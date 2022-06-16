Total reported incidents: 94
Traffic stops: 8
June 3 at 3:20 a.m., Morristown assisted Hardwick police with a domestic situation in East Hardwick.
June 3 at 5:50 a.m., staff at Aubuchon Hardware complained that a guy was in the parking lot all day, using the store’s Wi-Fi.
June 3 at 3:18 p.m., police placed their radar speed cart on Park Street, and set the display to blink above 25 mph.
June 3 at 4:55 p.m., someone lost a Honda key fob with a “leather thingy” attached to it, in Morrisville Plaza.
June 3 at 5:14 p.m., a person reported having a maroon bicycle stolen from a home on Upper Main Street.
June 3 at 7:42 p.m., a Maple Street resident said someone stole keys from a truck on Maple Street.
June 3 at 9:17 p.m., police helped a Portland Street business owner get the place’s motion detector light working properly.
June 3 at 10:46 p.m., two people tenting out on B-Street were having a loud argument, and police told them both that the area was off-limits.
June 4 at 6:37 a.m., police were summoned back to B-Street for more of the same.
June 4 at 9:15 a.m., police assisted a family with a child custody issue.
June 4 at 4:31 p.m., someone reported seeing three people either passed out or laying down on the lawn near Morrisville Plaza, but they were gone when police arrived.
June 4 at 5:23 p.m., a tenant said his Union Street roommates moved out and damaged property in the process, and he didn’t want to get in trouble for it.
June 4 at 5:32 p.m., a used needle was found on the sidewalk on Upper Main Street, a few hundred feet west of Maple Street. Police safely disposed of it.
June 5 at 6:24 p.m., police assisted mental health professionals with a suicidal person, who later checked himself into the hospital.
June 5 at 7:11 p.m., some people were yelling at some other people on Maple.
June 6 at 3:47 p.m., police assisted town staff checking on a junk vehicle complaint on Brooklyn Street.
June 6 at 4:28 p.m., a temporary restraining order was ordered up for a couple that was breaking up.
June 6 at 5:50 p.m., while in the Northgate Plaza, an officer happened upon a car with a man slumped over inside. After a brief investigation, the man, Dylan Fernald, 30, of Hyde Park, was arrested for possession of heroin.
June 6 at 7:16 p.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15, but the deer got away. The car was damaged but the driver uninjured.
June 6 at 7:55 p.m., elsewhere, another car hit another deer, killing it.
June 6 at 10:15 p.m., an officer moved a dead cat in the middle of Elmore Road to the side of the road, to prevent it from getting smushed.
June 7 at 2:46 a.m., police assisted at a shooting in Johnson.
June 7 at 11:43 a.m., police are investigating the theft of a bike from Chuck’s Bikes.
June 7 at 7:16 p.m., a person said she was accosted by dogs on Congress Street.
June 8 at 10:03 a.m., two bus drivers said they were yelled at for taking up the diesel spots at the Maplefields.
June 8 at 3:40 p.m., no one was injured in a very minor crash on Pleasant Street.
June 8 at 3:41 p.m., police checked out Moren Loop for reports of a rental car, a gray 2022 Toyota Rav 4, that was taken two weeks earlier. It still hasn’t been found.
June 8 at 11:35 p.m., police issued trespass orders to suspicious people at Maplefields.
June 9 at 12:41 a.m., a person who reportedly overdosed on Route 15 was revived with Narcan and taken to the hospital.
June 9 at 1:48 a.m., another early morning report of arguing on B-Street led to the arrest of James Russell, 38, and Tawnya Kennison, 40, for unlawful trespass. Police say both are homeless.
June 9 at 12:25 p.m., a man told police his debit card, which has his PIN written on it, was being used by someone else.
June 9 at 3:25 p.m., someone was seen doing dirt bike wheelies along Congress Street. The bike’s owner said he had let his friend take it for a spin.
June 9 at 3:26 p.m., on Copley Avenue, police took Russell Luce, 51, of Hardwick, into custody on an active arrest warrant.
June 9 at 8:44 p.m., a cyclist reported being nearly hit on Elmore Street by a car displaying temporary registration tags.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
