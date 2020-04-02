Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.