Total reported incidents: 69
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 8
March 12 at 3:39 a.m., an officer removed a tree that had fallen into the middle of Lower Elmore Mountain Road.
March 12 at 9:36 a.m., someone driving what was described as a “jacked up, lifted red Dodge” flashed a handgun at another driver at the intersection of the bypass and Bridge Street, according to a witness.
March 12 at 9:51 a.m., police helped a man sort out purportedly threatening emails.
March 12 at 9:55 a.m., a commercial truck took out a guardrail on the bypass near Bridge Street.
March 12 at 10:40 a.m., a person inadvertently stole a Mike’s Harder Lemonade from the Maplefields after thinking he’d paid for it via the self-checkout system.
March 13 at 2:12 a.m., a couple of cars, one on Pleasant Street and one on Upper Main Street, were found in violation of the winter parking ban. Despite the warm weather, the ban is still in effect until May 15; the road crews take the opportunity to clean up dirt from the road, in lieu of plowing snow.
March 13 at 11:58 a.m., a minor parking lot crash at Menard’s Agway was reported for insurance purposes.
March 13 at 6:04 p.m., an Elmore Road resident said someone was illegally dumping trash on her property.
March 13 at 6:33 p.m., Logan, whoever you may be, the police department has your key. It was found by the post office and has your name on it.
March 13 at 7:47 p.m., police checked on the person who had earlier complained about threatening emails. All was well.
March 13 at 8:55 p.m., police helped someone experiencing suicidal thoughts find mental health resources.
March 14 at 12:52 a.m., a Hannaford late-shift employee was snoozing in his car before he headed home after work.
March 14 at 5:22 a.m., police investigated a reported robbery at the Cumberland Farms and, four days and one search warrant later, arrested Joshua Call, 27, of Sutton, at his home. Police said Call demanded money from the clerk and left with less $100 — and roughly half a dozen packs of cigarettes. The clerk was not injured, according to police.
March 14 at 10:20 a.m., The person who was receiving threatening emails reported some more. About 12 hours later, he called again to report more.
March 15 at 12:16 p.m., a minor car crash in front of MSI didn’t leave anyone injured.
March 15 at 3:13 p.m., a man at the corner of Portland and Main streets was seen holding a stick with a hand-drawn penis on it. It wasn’t a problem because it was an illustration, and not a photo or an actual penis.
March 16 at 4:08 a.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies with a car off the side of the road on Route 15 in Johnson.
March 16 at 9:46 a.m., a person known for recent run-ins with police was in Hyde Park for a court appearance, and police were asked to keep a close eye on him.
March 16 at 10:19 a.m., a minor with autism was reported missing by Lamoille County Mental Health Services and was later found safe.
March 16 at 5:39 p.m., the owners of horses on Stancliff Road kindly ask people not to feed their horses, because the animals have their own diet and ought not be indulging in treats from strangers.
March 16 at 11:55 p.m., police responded to a LaPorte Road home where Katherine Semptimhelter, 34, was found dead. Police are waiting for a medical report but don’t suspect foul play.
March 17 at 9:42 a.m., a woman from out of town who is accustomed to talking to a cousin on a daily basis hadn’t heard from the other person, so police left a note saying “call your cousin.”
March 17 at 9:58 a.m., police served a citation from Windham County on a person expected in court.
March 17 at 10:22 a.m., no one was injured in a crash on Route 15 near the Wolcott town line, but one of the vehicles was significantly damaged.
March 17 at 11:46 a.m., a box of vinyl records was reported stolen from a Jersey Way home. Bababooey?
March 17 at 12:22 p.m., a Lawrence Road resident saw footprints near their house. Police took photos and surmised it might have been a town employee checking out the house for zoning purposes.
March 17 at 1:32 p.m., police helped someone going through a bad breakup find mental health support.
March 18 at 9 a.m., police helped free an owl stuck in a screened-in porch on Elmore Road.
March 18 at 2:57 p.m., a man experiencing mental health crises, whom police say is harmless, was in the middle of Route 100.
March 18 at 4:39 p.m., police assisted the department for children and families with a juvenile issue.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
