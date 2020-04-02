Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 136
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 7
Traffic warnings: 12
Parking tickets: 6
Alarms: 6
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 7
March 13 at 1:12 a.m., ticket issued for vehicle parked on Winter Street, violating Morristown’s winter ban on overnight parking, which runs to May 15.
March 13 at 6:52 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at the first of several calls on Sunset Drive.
March 13 at 1:54 p.m., a Jeep left just off Cole Hill Road for several days was actually stuck, and later removed by the owner.
March 13 at 2:48 p.m., a no-trespass order against a woman had expired, and she was back at Morristown Centennial Library. Police served the woman with a new order, and she moved along.
March 13 at 3:53 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Elmore Street.
March 13 at 5:10 p.m., iPhone lost at Price Chopper.
March 13 at 6:02 p.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services after a woman fell at a residence just off Trombley Hill Road.
March 14 at 6:42 p.m., a Portland Street resident reported people being mean to him on Facebook. Police told him to block the offensive parties.
March 14 at 9:13 p.m., a man stole a beer from Cumberland Farms; rather than press charges, staff asked police for a no-trespass order.
March 15 at 1:51 a.m., an elderly man fell at a residence on Cote Hill Road; police assisted Morristown EMS.
March 15 at 7:14 p.m., a mailbox smashed on a side road just off Walton Road was probably struck by a large piece of equipment; police believe there was no evil intent.
March 15 at 7:35 p.m., police refereed a dispute over the of a camper left on someone else’s land.
March 15 at 8:09 a.m., minor fender-bender in the roundabout at Routes 15 and 100.
March 15 at 11:58 p.m., vehicle stuck on Worcester View Lane while trying to turn around eventually got out.
March 16 at 8:42 a.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots near Beaver Meadow Road.
March 16 at 8:51 a.m., a person came home from an extended trip and found his or her vehicle had been hit on Union Street.
March 16 at 2:45 p.m., an officer headed to Eden to assist Vermont State Police there, but the call was canceled en route.
March 16 at 5:43 p.m., callers reported gunshots in or near the town pit off Duhamel Road; an officer didn’t find anyone or hear anything.
March 16 at 6:52 p.m., a pile of bones was reported near the Price Chopper parking lot. Police suspect the remains were those of an animal.
March 16 at 7:05 p.m., after a traffic stop on Maple Street, Jamie Bocash, 39, of Hardwick was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police stopped Bocash after spotting the expired inspection sticker on his vehicle.
March 16 at 10:46 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
March 16 at 11:15 p.m., dispatch received a 911 text with the messages “send nudes” and “Snapchat emergency.” Police traced the number to Portland Street, but found nothing amiss.
March 17 at 8:33 a.m., roommates on Union Street were having a spat about a PS4 game console that first one, then the other, was borrowing without permission.
March 17 at 12:44 p.m., Gregory Sallerson, 30, of Hyde Park was charged with disorderly conduct after incidents at Big Lots, Price Chopper and Hannaford’s. According to police, Sallerson was screaming about coronavirus and linking it to genocide.
March 17 at 3:05 p.m., a woman parked her car in the right-turn lane near the Green Dragon for 30 minutes, but moved it when police stopped by.
March 17 at 11:03 p.m., police tracked down a person reported driving erratically on Route 15 and found no impairment.
March 18 at 1 p.m., 3rd Street residents didn’t appreciate the person taking pictures of houses in the area. The photographer also lived in the area, and since he or she was standing on a public road, there wasn’t much police could do about it.
March 18 at 1:59 p.m., gunshots were heard near Duhamel Road again; police explained to the caller that shooting off a few rounds isn’t against the law.
March 18 at 9:37 p.m., a Bridge Street resident reported hearing the neighbors arguing upstairs; police responded but didn’t hear any ruckus.
March 19 at 10:27 a.m., $10 in fuel was stolen from the gas station at Bridge and Portland streets.
March 19 at 2:28 p.m., a person working on a vehicle ended up selling it instead, to the owner’s displeasure. Police hope to help settle the matter without legal action.
March 19 at 3:13 p.m., a teenager went missing from a Route 100 home but was later found in Massachusetts and returned to Morristown.
March 19 at 3:28 p.m., a man reported several items stolen from his storage unit. Police believe the items were actually left outside the unit and were taken by people who thought they were free.
March 19 at 5:32 p.m., an ongoing dispute escalated when a bag of dog poop was left on a Bridge Street doorstep.
March 19 at 5:52 p.m., staff at CVS Pharmacy dialed 911 by accident when disinfecting their phones.
March 20 at 1:20 p.m., a person whose vehicle was towed wouldn’t settle up with the toing company, so police were called.
March 20 at 6 p.m., patrons of the laundromat in Northgate Plaza reported another customer seemed drunk; police found impairment.
March 20 at 7:08 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle speeding down the short length of Wabun Avenue at close to 70 mph; unsurprisingly, the vehicle was no longer in sight when police responded.
March 20 at 7:21 p.m., a dispute at Morrisville Beverage broke up and everyone involved was gone before police arrived.
March 20 at 9:23 p.m., Tammy Lashomb, 45, of Morristown turned herself in at the station because she believed an in-state warrant for her arrest had been issued. She was right, so police processed her.
March 20 at 10:58 p.m., a falling branch blew a transformer near Fairwood Parkway, but crews from Morrisville Water & Light quickly got the power back on.
March 20 at 11:17 p.m., a father was worried when his teenage daughter didn’t return from the movie theater; she was found at a friend’s home in Elmore.
March 21 at 9:09 a.m., minor crash in the parking lot at Cumberland Farms.
March 21 at 9:46 a.m., a family dispute erupted on Park Street about where a child should or shouldn’t be going during the coronavirus pandemic.
March 21 at 2:19 p.m., back on Union Street, one roommate reported the PS4 had been stolen again, along with a six-pack of Natty Daddys.
March 21 at 11:44 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
March 22 at 1:24 a.m., tickets for violating the overnight parking ban in the municipal lot off Pleasant Street and in front of the police station.
March 22 at 6:09 a.m., a car horn was blaring for nearly 10 minutes on Brooklyn Street, but went silent before police arrived.
March 22 at 9:23 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Union Street.
March 22 at 6:15 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Maple Street.
March 23 at 11:05 a.m., an officer spoke to both people after a town highway staffer was accosted at Hannaford’s.
March 23 at 3:25 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Route 100.
March 23 at 8:37 p.m., a man living just off Morristown Corners Road told police his ex-girlfriend was harassing him.
March 23 at 11:29 p.m., on Summer Street, a, ex-boyfriend was banging on a woman’s door; police made sure he got a lift to somewhere else.
March 24 at 12:06 a.m., a vehicle ticketed two nights earlier for being parked overnight in the municipal lot was still there, so police had it towed.
March 24 at 4:33 a.m., a faulty phone system caused a 911 call from a Munson Avenue business.
March 24 at 1:17 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff checked on a Sunset Drive resident, who was OK.
March 24 at 2:41 p.m., police served paperwork to a Fenimore Street resident, explaining that a restraining order had been dropped.
March 24 at 6:18 p.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies with a drug-related case in town.
March 24 at 7:21 p.m., people could smell propane on Lower Main Street, but no leak was found.
March 24 at 9:57 p.m., a Bridge Street resident reported the neighbors fighting again, but police again couldn’t hear anything amiss.
March 25 at 12:50 a.m., a vehicle parked overnight in the municipal lot also lacked a registration; the owner got tickets and the vehicle was towed.
March 25 at 2:42 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies on Portland Street.
March 25 at 6:24 p.m., staff at the Maplefields on Route 15 couldn’t identify a beer thief, so police couldn’t do much.
March 26 at 7:38 a.m., a custody dispute was referred to family court.
March 26 at 11:55 a.m., every morning, vehicles are speeding on Washington Highway, according to one caller.
March 26 at 1:22 p.m., parked car struck in the Fairground Plaza in February.
March 26 at 7:10 p.m., vacuum cleaner stolen from Big Lots; police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.