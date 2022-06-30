Total reported incidents: 111
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 30
June 17 at 12:42 a.m., one half of a former couple complained about being harassed by the other half.
June 17 at 2:03 p.m., police checked on a man who had been reported either sleeping or passed out on the side of Brooklyn Street, and he said he was just resting while waiting for a ride.
June 17 at 2:33 p.m., police refereed an exchange of personal property between two people.
June 17 at 3:18 p.m., a landlord who hadn’t heard from a tenant asked police for help, and it was determined the tenant was in the hospital but doing OK.
June 17 at 3:43 p.m., a bank asked police to check on the well-being of a person on Portland Street, and this person was OK, too.
June 17 at 5:38 p.m., police served a temporary restraining order to someone on Washington Highway.
June 17 at 8:31 p.m., some kids were reported vaping and smoking cigarettes on Union Street. Police saw some youth, but they weren’t puffing.
June 19 at 3:02 a.m., a Maplefields employee said a man had been in the bathroom for at least a half hour. The man told police he was using the store’s Wi-Fi and lost track of time.
June 19 at 9:26 p.m., one person allegedly smacked another on Brooklyn Street, but statements to police were slow in coming.
June 19 at 11:56 p.m., a Maple Street resident reported his mountain bike as stolen, but a few days later called to say a friend had spotted it and he was able to get it back.
June 19 at 1:07 p.m., one car crashed into another in the parking lot of the south-end Maplefields — a minor fender bender — and left the scene. Police are waiting for security camera footage.
June 19 at 1:30 p.m., the traffic lights at the corner of Bridge Street and the bypass conked out, so police notified the state transportation agency and Morrisville Water & Light.
June 19 at 9:03 p.m., a bear was eating compost at a Cherry Avenue home.
June 19 at 9:44 p.m., police arrested Joshua Limlaw, 33, of Eden, for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop near the intersection of the bypass and Stafford Avenue.
June 19 at 10:03 p.m., a Cochran Road resident reported a suspicious black Cadillac and asked for stepped-up police patrols.
June 20 at 8:03 a.m., police arrested Chad Foss, 44, no address given, for criminal threatening, after he allegedly threatened to hurt a bunch of people at a community breakfast.
June 20 at 4:15 p.m., a woman reported receiving harassing messages from multiple numbers, which police think is from someone using a spoofing app.
June 20 at 8:52 p.m., someone may have thrown a frisbee at a car on Upper Main Street.
June 21 at 9:28 a.m., a person reported losing a set of keys, possibly near Oxbow Riverfront Park. The keys were on a long, silver snap leash.
June 21 at 10:04 a.m., a truck was reportedly driving all over Route 100. The information was passed on to Stowe police, since the truck was headed that way.
June 21 at 12:37 p.m., police placed a radar speed cart on Stagecoach Road.
June 22 at 3:31 a.m., a car driving through the village at this early hour seemed suspicious, but the driver told police they were just out for a ride.
June 22 at 2:44 p.m., police followed up on a possible case of animal neglect.
June 22 at 2:53 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 near Munson Avenue.
June 22 at 6:51 p.m., a resident in the Maple Street neighborhood received a package she did order, and she felt it suspicious.
June 21 at 8:39 p.m., a person in the Pinecrest mobile home park said she heard someone screaming to call the cops, so she did. Ultimately, the Department for Children and Families was notified.
June 23 at 1:58 a.m., a tree fell onto Lower Elmore Mountain Road, and the town highway department was summoned to remove it.
June 23 at 8:51 a.m., a man reported losing his wallet, with his ID and debit cards, at or near the northside Maplefields.
June 23 at 12:53 p.m., a wallet was found on Brooklyn Street and returned to its owner who, alas, was not the same person who lost his four hours earlier.
June 23 at 4 p.m., there was an exchange of unpleasantries on Pleasant Street.
June 23 at 5:58 p.m., numerous people were taken to Copley Hospital with minor injuries, after a multi-car crash on Route 100.
June 23 at 7:08 p.m., Michael Sylvester, 33, of Morristown, was arrested for violating conditions of release, after allegedly contacting a person, despite a court order not to.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
