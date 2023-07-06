Total reported incidents: 85
Arrests: 4
Tina Colbeth, 50, of Morristown, was arrested for retail theft, following an investigation into a May 18 incident at Hannaford grocery store.
June 23 at 2:53 a.m., an Almeron Drive resident asked police to remove a person from his residence.
June 23 at 6:18 a.m., homeless people at an encampment on Old Creamery Road were told they were trespassing and had until this week to break camp and move on.
June 23 at 9:30 a.m., someone reported having a check stolen. Police are investigating.
June 23 at 12:27 a.m., police refereed a domestic dispute.
June 23 at 7:42 p.m., a car was only lightly damaged after clipping a deer on Randolph Road, and the animal appeared to have gotten away.
June 23 at 8:19 p.m., kids were reportedly speeding up and down Fitzgerald Road on all-terrain vehicles. Police responded and saw tire tracks but no ATVs.
June 23 at 9:40 p.m., Pamela Putvain, 41, of Morristown, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
June 24 at 10:02 a.m., someone on Richmond Street was allegedly trying to steal a cat.
June 24 at 11:49 a.m., a 54-year-old woman was passed out in the Pleasant View Cemetery, but was upright when police arrived, and declined medical assistance.
June 24 at 1:46 p.m., Cole Mason, 28, of Eden, was arrested for narcotics possession, related to an earlier case, after he was seen at Kinney Drugs.
June 24 at 3:20 p.m., it was determined that a man who reported having license plates stolen had left the plates on a car he sold to someone.
June 24 at 11:37 p.m., some people were drinking booze in the Oxbow Riverfront Park near the midnight hour and were issued tickets.
June 25 at 6:14 a.m., some dogs were loose in the village and police were too busy to help, so the person who reported it scooped up the pooches and put them back on their owner’s porch.
June 25 at 6:38 a.m., a woman said her teenage daughter hadn’t come home and was worried the teen was out with an older man.
June 25 at 10:25 a.m., a job trailer was reported stolen from Randolph Road, but the owner was detained out of state on some unrelated charges and couldn’t get back to Vermont.
June 25 at 1:06 p.m., again on Fitzgerald Road, police found tire track evidence of those ATV-riding youths, but no actual riders.
June 25 at 1:54 p.m., police issued a no-trespass order to a homeless man on behalf of Big Lots.
June 26 at 5:50 a.m., a woman who had been locked in the Cumberland Farms bathroom for a long time told police she was having a diabetic issue.
June 26 at 7:02 a.m., police gave a man a ride further east along Route 15, so he didn’t have to continue staggering that direction on foot.
June 26 at 1:59 p.m., a man and woman fighting on Munson Avenue were given a ride elsewhere, thus ending the dispute.
June 26 at 7:57 p.m., unwelcome people were allegedly in a home in the Pinecrest trailer park, despite a no-trespass sign on the place. Police didn’t see anyone, but they did shut the open door.
June 27 at 2:22 p.m., someone reported a hot dog in a car on Washington Highway, but police say the windows were cracked to let in fresh air and the pooch had plenty of water to drink.
June 27 at 5:48 p.m., two people were arguing over a parking space at Hannaford. Police pointed out that there were plenty of other open spots.
June 27 at 8:07 p.m., Eric Boucher, 38, of Morristown, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
