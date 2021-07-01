Total reported incidents: 94
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 16
June 18 at 12:02 a.m., a person who was unwelcome at a home was gone when police arrived.
June 18 at 7:44 a.m., a used hypodermic needle was found in the bathroom at the north-side Maplefields and police disposed of it safely.
June 18 at 8:49 a.m., someone at the corrections building on Harrell Street found some narcotics and turned them over to police for disposal.
June 18 at 9:36 a.m., a black BMW was seen driving on the wrong side of Brooklyn Street.
June 18 at 9:36 a.m., multiple vehicles were reported speeding along Frazier Road.
June 18 at 12:20 a.m., some kids running around and screaming looked like they were brandishing guns. Police determined the kids had Airsoft guns and were shooting at each other with the requisite safety equipment.
June 18 at 12:24 p.m., some folks were seen in the back of a blue Dodge pickup with New Hampshire plates on Brooklyn Street, drinking beers.
June 19 at 6:54 a.m., no one was injured when a propane tank caught fire at a sugarhouse on Chaffee Road, but the building was fully engulfed when firefighters and police arrived.
June 19 at 9:06 a.m., police assisted with paperwork in a child custody case.
June 19 at 11:03 a.m., an ATV had supposedly driven past a Cole Hill Road home late the night before.
June 19 at 1:56 p.m., someone suspected a person driving away from Northgate Plaza was doing so without proper insurance and registration, but police were unable to track the car based on the information provided.
June 19 at 2:26 p.m., a drunken man was seen walking along Randolph Road toward the village.
June 20 at 5:43 a.m., a dump truck driver said he swerved to miss a deer on Elmore Road, and ended in a ditch. No damage to the vehicle, which was pulled back onto the road.
June 20 at 7:20 a.m., in the latest in a rash of bicycle thefts in recent weeks, a KHS 650 was stolen from Brooklyn Street.
June 20 at 10:54 a.m., in a family dispute, there were concerns one of the members was drinking and would later be driving.
June 20 at 10:56 a.m., cows escaped from a Stagecoach Road home, but the farmer managed to wrangle them up.
June 20 at 12:20 p.m., the last time this particular person saw their wallet, it was on top of their car before leaving the Cumberland Farms parking lot.
June 20 at 6:38 p.m., a Stagecoach Road resident said her neighbor was shooting at a bear. The neighbor told police he was just shooting to scare it, and had permission to do so.
June 21 at 12:48 a.m., a person said he had his car keys stolen and needed a ride home. Police obliged and helped him get into his apartment building.
June 21 at 2 p.m., police removed the debris from a tree that had fallen into the middle of Park Street.
June 21 at 4:43 p.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car crash on Route 100 near Morristown Corners Road.
June 21 at 7:16 p.m., after pulling over a vehicle on Harrell Street, police cited the driver, Michael White, 38, of Burlington, for driving after criminal license suspension.
June 22 at 8:58 a.m., police placed a radar cart on Park Street to let people know just how fast they are going.
June 22 at 12:58 p.m., cows were out again on Stagecoach Road, and rustled back to their pasture.
June 22 at 1:12 p.m., an argument ensued about where to place tree debris after folks from Consolidated Communications removed a tree from a utility line.
June 22 at 6:02 p.m., a Brooklyn Street resident wanted some loiterers removed, but the unwanted people removed themselves without police interaction.
June 22 at 5:47 p.m., after an investigation into multiple violent episodes, including some in Stowe, police cited Holden Southall, 23, of Elmore, for seven counts of domestic assault. He was later served a restraining order.
June 22 at 9:55 p.m., a dark sedan and a tan SUV sporting Confederate flags were racing through the Price Chopper parking lot.
June 22 at 6:46 a.m., a man and a woman arguing on Bridge Street cussed out police and left the scene.
June 23 at 7:55 a.m., no one was hurt as a car rear-ended another one trying to make a turn off of Route 15.
June 23 at 8:25 a.m., a car reportedly parked in the municipal parking lot for too long belonged to the aforementioned man who had his car keys stolen, thus rendering him unable to move it.
June 23 at 3:58 p.m., a three-car crash near the corner of Route 15 and Needle Eye Road left the vehicles pretty badly damaged, but no one was hurt.
June 23 at 4:51 p.m., another bicycle was reported stolen, this time a pink and white Huffy adorned with flowers, from a house on Maple Street.
June 23 at 5:30 p.m., an iPhone was turned over to police, but they were unable to get any information tying it to its owner.
June 23 at 6:11 p.m., a wallet found at Hannaford with no ID is still at the police station.
June 23 at 8:51 p.m., people on Cady’s Falls Road were using a potato gun.
June 24 at 7:31 a.m., a car parked up against the curb on Bridge Street was issued a warning — it’s against the law to park like that, police say.
June 24 at 10:42 a.m., a set of keys found near the Route 100/15 intersection were turned in — one belongs to a Toyota; the other to an ATV.
June 24 at 12:29 p.m., a bunch of ATV riders congregated at Northgate Plaza. They told police they came down Center Road but didn’t see signs saying they couldn’t drive on Morristown roads.
June 24 at 5:09 p.m., an Apple watch found near the Stagecoach Road swimming hole parking lot was turned in.
June 24 at 11:01 p.m., the wood being burned by some people on Stagecoach Road smelled bad.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
