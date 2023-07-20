Total reported incidents: 138
Arrests: 9
Traffic stops: 8
Directed patrols: 4
Suspicious events: 20
Agency assists: 10
June 30 at 4:05 a.m., a woman reported her 14-year-old son took her pickup truck for a spin all around the area, and multiple people saw the kid. The vehicle and kid were later found and brought into custody by the sheriff’s department.
June 30 at 11:38 a.m., Denamarie Savage, 39, of Johnson, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension, after crashing at the corner of Bridge and Brooklyn streets. No injuries were reported.
June 30 at 8:18 p.m., Sampson Alley, 24, of Morristown, was arrested for unlawful trespass after allegedly going on a neighbor’s property on Bull Moose Road, as part of what police said is an ongoing dispute.
June 30 at 10:17 p.m., an errant call to police led police to surmise a sexual assault was occurring, because the dispatcher heard what turned out to be “dialogue” from a racy movie in the caller’s background.
July 1 at 10:45 a.m. a box fell off the back of a pickup truck driving through the village, and stuff was strewn all over the street.
July 1 at 6:12 p.m., Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant after someone spotted him allegedly toting a lawn chair and looking in cars on Brooklyn Street.
July 1 at 8:26 p.m., James Russell, 39, homeless, was arrested on an active warrant, also on Brooklyn Street.
July 2 at 10:24 a.m., someone reported seeing two “crackheads” at a picnic table at Deb’s Place. Police pointed to the no loitering sign and shooed them away.
July 2 at 10:21 p.m., Milton Graves, 27, of Upper Marlboro, Mass., was arrested for violating conditions of release after allegedly contacting and harassing a woman from whom he was ordered to stay away.
July 3 at 3:54 a.m., among a handful of loud, drunken folks on Union Street, one was determined to be too drunk, and was transported to jail in St. Johnsbury to sober up.
July 3 at 8:50 a.m., police responded to the same Union Street House to reprimand the drunk folks who were still carrying on, hollering and screaming.
July 3 at 2:52 p.m., a small amount of illegal narcotics were found at the Route 15 Maplefields and turned over to police, who destroyed the drugs.
July 3 at 8:11 p.m., two Ryder Brook golfers who shot wide into a Golf Course Road lawn were accosted by the homeowner, who had not posted her property but threatened to have her sons come with guns next time, something she denied when talking to police.
July 3 at 11:44 p.m., police assisted EMS with a woman who had a seizure.
July 4 at 9:21 a.m., someone reported a man outside Kinney Drugs had a bone sticking out of his arm. It was actually a bleeding cyst, and the man refused medical treatment.
July 4 at 7:17 p.m., Lawrence Moulton, 47, of Hardwick, was arrested for unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief after he allegedly broke into a home on Brooklyn Street. When police arrived, they also arrested the complainant, Jessica Lawson, 46, of Morristown, after discovering she had a warrant out for her arrest.
July 5 at 12:30 a.m., Moulton was arrested for violating conditions of release, after allegedly contacting the person he’d just been told to stay away from.
July 5 at 8:30 a.m., back on Union Street, more boorish, drunken behavior signaled the start of another day.
July 5 at 9:02 a.m., a barber who left the room to use the restroom came back to see a man rifling through the shop’s drawers.
July 5 at 11:23 a.m., that same person was kicked out of the Charlmont restaurant, which sought a no-trespass notice.
July 5 at 12:36 p.m., Lawrence Moulton was once again arrested for violating conditions of release, after once again contacting a person, both face-to-face and over the phone.
July 5 at 2:11 p.m., someone allegedly took a sledgehammer to the drywall at recently built apartments on Jersey Heights.
July 5 at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a car pulled over on Route 15 said she had just been pulled over by the sheriff’s department and she was calling her insurance company to take care of that.
July 6 at 9:21 a.m., the person at the barber shop and Charlmont can now add Riverbend Market to the list of places where he’s no longer welcome.
July 6 at 9:26 a.m., after an ongoing feud over alleged drug use on Fitzgerald Road, a person copped to pushing away an unwanted vehicle using a bucket loader.
July 6 at 2:02 p.m., the serial trespasser was spotted drinking brandy on the sidewalk along Portland Street and was taken to St. Johnsbury to detox.
July 6 at 5:18 p.m., Caleb Martin, 35, of Morristown, was found dead in an overheated camper on Cadys Falls Road. Police are working with the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
