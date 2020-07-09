Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 132
Arrests: 12
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 9
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 2
Traffic detail: 3
June 26 at 2:10 p.m., a flagger directing traffic around a construction zone on Route 100 called police to report a driver he thought was drinking a large beer; turns out it was an Arizona Iced Tea.
June 26 at 4:01 p.m., a Union Street resident was worried her ex-boyfriend would return again to claim more of his things after their break-up. Police patrolled the area, but never saw him come back.
June 26 at 6:21 p.m., two-car crash in Hannaford Supermarket parking lot; no injuries.
June 26 at 7:38 p.m., an officer helped Vermont State Police handle a domestic dispute in Elmore.
June 26 at 9:27 p.m., passersby thought there was something suspicious about a man walking on Congress Street. Police found he was just walking to Copley Hospital.
June 27 at 4:50 a.m., officers helped police in Stowe look for a person who ran off near Golden Eagle Drive.
June 27 at 10:20 a.m., police served a court order to a Court Street resident.
June 27 at 1:05 p.m., a Hidden Cove Road resident told police she didn’t see anyone on her security cameras, though her ex-boyfriend had called to warn her another man was in her house.
June 27 at 2:13 p.m., one driver suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash at Route 100 and Morristown Corners Road. The other driver had failed to stop at the stop sign at the end of Morristown Corners Road, and got a ticket for that offense.
June 27 at 8:41 p.m., 911 hang-up call from an Upper Main Street address. Officers found two people who’d had too much to drink embroiled in a domestic dispute but eventually got them to separate for the night.
June 27 at 10:03 p.m., a 2nd Street resident had a bear treed and was threatening to shoot it; police persuaded him not to.
June 27 at 11:20 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health responded to a Stancliff Road residence, where an intoxicated man allegedly smashed a car window with a hammer.
June 28 at 3:12 a.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
June 28 at 5:27 a.m., 911 hang-up call from a Golf Course Road residence; police checked on a man who lives there. He was OK, and was later turned over to his grandfather.
June 28 at 12:46 p.m., back at the Golf Course Road residence, the man and his grandfather got into a fight. Police provided info on how to get a court order, but nothing else came of the matter.
June 28 at 6:08 p.m., a couple having a domestic dispute on Portland Street agreed to calm down for the evening.
June 28 at 7:18 p.m., a dispute between a man and woman over her son’s living arrangements eventually simmered down on Upper Main Street.
June 28 at 9:39 p.m., Stagecoach Road residents reported a man showed up at their house drunk, then drove off. Police weren’t able to locate the vehicle.
June 28 at 11:37 p.m., Karina Willey, 28, of Stowe was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after a single-car crash on the Route 100 bypass. Willey told police she swerved to miss a raccoon and hit a sign. Police measured her blood-alcohol level at 0.147 percent.
June 29 at 12:23 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health responded to a Maple Street residence, where a person was reported threatening self-harm. The person was later screened at Copley Hospital.
June 29 at 6:08 p.m., police served two no-trespass orders to a man who is no longer welcome at several local businesses.
June 29 at 7:23 p.m., a driver stopped on Lower Main Street got three tickets: for driving after civil license suspension, without registration and without insurance.
June 30 at 3:16 a.m., a dispute involving a woman, her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend was defused when someone left for the night.
June 30 at 9:26 a.m., a person who ran into woods in Hyde Park was later found.
June 30 at 10:25 a.m., a man wearing a shirt that shows his support for the 2nd Amendment was stopped as he left Kinney Drugs by another man who wanted to know if he had any guns for sale. The 2nd-Amendment supporter told him he needed to check the local gun shop if he wanted to buy firearms, and then reported the incident to police.
June 30 at 11:42 a.m., police found that a dispute on Union Street was related to child custody, and recommended some resources for the mother.
June 30 at 12:05 p.m., after a traffic stop on Brooklyn Street for lack of an inspection sticker, Bert Manning, 42, of Eden was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
June 30 at 3:43 p.m., police are investigating a possible sexual assault.
June 30 at 3:57 p.m., Kenneth Swan, 55, of Johnson was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after police stopped him on Route 15.
June 30 at 4:35 p.m., police received reports of erratic driving on Bridge Street, and stopped the vehicle on Portland Street. An in-state arrest warrant had been issued for the driver, Bryant Wescom, 49, of Hardwick. Because Wescom initially gave police a fake name, he was also charged with providing false information to police.
June 30 at 6:26 p.m., Daniel Wyman, 33, of Glover was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Wyman was stopped on Congress Street after an officer recognized him.
June 30 at 7:15 p.m., a woman reported her prescription narcotics had been stolen.
July 1 at 8:07 a.m., a man who had quit his job was trying to get his last paycheck, but the owner was upset because he thought his ex-employee had been bad-mouthing the company and the pair got into a heated exchange. The final paycheck was later doled out.
July 1 at 1:38 p.m., Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. An officer recognized and stopped him in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
July 1 at 3:03 p.m., internet issues during a Zoom meeting led to an unnecessary 911 call at a Mac Miller Road residence.
July 1 at 4:16 p.m., police and firefighters responded to an East High Street residence after a fire was reported; emergency personnel found there was no fire, and the smoke in the basement was from the fire extinguisher that a group of kids had set off.
July 1 at 4:53 p.m., Anthony Gillespie, 30, of Wolcott was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police had stopped him on Brooklyn Street for an expired registration sticker.
July 1 at 5:27 p.m., Kyle Tatro, 31, of Eden was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after an officer recognized and stopped him on Eden Street in Hyde Park.
July 1 at 5:31 p.m., a different officer recognized and stopped Dakota Aither, 29, of Hyde Park, on Route 15 between Morristown and Hyde Park. Aither was charged with two counts of driving after criminal license suspension; one was based on an incident June 3 and the second on the July 1 stop.
July 2 at 9:54 a.m., Kane Plante, 30, of Morristown was taken into custody after police called and told him an in-state warrant for his arrest had been issued. Plante came to the station to meet with police and was later released.
July 2 at 11:06 a.m., a 16-year-old boy answered a call from an unknown number and then got into an argument with the caller. Police told him not to answer phone calls from numbers he doesn’t recognize.
July 2 at 2:44 p.m., a man threw two bags of trash into the Dumpster at the police station; when an officer confronted him about it, he took off at a brisk walk, and the officer chose not to pursue the man, or the matter, further.
July 2 at 4:04 p.m., a man reported drinking at Oxbow Riverfront Park had gone elsewhere before police arrived.
July 2 at 5:09 p.m., Kelly Miller Jr., 30, of Johnson was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police had stopped him on Upper Munson Avenue for an expired registration.
July 2 at 6:12 p.m., a Union Street resident told police her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend is harassing her. An officer gave her info on how to get a no-stalking order.
July 2 at 7:51 p.m., a woman who Cumberland Farms staff members thought was drunk in the store got away before police arrived.
July 2 at 9:10 p.m., back at Cumberland Farms, a man who had had too much to drink also wandered off before police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.