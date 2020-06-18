Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 83
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 2
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 1
Traffic detail: 3
April 29 at 8:15 p.m., after a lengthy investigation and a search, Jacob Sullivan, 30, of Johnson was charged with retail theft. Police allege that Sullivan ran off with an entire carton of cigarettes he stole from Cumberland Farms in late April.
June 5 at 1:06 a.m., an intoxicated man in a verbal domestic dispute on 1st Street agreed to calm down and head to bed for the night.
June 5 at 7:54 a.m., police told a landowner near Mud City Loop it was OK to pull an abandoned tent left there by some partiers.
June 5 at 9:10 a.m., police chatted with all parties in a running dispute over loud music on Union Street.
June 5 at 9:34 a.m., police are investigating a possible violation of a court order.
June 5 at 8:02 p.m., police helped resolve a dispute at a Fitzgerald Road residence.
June 5 at 8:42 p.m., passersby reported a suspicious-seeming person in a parked vehicle near Price Chopper. Police checked on him and decided he wasn’t impaired.
June 5 at 9:33 p.m., police spoke to all involved in a noisy neighborhood dispute on Randolph Road, and everyone agreed to quiet down.
June 5 at 11:14 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff responded to the roundabout at Routes 15 and 100, where a woman was having some trouble.
June 6 at 12:54 a.m., after a traffic stop near Bridge and Brooklyn streets, Emily Bagley, 43, of Hardwick was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police also found there was an active in-state warrant for Bagley’s arrest. An officer stopped Bagley after she allegedly drove up close to his bumper, then backed off and nearly stopped in the road. Police say she also failed to stop at a stop sign and was driving without headlights. Bagley was held on the warrant at the Chittenden County Correctional Complex.
June 6 at 8:37 a.m., a second-story window, or higher, was reported broken at a Frazier Road home.
June 6 at 9:54 a.m., officers and Lamoille County Mental Health staff responded to a Route 15 address to help the woman who had been in the roundabout the day before.
June 6 at 1:45 p.m., Bliss Hill Road residents reported drivers speeding in the area and asked for extra patrol.
June 6 at 2:01 p.m., police mediated a neighborhood dispute on Fenimore Street.
June 6 at 7:59 p.m., officers headed to Brooklyn Street to resolve a dispute between neighbors there.
June 6 at 10:27 p.m., the Frazier Road residents who reported a broken window earlier in the day reported hearing gunshots after dark.
June 6 at 11:38 p.m., the Brooklyn Street neighbors arguing earlier in the day were back at it just before midnight. Calmer heads appeared to prevail once police arrived, and the neighbors agreed to stay away from each other for the time being.
June 7 at 12:18 a.m., another dispute nearby on Brooklyn Street, this time over a possible theft. Police are investigating.
June 7 at 10:21 a.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff in Pinewood Estates, where the woman who had been in the roundabout the day before needed further aid.
June 7 at 10:42 a.m., vandalism was reported on Green Mountain Drive.
June 7 at 11:58 a.m., police helped control traffic during a peaceful motorized protest in town.
June 7 at 4:51 p.m., an intoxicated man yelling at passersby near Oxbow Riverfront Park was taken into protective custody, then to detox.
June 7 at 5:30 p.m., a man reported that the inspection sticker had been stolen off his vehicle. Police found that the sticker had been reclaimed by his parents after he failed to pay for said inspection.
June 7 at 5:44 p.m., loud music on Fairwood Parkway was turned down.
June 7 at 10:22 p.m., to the surprise of the responding officers, the same man who was yelling at others at Oxbow Park earlier in the day was again causing a scene and threatening someone at a Route 15 locale.
June 8 at 1:25 a.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
June 8 at 6:03 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
June 8 at 6:34 p.m., the woman who had required police aid several times over the last few days was found inside someone else’s car on Portland Street.
June 8 at 10:02 a.m., Randolph Road residents want police to patrol there more to slow down speeders.
June 8 at 12:05 p.m., working with Lamoille County Mental Health staff, police took the woman who was found in a vehicle earlier in the day into protective custody. She’s since left the area.
June 8 at 2:10 p.m., the drunken man was back at Oxbow Park, where he may have violated a restraining order. Police are investigating, but he left the area before they arrived.
June 8 at 4:15 p.m., back on Brooklyn Street, the neighbors were back to their adversarial ways. This time one neighbor didn’t like the looks of a guest at another’s residence.
June 8 at 4:21 p.m., a man grew hostile and threatened Copley Hospital staff when they told him he needed to wear a mask into the building. Police are still looking into the matter.
June 8 at 6:51 p.m., six or seven vehicles, all with people still in them, were reported parked close together in the large parking lot in front of Hannaford Supermarket. Police saw no sign of anything suspicious when they swung through.
June 8 at 7:26 p.m., after receiving reports of kids playing on the dam near Cadys Falls, police found one person there, and told him or her to move along.
June 8 at 7:41 p.m., Jenaya Peets, 32, of Johnson was charged with simple assault after an altercation at Copley Hospital. According to police, Peets, who was a patient in the emergency room, allegedly kicked a hospital staffer.
June 9 at 10:28 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
June 9 at 10:33 a.m., delivered evidence to the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s office.
June 9 at 4:35 p.m., a man reported to be pointing a cap gun at passersby left the area before police could track him down.
June 9 at 5:28 p.m., loud music was blaring on Fairwood Parkway yet again, and a caller wanted police advice on how to handle the ongoing issue.
June 10 at 1:05 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
June 10 at 5:11 a.m., a patient at Copley Hospital who was undergoing a mental health crisis called police from her room; police let hospital staff know.
June 10 at 8:29 a.m., two-car fender-bender on Route 100; no injuries.
June 10 at 6:17 p.m., a Brooklyn Street resident believes the neighbors stole his plants; police are investigating.
June 10 at 7:59 p.m., back at Oxbow Park, the same man was drunk in public again. Police took him into protective custody and he was later driven to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport to detox.
June 11 at 2:42 p.m., police in Old Lyme, Conn., needed help with an ongoing investigation, so Morristown officers lent a hand and visited an Upper Main Street address.
June 11 at 3:02 p.m., served court paperwork to someone who stopped at the station.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
June 11 at 5:58 p.m., officers participated in the parade honoring Peoples Academy graduates.
June 11 at 7:41 p.m., served court orders at Oxbow Park.
June 11 at 8:11 p.m., Jeremy Barbour, 39, of Johnson was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop on Bridge Street.