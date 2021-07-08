Total reported incidents: 91
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 8
June 25 at 10:49 a.m., following a tip from out of town, police checked in with a person to see if she had a son who had recently died. Luckily, she reported no such thing.
June 25 at 12:01 p.m., police assisted mental health professionals with a male who wanted to harm himself.
June 25 at 4:28 p.m., a car parked on the side of Cadys Falls Road with blinking hazard lights was later removed by its owner.
June 25 at 7:01 p.m., an argument between a couple was made shorter with a little mediation by police.
June 25 at 7:32 p.m., a car driving erratically along Pleasant Street wasn’t there when police came looking.
June 25 at 8:41 p.m., a couple got into an argument over personal belongings at the apartment they share.
June 25 at 9:16 p.m., in perhaps something of a dry run before the next week’s holiday, someone was shooting off fireworks somewhere between Bridge Street and Lake Lamoille.
June 25 at 10:24 p.m., a man was asked to leave a party, but didn’t. Police arrived and he retired to his own pad.
June 26 at 12:21 a.m., police assisted some people with a busted bike on Bridge Street and ended up giving them a ride to Elmore State Park, where they were camping.
June 26 at 7:22 a.m., a person thought someone popped her tire, but it appeared to just be a slow leak.
June 26 at 2:40 p.m., a Cadillac with no plates was abandoned on Cadys Falls Road.
June 26 at 4:26 p.m., a man known to area law enforcement was reportedly hanging out, drunk, in front of Hannaford, but left the lot before police got there.
June 26 at 7:17 p.m., a domestic issue was reported at the Hannaford man’s home, but everyone there assured police things were OK.
June 26 at 9:18 p.m., a multi-car crash on Stagecoach Road near the Stowe town line looked worse than it ended up being, with no one hurt and only minor vehicular damage.
June 26 at 9:44 p.m., police pointed a person who was suspicious of a Facebook scam to resources for dealing with fraud.
June 27 at 12:20 a.m., a car parked at the north-end Maplefields for a suspiciously long time was just waiting on a tow, said the owner.
June 27 at 9:42 a.m., all the lights were on at Cumberland Farms, but the doors were locked, rousing suspicion. The reason: an employee called out sick and there wasn’t anyone immediately available to open.
June 27 at 10:31 a.m., a U-Haul was reported stolen, but it was just returned late by the renter.
June 27 at 11:37 a.m., on Stagecoach Road, a motorist went by a cyclist too fast for the biker’s taste, who offered a one-fingered gesture to the driver, who then stopped, got out and exchanged angry words with the cyclist. Both then continued on their merry way.
June 27 at 8:40 a.m., a two-car crash on Laporte Road sent one driver, Meghan Emerson, 22, of Morrisville, to Copley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
June 27 at 9:40 p.m., police took an intoxicated man from a home on Cochran Road to a detox unit at Copley.
June 27 at 10:50 p.m., a woman was walking alone in distress along Randolph Road, near Bliss Hill, and police gave her a courtesy ride to Copley, where she had been treated for heat exhaustion earlier in the day.
June 28 at 4:45 a.m., tenants at the Sunset Motor Inn were arguing, until police asked them not to at such an early hour.
June 28 at 11:53 a.m., an observer noted how fast people seem to drive on Randolph Road.
June 28 at 2:12 p.m., at a request from an animal lover, police checked on some dogs outside a Randolph Road home, and noted they were fine, with shelter and water.
June 28 at 2:43 p.m., truck versus TD Bank drive-through overhang. Both needed a little repair work.
June 28 at 3:39 p.m., a person accused of honking his horn while driving by a particular Stagecoach Road property said he hadn’t done that in years.
June 28 at 3:54 p.m., police issued no-trespass orders to two people on behalf of rk Miles.
June 28 at 5:18 p.m., a woman in an argument with a man got a ride somewhere else. Police are investigating a possible theft of personal items.
June 28 at 9:06 p.m., police received an anonymous call from someone who suspected a drunk driver was about to head toward Waterville, but there weren’t enough details for a follow up.
June 29 at 12:35 p.m., after someone opened their car door into the one parked next to it, police mediated the ensuing conflict between the two owners.
June 29 at 4:10 p.m., police assisted Stowe investigators looking for a stolen mountain bike, which led them to a vehicle parked at the Sunset. That bike and two others from unrelated thefts, were collected.
June 30 at 7:26 a.m., a caller said the same car every day, swerves all over the road from Cambridge to Morrisville.
June 30 at 12:18 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 near Riverview Garage.
June 30 at 7:51 p.m., a downed tree on Route 12 was removed by state highway workers.
June 30 at 10:41 p.m., a vehicle was left in a Washington Highway driveway with its alarm going off, and police checked it out, finding a woman walking along, seemingly intoxicated. Crystal Greene, 31, of Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence. Police say Greene registered a .109 percent blood alcohol concentration, above the .08 percent that indicates intoxication.
July 1 at 1:46 a.m., an anonymous tipster said there were minors drinking and driving, but the caller didn’t want to get them in trouble.
July 1 at 5:45 a.m., a man who moved out of his house forgot to grab his gun and reported it stolen so police could enter it into a crime database in case it pops up later.
July 1 at 12:42 p.m., people who didn’t receive a package on Brooklyn Street were advised to call UPS.
July 1 at 2:56 p.m., a driver almost hit a curb and some fire trucks at the fire station.
July 1 at 3:45 p.m., an intoxicated man sitting in one of the town’s many public Adirondack chairs was taken to Copley for an evaluation.
July 1 at 6:09 p.m., a truck backed into a stop sign at the four-way intersection in Morristown Corners.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
