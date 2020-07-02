Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 91
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 10
Alarms: 5
Background checks: 3
Foot patrols: 3
Traffic detail: 3
June 19 at 5:14 a.m., neighbors reported a dog barking on Spring Hill Road; all police could hear on arrival was some crows cawing.
June 19 at 10:09 a.m., a silver pickup was reported speeding near Morristown Corners Road, but police couldn’t find it.
June 19 at 11:26 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in the Morrisville Plaza.
June 19 at 1:53 p.m., a driver stopped just off Route 15 got a ticket for driving after civil license suspension.
June 19 at 5:42 p.m., a caller on Fitzgerald Road told police that someone driving an F-250 pickup truck with a water tank in the back stopped and asked if he or she wanted to fight. Police haven’t been able to track down the vehicle or its combative driver.
June 19 at 8:19 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies after an alleged shooting in Wolcott, as reported last week.
June 19 at 8:19 p.m., a Vanasse Road resident reported a neighbor was burning trash. That neighbor told police he or she was just burning paper; police advised that trash shouldn’t be burned.
June 20 at 5:29 a.m., back on Spring Hill Road, neighbors reported the same barking dog. Police looked into the matter, and believe the pup gets excited when he or she goes out every morning but quickly quiets down.
June 20 at 9:54 a.m., an ongoing custodial dispute was referred to family court.
June 20 at 10:51 a.m., assisted Stowe police in that town.
June 20 at 8:53 p.m., an officer out on patrol came across a woman yelling and crying on Upper Main Street; she told police she’d had an argument with her mother, and that $6,000 had gone missing from someone’s account. Police gave everyone involved statements to fill out, but haven’t heard anything since.
June 21 at 7:10 a.m., loud machinery was reported to be causing a ruckus near Stagecoach Road. Police recommended the caller read the town noise ordinance, and call them if the racket starts up before 5 a.m. in the future.
June 21 at 11:12 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Route 100.
June 21 at 11:21 a.m., an oxygen tank was reported stolen at Copley Hospital. The woman who’d taken it was later identified and the tank was retrieved by sheriff’s deputies.
June 21 at 12:31 p.m., a man locked his keys in his storage unit on Professional Drive. Police helped him break in.
June 21 at 12:45 p.m., Morrisville Beverage requested a no-trespass order be served on a man, who hasn’t yet been located by police.
June 21 at 12:59 p.m., a fire was reported on Washington Highway; police and firefighters found no flames, just the smell of smoke.
June 21 at 2:02 p.m., a deer hit by a vehicle on Route 15 had to be put down.
June 21 at 2:23 p.m., a Goeltz Road resident’s dog attacked another pooch. The matter was reported to the town’s animal control officer.
June 21 at 5:46 p.m., an argument between cousins broke out on 3rd Street. One reportedly threatened the other with a gun he owns, but he never actually brandished the weapon. The two family members separated, and the town health officer was informed of deplorable living conditions in the home at that address.
June 21 at 10:14 p.m., a man walking near Washington Highway raised the suspicions of passersby.
June 21 at 10:53 p.m., a distressed Bridge Street resident called police to report a leaky roof. Police referred the caller back to his or her landlord.
June 22 at 11:08 a.m., state officials let Morristown police know that staff at a local restaurant had been reported for not wearing masks while customers were in the building. An officer stopped by the restaurant to let them know about the alleged violation, and where to go to get up-to-date guidance from the state.
June 22 at 12:39 p.m., golfers at Ryder Brook Golf Club reported someone hitting golf balls at them with a baseball bat from a nearby private residence. The golf balls and baseball equipment of the man allegedly hitting the dingers was confiscated and is still at the police station.
June 22 at 1:23 p.m., Garrett Bossert 32, of Stowe was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, second or subsequent offense, after police received a complaint and stopped him on Route 100 in Jersey Heights. Bossert refused to provide police with a blood or breath sample to determine his blood alcohol level, but he did ask to be taken to Copley Hospital to detox.
June 22 at 8:04 p.m., Moren Loop residents called police because the neighbors were blasting Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and honking their car horns in protest. The rabble-rousers were upset because the people staying in the residence have New York license plates.
June 23 at 9:07 a.m., a man who had been living out of the area since December returned to Vermont to find his 1972 Mercedes 250 had been stolen from his storage unit. The green automobile was in mint condition according to the caller; anyone with any information about a vehicle matching that description should call Morristown police at 888-4211.
June 23 at 9:56 a.m., in a more recent break-in, someone busted up storage containers at a childcare facility on Upper Main Street, but nothing seemed to be missing.
June 23 at 10:37 a.m., police responded to a Union Street address, where they found Garrett Bossert asleep on someone’s lawn furniture. According to police Bossert left Copley Hospital after being taken there to detox, procured more alcohol and later fell asleep at the Union Street address, next to the police station. The locals wanted Bossert removed, and police obliged by taking him to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox there this time.
June 23 at 7:07 p.m., a man was reported to be swearing at other customers in the parking lot of the Maplefields on Route 15. He had had a run-in with sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, and couldn’t get his belongings back. Police told him to leave and not come back.
June 23 at 10:56 p.m., police responded to Copley Hospital after a man showed up there claiming he needed to pick someone up but couldn’t remember the name of the supposed patient. He left without incident.
June 23 at 11:28 p.m., police took someone back to Stowe after picking him up on Washington Highway.
June 24 at 7:21 a.m., a woman walking on Randolph Road needed a lift, so police provided one.
June 25 at 9:13 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Upper Main Street, where a woman was reported to be suicidal. She was OK when police left the scene.
June 25 at 9:30 a.m., the man who had been taken to detox earlier in the week showed up at the police station, looking for aid. Police attempted to provide it, then gave him a lift to Stowe.
June 25 at 12:06 p.m., no one was injured when a tire came off a boat trailer being towed down Route 15. The rig was later towed.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.