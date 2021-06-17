Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 0
Warnings: 3
June 4 at 6:19 p.m., a pair of custom-built, fixed-gear bicycles were reported stolen from a home on Fenimore Court.
June 4 at 6:20, some vehicles parked near Bishop Marshall School seemed suspicious to the person who called it in.
June 4 at 6:57 p.m., two all-terrain vehicles were reported on Silver Ridge Road, despite town rules prohibiting the machines on town roads.
June 4 at 8:45 p.m., an anonymous caller reported seeing two men arguing on Brooklyn Street and suspected words might lead to fisticuffs.
June 4 at 10:34 p.m., people were reportedly throwing stuff out of a car window in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
June 5 at 7:46 a.m., a pair of ATV riders got an early start, again on Silver Ridge Road.
June 5 at 7:47 a.m., two people were sleeping in their car, in the Sunset Motor Inn parking lot.
June 5 at 10:15 a.m., a man had a less-than-favorable view of a person his daughter was hanging out with and was concerned enough to notify police.
June 5 at 5:27 p.m., the same couple seen earlier sleeping in their car at the Sunset were now doing the same in the Northgate Plaza lot.
June 5 at 7:04 p.m., there was a party atmosphere among people hanging out in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, and police asked the revelers to turn down their music.
June 5 at 7:31 p.m., some kids were spotted on top of the Consolidated Communications building on Union Street.
June 5 at 10:11 p.m., people banging on doors of a Brooklyn Street apartment building skedaddled when officers arrived.
June 6 at 2:07 a.m., the driver of a black Ram pickup truck on Summer Street seemed drunk to a witness, but the witness didn’t have a license plate number handy.
June 6 at 10:51 a.m., police assisted rescue crews with a mental health patient who needed an ambulance ride for an evaluation.
June 6 at 11:42 a.m., no one was injured in a parking lot collision at Cumberland Farms.
June 6 at 2:13 p.m., a black Nissan was seen swerving all over Route 15, but the report didn’t include a license plate ID.
June 6 at 6:11 p.m., police helped remove a fallen tree blocking a portion of Mud City Loop.
June 6 at 7:26 p.m., a bunch of signs were found spray painted on Stagecoach Road. Some of them were adorned with flowers and a star, and some with anti-police messages.
June 6 at 8:02 p.m., a Washington Highway resident thinks someone stole his registration, insurance and title from his vehicle.
June 7 at 10:14 a.m., someone stole a handicap placard from a vehicle parked in the Northgate Plaza.
June 7 at 1:47 p.m., police gave an intoxicated man a ride back to the Sunset, where he was staying.
June 7 at 3:34 p.m., a teenager was taken to the hospital after rolling his car in a crash on Stagecoach Road. Police said they don’t think the injuries were life-threatening.
June 7 at 6:36 p.m., a vehicle towing a box trailer appeared to be operated by an intoxicated person, said a caller, who didn’t have any other information.
June 7 at 10:36 p.m., following a lead from fish and wildlife officials, police cited Dakota Aither, 30, of Hyde Park, for possession of stolen property, after alleging Aither was using a stolen license plate on his car.
June 8 at 1:15 p.m., a truck crashed into a tree on Stagecoach Road, injuring the driver, but not so much that he couldn’t get to the hospital in his personal vehicle.
June 8 at 2:50 p.m., witnesses thought a person was passed out in her car at the Northgate Plaza. When police rapped on the window, the person looked up from whatever movie she was watching on her phone while she was waiting on her clothes at the nearby laundromat.
June 8 at 4:29 p.m., a tow truck was summoned to remove a disabled car near the intersection of Laporte and Morristown Corners roads.
June 8 at 8:58 p.m., police responded to reports of a large fire on Bridge Street, and found just a small campfire and some people setting off fireworks.
June 9 at 6:59 a.m., a Black Lives Matter flag was reported stolen from a location on Clark Avenue.
June 9 at 2 p.m., a motorcyclist crashed while trying to navigate the Route 100/15 roundabout, but was able to get the bike upright with some help, and was on his way.
June 9 at 2:50 p.m., police assisated EMS on Park Street where a man, Henry Ingalls, 72, was taken to hospital, where he later died.
June 10 at 8:36 a.m., a Randolph Road farmer reported someone stole a catalytic converter from a farm truck.
June 10 at 2:27 p.m., a truck crashed into some cars on Pleasant Street. No one was injured and the driver wasn’t charged with anything.
June 10 at 3:07 p.m., a car caught fire on Randolph Road and was destroyed. Police don’t suspect foul play, the fire didn’t spread, and no one was injured.
June 10 at 4:52 p.m., a couple of men were reportedly getting into a scuffle on Portland Street, but they told police they were “just f--king around” and weren’t hurting anyone.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
