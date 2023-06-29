Total reported incidents: 99
Traffic stops: 6
Suspicious events: 23
Fingerprint services: 7
Billy Carr, 47, of Walden, was arrested for selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Morristown police made the arrest last week, but the investigation stemmed from a January 2022 investigation initiated by Hardwick Police Department, and the decision whether to charge Carr rests with the Caledonia County state’s attorney.
June 16 at 5:14 a.m., a very drunk woman either getting an early start on the day or ending a long night was causing a scene at the south-end Maplefields and was transported to the detox center at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility.
June 16 at 9:26 a.m., a leashed dog in a pickup truck parked at Morrisville Family Health Care was trying to jump out and the person who reported this was worried the dog might hang itself.
June 16 at 11 a.m., Joel Sargent, 31, of Woodbury, was arrested on three active warrants, after being spotted at a home on Route 15 near the Hyde Park town line.
June 16 at 8:23 p.m., a man on Bridge Street was issued a temporary restraining order.
June 16 at 9:14 p.m., a Union Street resident reported someone suspicious had walked outside their home earlier. Police suggested next time calling when it happened, so they’d have a better chance of spotting the person.
June 16 at 10:31 p.m., car versus a building on Park Street. The structure only sustained minor damage, but the extent to the car is unknown because the driver didn’t stick around or own up to the deed.
June 16 at 11:54 p.m., downstairs neighbors at a Brooklyn Street apartment building agreed to quiet down after police stopped by in answer to a noise complaint.
June 17 at 7:19 a.m., a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle pulled over on Route 15 near Garfield Road told police he had pulled over to take a nap after driving all night.
June 17 at 11:29 a.m., someone reported having a vacuum cleaner stolen from their car on Munson Avenue.
June 17 at 2:21 p.m., a tractor trailer unit broke down on Brooklyn Street near the Route 15 intersection, but officers and others were able to ease the big rig into the Aubuchon/Maplefields parking lot.
June 17 at 8:06 p.m., a woman who said she was being harassed was given advice on how to secure a no-stalking order.
June 17 at 10:11 p.m., a person reported having their vehicle stolen but called back later to report it had been returned and they did not wish to press charges.
June 18 at 9:58 a.m., the person who cleans the bathrooms at Oxbow Riverfront Park couldn’t get in for more than an hour. Police came and found a man asleep on some pieces of insulation, and he was told to move along.
June 18 at 6:02 p.m., another person was reportedly holed up in the Oxbow bathroom for over an hour but was gone when police came to check on things.
June 18 at 11:25 p.m., police asked a Congress Street man to call his brother after the sibling called, concerned at not having heard from him in a while.
June 19 at 7:46 a.m., police responded to a medical call on Foss Street, where Kyle Bouchard, 45, died unexpectedly at home, seemingly of natural causes.
June 19 at 3:43 p.m., a vehicle — which one person said was a burnt-orange Nissan Xterra and another said was a gold-colored SUV — reportedly hit a mailbox on Walton Road, losing a side-view mirror in the process.
June 19 at 3:47 p.m., a man who naturally has trouble walking has been the subject of numerous phone calls from people concerned he was walking in the road. He’s just fine, police assure the public.
June 19 at 4:12 p.m., police checked on a dog in a car parked in the Hannaford parking lot and determined the interior temperature was a pleasant 73 degrees.
June 19 at 4:56 p.m., a driver said she had been driving 45 mph on Stagecoach Road and was passed by three cars. Police plan on placing a radar cart there later this week.
June 19 at 4:25 p.m., a man was trespassed from Morrisville Beverage.
June 19 at 10:27 p.m., a juvenile ran away from home on Route 15 but was located and returned home the next day.
June 20 at 10:17 a.m., a man was trespassed from Marshalls department store.
June 20 at 2:37 p.m., someone reported a youthful man riding a black and red all-terrain vehicle up and down Mud City Loop, which is not allowed.
June 20 at 4:32 p.m., a domestic dispute resulted in the alleged theft of a cooler and a tackle box from its owner’s pickup truck. Police were able to get the goods, reportedly worth more than $2,000, back to the owner.
June 20 at 4:38 p.m., police mediated an argument on Cady’s Falls involving someone backing a vehicle into a fence.
June 20 at 7:11 p.m., a suspicious person was said to be looking inside cars parked along Portland Street.
June 20 at 8:09 p.m., gunshots were reported on Cote Hill Road. Police checked and verified someone was just doing some target practice.
June 20 at 11:27 p.m., the owner of the Morrisville Laundry Center said someone propped open the door, so police saved the owner a trip to town and closed the door.
June 21 at 6:23 a.m., County Plumbing & Heating reported someone cut the catalytic converter off one of the company vans parked at its headquarters on Lepper Lane.
June 21 at 7:25 a.m., the same juvenile who ran away from home two days earlier did so again and was again later located.
June 21 at 10:20 a.m., police said it was OK for DeNoia’s staff to have a car towed from one of its customer parking spots, after it was reported to be there much longer than a wash and dry cycle.
June 21 at 11:08 a.m., a Route 15 homeowner said someone stole copper pipe from the home, including the one running heating fuel from the tank to the home, resulting in a stinky cleanup for the Agency of Natural Resources.
June 21 at 4:41 p.m., some kids were allegedly vaping at the Union Street youth center.
June 21 at 5:55 p.m., police broke up a fight on Summer Street and the combatants went their separate ways.
June 22 at 9:24 a.m., a bunch of cars were parked along Brigham Street with their drivers’ sides to the curb, which is illegal, so they were asked to point them the right way.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
