn., was pulled over and arrested for excessive speeding after police clocked him going 74 in a 35-mph zone on Park Street.
March 19 at 6:40 p.m., police checked on a car that had broken down on the bypass, and the driver was just waiting on AAA to show up.
March 19 at 10:45 p.m., police investigated an assault that allegedly occurred at the Route 15 Maplefields.
March 20 at 7:15 a.m., a man with a no-stalking order against him told police the person who requested the order was violating it by contacting him.
March 20 at 7:25 a.m., a car crashed and rolled over on Randolph Road, and the driver refused a trip to the hospital.
March 20 at 9:43 a.m., a dog was reportedly setting off the motion detectors at its neighbor’s place.
March 20 at 11:29 a.m., a woman’s parents told police they were worried because they hadn’t heard from her in a while, so police found the daughter and suggested she call them.
March 20 at 2:02 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15.
March 20 at 5:59 p.m., some kids were spotted throwing ice from the rail trail bridge over the bypass.
March 20 at 7:40 p.m., the sensor-tripping dog was seen chasing deer.
March 20 at 9:57 p.m., police have a no-trespass order ready to deliver to a person unwelcome at Maplefields the next time they see the person.
March 21 at 11:19 a.m., police investigated a juvenile issue at Peoples Academy.
March 21 at 11:23 a.m., two people in the process of breaking up got into a heated argument over personal property ownership.
March 21 at 1:37 p.m., a couple of dogs were getting into a Chafee Road goat pen, so police scooped up the pooches and brought them to the kennels.
March 22 at 11:18 a.m., Christopher Cochran, 43, of Morristown, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault in front of a child and violating an abuse prevention order.
March 22 at 11:42 a.m., a black Kia Rio was seen speeding along Park Street, but the license plate number given didn’t match that type of car.
March 22 at 3:34 p.m., a child needed some convincing to go home after school.
March 22 at 5:02 p.m., a German shepherd sporting a blue bandana was running around Brooklyn and Bridge streets.
March 22 at 6:51 p.m., a person put a free box outside their house that included spray paint that some kids grabbed and used to allegedly deface property on Maple Street.
March 23 at 3:18 p.m., police arrested Tony Tuthill, 47, and Kristen Wilcox, 32, both homeless, for trespassing on Morrisville Water & Light property on Stafford Avenue.
March 23 at 3:51 p.m., police helped emergency medical services crews struggling in the mud in Pinewood Estates.
March 23 at 4:41 p.m., tenants in the Pinecrest trailer park said they were not given the required notice before a worker came to do some maintenance on the home.
March 23 at 5:43 p.m., Robert Demar, 61, of Morristown, Jerod Fairley, 22, of Georgetown, S.C., and Jillian Peets, 32, of Morristown, were arrested on numerous narcotics charges.
March 23 at 6:09 p.m., police responded to Third Street for reports of a woman screaming. She was screaming at her dogs.
March 23 at 11:40 p.m., Ashlea Bigelow, 39, of Wolcott, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense and refusing a sobriety test, after a traffic stop on Bridge Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.