Total reported incidents: 85
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 8
Directed patrols: 6
Police arrested Joshua Simpson, 32, homeless, for unlawful trespass, after an investigation into an incident at the Route 15 Maplefields.
March 10 at 3:31 p.m., police are investigating an ongoing issue involving a juvenile on Golf Course Road.
March 10 at 5:25 p.m., management at the Sunset Motor Inn asked for a person to be trespassed next time police saw the interloper.
March 10 at 9:50 p.m., a woman said someone was chasing and hollering at her.
March 10 at 10:52 p.m., police caught up with a car that someone said was driving dangerously along Laporte Road. The driver denied it and didn’t seem impaired, so police let him off the hook.
March 11 at 7:39 a.m., humans on Spring Hill Road complained about barking dogs, as they have frequently been wont to do in recent months.
March 11 at 9:45 a.m., Morrisville Beverage asked for assistance in keeping an unwelcome person off the premises.
March 11 at 10:59 a.m., Jillian Peets, 32, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant, after she was accused of trespassing at Riverbend Market.
March 11 at 2:13 p.m., the road sign marking Ava’s Way has become a target for sign thieves, this being just the most recent time the sign was stolen.
March 11 at 4:55 p.m., a Union Street resident locked themselves out of their home, and the fire department was summoned to enter through a boarded-up basement window.
March 11 at 9:23 p.m., a person riding a long board through the village was not screaming to himself, as was reported, but was rather yelling to a friend down the street, he said.
March 12 at 2:10 p.m., a Fourth Street resident said a trio of troublemakers were throwing snowballs at his house.
March 12 at 3:43 p.m., police helped a person having a mental health crisis.
March 13 at 4:12 p.m., another frequent complainer of barking dogs told police of yapping near Olive Street.
March 13 at 11:34 p.m., Riverbend Market asked that a no-trespass order be issued against someone.
March 14 at 8:11 a.m., no one was hurt in a fender bender on Bridge Street.
March 14 at 9:50 a.m., police stood by with blue lights as they helped a person whose car slid off the road get it back on.
March 14 at 10:58 a.m., another blue light special, as a utility wire fell in the middle of the Munson Avenue and Harrel Street intersection.
March 14 at 11:45 a.m., a driver trying to get up Cote Hill in arguably the season’s worst snowstorm called police asking them to bring her a set of tire chains. Police said they couldn’t do that and suggested she wait until a town plow came through and cleared the road.
March 14 at 12:28 p.m., a car caught fire at the Route 15 Maplefields. Both the police chief and fire chief conveniently happened to be at the convenience store and extinguished the flames before they got out of hand.
March 14 at 1:24 p.m., Moren Loop became quite a fiasco in the blizzard after one of the two vehicles that were off the side of the road was hit by the town truck when it slid sideways as it was trying to sand the road. No one was injured but it was a long afternoon for those involved.
March 14 at 2:56 p.m., an officer removed a felled tree from the middle of Stagecoach Road.
March 14 at 3:22 p.m., some people staying at an Airbnb in Sterling Valley Road said they were stuck without power and couldn’t get out. Since they had food and water, they were advised to hold tight until things cleared up. Later, one of the guest’s moms called and asked police to go get them, but police said no.
March 15 at 3:41 a.m., police checked on a suspicious car parked in the wee hours near the Peoples Academy ball fields and found some youths with some weed and wrote them up.
March 15 at 10:03 a.m., a Lamoille Kennels employee said a dog that had been picked up in Hyde Park and left at the kennel was there when the employee left the night before but was taken overnight. Ultimately the kennel and the dog owner worked out an agreement where the kennel was paid and the owner got their dog back.
March 15 at 2:29 p.m., another town truck went off the side of the road, this time on Cole Hill, and the road was shut down while the big truck was pulled back onto the road.
March 15 at 5:14 p.m., MoBev spotted someone underage trying to buy tobacco and putting up a fuss when denied the sale.
March 16 at 8:06 a.m., police assisted federal agents who arrested Michael Ulrich, 31, on federal narcotics crimes.
March 16 at 10:07 a.m., a person thought they were being scammed, but the person claiming to be with the IRS truly was the IRS.
March 16 at 5:26 p.m., there was a potential shoplifter at Marshalls, which opted not to press charges.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
