Total reported incidents: 85
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 16
March 11 at 7:51 a.m., a car got rear-ended by another one in the Peoples Academy parking lot, resulting in light vehicular damage and no human damage.
March 11 at 9:06 a.m., police arrested Louis “Ricky” Marsh, 49, listed as homeless, for violating conditions of release.
March 11 at 10:45 a.m., some of the usual doughnut blowers were once again doing spinouts, sans snow, with their rigs in the Turtle Fur parking lot.
March 11 at 2:49 p.m., no one was injured in the second school parking lot collision of the day, this one at Morristown Elementary.
March 11 at 3:19 p.m., Lamoille County Mental Health Services reported threatening behavior.
March 11 at 3:22 p.m., a slow-moving gray sedan seemed to be up to no good on Randolph Road.
March 11 at 7:30 p.m., a mother told police her child was being bullied at Peoples Academy.
March 11 at 7:46 p.m., someone was reportedly doing drugs in the Cumberland Farms restroom.
March 11 at 8:41 p.m., a man allegedly pulled into a Laporte Road driveway and tossed some trash from the car.
March 11 at 9:58 p.m., police assisted mental health professionals on Portland Street.
March 12 at 7:02 a.m., someone backed their car into someone else’s car on Elmore Street. No one was injured.
March 12 at 7:40 a.m., a plow truck plowed into the back of a car on Route 15, causing minor damage to the car but none to the people in the vehicles.
March 12 at 10:12 a.m., police checked on a crash in the Tractor Supply parking lot and found no one needing assistance.
March 12 at 10:28, a single car was off the side of Park Street. Like the previous three crashes, snowy weather was to blame.
March 12 at 8:45 p.m., someone who may or may not know someone named Ava reportedly stole the road sign on Ava’s Way, a private lane off Randolph Road.
March 13 at 8:48 a.m., a car off the side of Laporte Road was towed back onto the road.
March 13 at 3:58 p.m., a juvenile was suspected of making threats over the internet.
March 13 at 4:38 p.m., police gave a mental health patient a ride home from Copley Hospital.
March 14 at 12:47 a.m., a dead car abandoned in Sterling Valley was towed away.
March 14 at 1:44 p.m., a person called concerned about a man who was walking in the middle of the road on Brooklyn Street.
March 14 at 2:46 p.m., a sickly skunk was causing a stink in Oxbow Riverfront Park, and fish and wildlife folks were alerted.
March 14 at 2:47 p.m., it was time to make the doughnuts again in the Turtle Fur parking lot. This time, police feel they were able to identify at least one of the joyriders.
March 15 at 11:35 a.m., a car was rear-ended in the Route 15 Mobil gas station parking lot.
March 15 at 1:41 p.m., a juvenile ditched school at Peoples Academy, but police were able to find her and bring her home.
March 16 at 5:14 p.m., a father left his child behind at the Irving gas station on Jersey Way. The store called and the dad came back for the kid.
March 16 at 5:23 p.m., a guitar was reported stolen from a Jersey Way home.
March 16 at 5:23 p.m., a woman reported suspicious footprints around the read of her building on Union Street.
March 17 at 8:57 a.m., responding to a report of a dispute in the Pinecrest mobile home park, police arrested Jerry Cogg, 41, of Morristown for second degree aggravated domestic assault.
March 17 at 2:12 p.m., police responded to East Meadow School for reports of a juvenile acting up.
March 17 at 3:28 p.m., staff at the downtown Union Bank asked for help in shooing a suspicious man from the seating area out back.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.