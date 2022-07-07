Total reported incidents: 151
Arrests: 9
Traffic stops: 49
June 24 at 2:15 a.m., following a traffic stop on Cadys Falls
Road, police arrested Stephen Stampfel, 48, of Johnson, for driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
June 24 at 5:05 a.m., police arrested Brenda Kazanes, 41, of Morristown, for driving after criminal license suspension.
June 24 at 10:23 a.m., a woman on Bridge Street who someone reported as acting strangely was described by police as someone known to law enforcement and “acting like herself.”
June 24 at 11:40 a.m., a Randolph Road resident said someone stole some chairs off their porch. Police intend to post photos of the chairs on the police department’s Facebook page.
June 24 at 2:46 p.m., people involved in a family dispute in the Northgate Plaza were referred to mental health professionals.
June 24 at 3:19 p.m., a man accused by a witness of trying to get into cars in the Northgate Plaza denied doing so, and police couldn’t see any evidence to the contrary.
June 24 at 3:25 p.m., two females were allegedly smoking drugs, and neighbors asked for more stepped-up patrols.
June 24 at 4:32 p.m., a Portland Street person said a twosome well-known to police were harassing her.
June 24 at 11:18 p.m., following a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road, police arrested Karria Tanner, 21, of Johnson, on an active in-state warrant
June 24 at 11:25 p.m., a man told police he needed mental health help, so police referred him to the correct people.
June 24 at 11:33 p.m., a person housesitting a Portland Street home brought more people into the house than she should have, according to the homeowner who saw the unwanted guests on her security camera.
June 25 at 11:25 a.m., police assisted EMS with a woman who tripped while participating in the Lamoille Area Cancer Network’s annual walk on the Peoples Academy track. She was given some stitches and was able to resume her walk for a good cause.
June 25 at 1:33 p.m., someone dropped a dime on a person with a pit bull at McDonald’s but the manager said the pooch was welcome.
June 25 at 5:29 p.m., a loud explosion and ensuing fire was reported at the Cadys Falls hydro dam substation, which water and light crews took care of.
June 25 at 6:38 p.m., a handful of ne’er-do-wells were served trespass letters from a bunch of Morrisville businesses.
June 25 at 7:53 p.m., police arrested Michael Sylvester, 33, of Morristown, for violating conditions of release after they responded to a dispute in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
June 26 at 6:36 p.m., less than a day later, Sylvester was arrested again, at the same Pinecrest trailer for the same alleged court violation, as well as for disorderly conduct. At the same time and place, police arrested Tanya Hammel, 34, of Morristown, for disorderly conduct.
June 26 at 7:12 p.m., someone pitched cigarette butts into a planter at North Country Federal Credit Union, causing a fire that an officer poured water on, thus extinguishing it.
June 26 at 8:09 p.m., a woman found an unwanted man in her apartment and asked police to issue a trespass order against him.
June 26 at 10:58 p.m., for the third time in 27 hours, police responded to the same Pinecrest home for a dispute. Since the two people had already been cited earlier in the day, police just added this incident to their criminal narrative.
June 27 at 8:03 a.m., some placed a jumper bar on an electric meter that had been disconnected to keep the juice flowing, which is illegal.
June 27 at 9:37 a.m., an unwanted person on one end of town was given a ride to the other side.
June 27 at 10:16 a.m., a woman said a suspicious person followed her and threatened her.
June 27 at 10:30 a.m., someone said stuff was stolen from their storage unit. Police are awaiting serial numbers for the missing merchandise.
June 27 at 1:34 p.m., people were allegedly living in a storage unit on Jersey Heights, but police didn’t see anyone residing there.
June 27 at 5:25 p.m., an officer helped a woman find her car keys she lost at Hannaford.
June 27 at 8:23 p.m., police assisted EMS with a 60-year-old woman who hit her head.
June 27 at 10:08 p.m., Ira Musty, 32, of Groton, was arrested driving under the influence of drugs after getting pulled over for speeding on Walton Road. Police are waiting for results of a blood test.
June 28 at 8:14 a.m., police arrested Melissa Baldwin, 43, no address given, for unlawful trespass.
June 28 at 12:48 p.m., a man allegedly attempted to steal a bike from Power Play Sports, but police said he played it off as if he was taking it for a test drive, albeit without telling store employees.
June 28 at 5:14 p.m., police secured a search warrant to look for a backpack related to a previous criminal case.
June 28 at 7:47 p.m., Jonas Fagnant, 34, of Hyde Park, was arrested for DUI, after being pulled over on Brooklyn Street and reportedly registering a 0.085 percent blood alcohol concentration, just a bit over the 0.08 legal limit.
June 29 at 1:17 a.m., a person on Paine Avenue reported hearing small caliber gunfire. Police didn’t see or hear any shooting, but they did see a low-flying drone, atypical for that time of night.
June 29 at 1:47 a.m., a man was reported passed out in his Nissan Altima in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, but he was just catching some shuteye after driving.
June 29 at 5:43 p.m., a woman found some suspicious white powder, and police got rid of it for her.
June 30 at 9:16 a.m., someone reported having a binder with checks and cash stolen from their vehicle. Police are investigating.
June 30 at 9:53 to 10:50 a.m., police investigated a series of thefts at the Morrisville Plaza and Harrell Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
