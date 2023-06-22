Total reported incidents: 195
Traffic stops: 17
Motor vehicle complaints: 13
Motor vehicle accidents: 14
Suspicious events: 35
Adam Laraway, 40, of Morristown, was arrested for unlawful mischief, after he was allegedly on the premises of a place he was prohibited from.
Malynda Bocash, 37, of Morristown, was arrested for simple assault after a reported fracas at Colonial Manor.
Aaron LaFountain, 40, of Morristown, was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, luring a child, and displaying indecent materials to minors. Police say the arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Department for Children and Families.
June 2 at 3:48 a.m., a vehicle crashed and rolled over on Route 100 near Ryder Brook, but the driver wasn’t injured enough to require hospitalization.
June 2 at 11:14 a.m., Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an in-state warrant after police responded to a suspicious event on Fitzgerald Road.
June 2 at 12:19 p.m., someone complained about the tunes coming from an evangelist’s portable radio outside the post office. Police said it wasn’t overly loud.
June 2 at 1:53 p.m., the fire department was summoned to McDonald’s to clean up a decent-sized gas spill from a pickup truck.
June 2 at James Russell, 39, homeless, was arrested for unlawful trespass after being spotted in the liquor store despite being barred from there.
June 2 at 6:52 p.m., if you loan your car out and the person borrowing it doesn’t return it, it’s not stealing, as a person who reported such an incident to police discovered.
June 3 at 7:27 a.m., Justin Martin was arrested again, this time for unlawful trespass, after being found on the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church property.
June 3 at 8:24 a.m., folks were allegedly shooting up drugs in the municipal parking lot off Pleasant Street. Police didn’t see any drug use but shooed away the lingerers, nonetheless.
June 3 at 3:11 p.m., police mediated a landlord/tenant dispute, and referred the evictees to Capstone for aid in finding housing.
June 4 at 12:27 p.m., an argument on Center Road was resolved when one of the participants left for the night, saying she’d be back for her stuff later.
June 4 at 2:56 p.m., Justin Martin was arrested for the third time in as many days, this time along with Joshua Simpson, 33, homeless. Both were arrested for unlawful trespass after being found in vans at Great Big Graphics.
June 4 at 4:09 p.m., a juvenile who police say frequently causes problems was arrested for assault at the teen center on Union Street.
June 5 at 11:01 a.m., someone was trespassed from Morrisville Beverage.
June 5 at 1:08 p.m., someone else was trespassed from Cumberland Farms.
June 6 at 11:16 a.m., the road crew was tasked with removing a tree that had fallen and blocked Long Branch Circle.
June 6 at 6:12 p.m., a Peoples Academy Middle School student reported being called racial slurs.
June 6 at 6:38 p.m., a teen was ticketed for toking tobacco.
June 7 at 2:27 a.m., police responded to Almeron Drive, where Jenaya Peets, 35, had died unexpectedly at home. The cause of death is being investigated.
June 7 at 5:49 p.m., staff at Maplefields wanted someone trespassed from the store, but didn’t know the person’s name.
June 7 at 8:43 p.m., a Randolph Road resident reporting their car missing. It is a blue 2007 Subaru Legacy and was last seen earlier that day.
June 9 at 1:04 p.m., Taylor Machia, 31, homeless, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
June 9 at 8:11 p.m., police responded to a single-car crash on Needles Eye Road, where the vehicle had rolled over and trapped the driver inside. The driver, Skylar Grimes, 32, of Eden, was not severely injured, but was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension.
June 10 at 1:28 p.m., police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault at a Route 15 home.
June 10 at 6:49 p.m., a person said someone pretending to be from Citizens Bank called to access the caller’s account. The actual bank was able to fix things before the customer lost any money.
June 10 at 8:29 p.m., Matt Nadeau, 55, of Johnson, crashed his paraglider into a hangar at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport, and had to be airlifted to UVM Medical Center.
June 11 at 8:23 a.m., police mediated a child custody dispute.
June 12 at 11:52 a.m., police placed radar speed carts on Harrel and Brooklyn streets, letting speeders there know just how much over the limit they’re going.
June 12 at 1:30 p.m., someone told police a puppy was in the back of a car in the Northgate Plaza. Police spoke with the owner, who agreed to bring the pup to work, where there is air conditioning.
June 12 at 1:54 p.m., two cars collided on Route 15 near Plane View Road, totaling both vehicles. No one was taken to the hospital.
June 12 at 2:55 p.m., someone successfully passed a bogus $10 bill at Maplefields. Police say the currency didn’t even look real to the casual glance.
June 12 at 4:49 p.m., youthful ne’er-do-wells were allegedly throwing rocks and dirt at passing cars on Harrel Street.
June 13 at 12:50 a.m., Logan Ballard, 34, of Woodbury was arrested on three active in-state warrants, after he was spotted, allegedly trespassing, at Maplefields.
June 14 at 8:43 a.m., someone on Sunset Drive reported having a catalytic converter stolen.
June 14 at 10:16 a.m., a person or multiple people wreaked havoc at Oxbow Riverfront Park, yanking the wires out of the security camera system, spraying crude graffiti on the bathroom walls and stuffing poopied socks down the toilet, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
June 14 at 10:52 a.m., a Fitzgerald Road resident reported having a handgun and tools stolen. Police are investigating.
June 14 at 7:52 a.m., two homeless people were issued trespass letters after being found in a work trailer on Stafford Avenue.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.