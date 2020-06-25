Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 106
Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 7
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 4
Traffic detail: 2
June 12 at 12:52 a.m., police responded to Randolph and Neuland roads for a single-car crash, but found no one in the vehicle. They later tracked down the driver, who received a ticket for unreasonable and imprudent speed.
June 12 at 1:31 a.m., Darren Dunwoody, 20, of Hyde Park was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police responded to a single-car crash near the intersection of Randolph and Bliss Hill roads. According to police, Dunwoody took out some guy wires for nearby utility poles before leaving the scene in his vehicle.
June 12 at 8:55 a.m., officers stood by and lent a hand during a food distribution event at Peoples Academy.
June 12 at 9:13 a.m., speeders were reported on Bridge Street; the police department’s radar cart was later placed there.
June 12 at 12:15 p.m., after a traffic stop on Center Road, Justin Bertrand, 41, of Johnson was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. An officer stopped Bertrand after running the license plates on the vehicle he was driving and discovering they belonged on another one.
June 12 at 2:06 p.m., a Westside Court resident reported someone pounding on his door. Police discovered it was a dispute between landlord and tenant, and referred the matter to the company that owns the building.
June 12 at 2:28 p.m., a driver told police that he or she wasn’t swerving at workers at rk Miles intentionally but rather looked up and saw them unexpectedly, slamming on the brakes and swerving away from them.
June 12 at 2:28 p.m., officers assisted the Morristown Fire Department after a brush fire was reported near 1st Street.
June 12 at 3:52 p.m., police didn’t find anyone at the band shell at Oxbow Riverfront Park, despite reports that people had been boozing there.
June 12 at 6:21 p.m., a caller reported one driver nearly ran another off the road at Portland and Hutchins streets. An officer was already nearby, but he didn’t see any vehicles matching the description of either reported in the call.
June 12 at 8:45 p.m., a man called police to report his boss for sending him home early from work after he took an overly long break. Police told him to work it out with management when he returns to work.
June 12 at 9:09 p.m., an ongoing family dispute over someone living in the 3rd Street home of a now-deceased family member was referred to probate court.
June 12 at 10:09 p.m., passersby reported a very large cow hanging out on Stagecoach Road. Police told the farmer, who removed the big bovine from the road.
June 12 at 10:23 p.m., police stopped a driver on Route 100 after receiving reports he was tailgating. The alleged tailgater denied the infraction, and was allowed to go on his way.
June 12 at 11:21 p.m., passersby reported people hanging out in the parking lot of a church on Route 100. The responding officer found a few people on site and told them to leave.
June 13 at 5:36 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Park Street.
June 13 at 11:26 a.m., a bicycle was reported stolen on Washington Highway.
June 13 at 3:19 p.m., a vehicle broken down on Route 100 was towed.
June 13 at 6:40 p.m., an officer saw no sign of kids hanging out on the roof of Peck’s Flower Shop on Portland Street, despite reports that they were up there.
June 13 at 9:04 p.m., people setting off fireworks and generally causing a ruckus near Stancliff Road and Route 100 were already heading in for the night when police arrived.
June 13 at 11 p.m., a Goddard Nisbet Road resident reported a woman wouldn’t leave his or her driveway. The woman was gone by the time police arrived, but she kept driving up and down the road past the same house in a vehicle with New Jersey plates.
June 14 at 4:37 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health staff by checking on the well-being of a juvenile, who was later evaluated at Copley Hospital and was OK.
June 14 at 5:27 p.m., Joshua Simpson, 30, of Wolcott was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after police recognized and stopped him on Route 15.
June 14 at 8:27 p.m., Jess Fitzgerald, 55, of Morristown was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police stopped Fitzgerald on Maple Street after spotting an expired inspection sticker on his vehicle.
June 15 at 11:13 a.m., assisted firefighters by directing traffic while they looked into a propane leak reported on Bridge Street.
June 15 at 12:06 p.m., two-car fender bender at Congress and Lower Main streets; no injuries.
June 15 at 1:39 p.m., Elmore Street residents reported lots of speeders. The department is placing its radar cart there next.
June 15 at 2:15 p.m., a caller reported a blond man walking along Brooklyn Street with an open beer. Police didn’t see any fair-haired men walking with beverage in hand in the area.
June 15 at 2:21 p.m., a Craigslist scam involving someone trying to rent a home that’s actually for sale was reported to police.
June 15 at 3:07 p.m., passersby said a man who looked drunk was walking up the bypass. Police tracked him down but believed him when he said he wasn’t intoxicated and let him go on his way.
June 15 at 4:30 p.m., a caller reported a man in a blue Cadillac driving very fast in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. People in the area hadn’t seen anything like that when police asked them about it.
June 15 at 5:56 p.m., no tickets, charges or injuries in the minor two-car crash on Bridge Street.
June 16 at 1:02 p.m., a heavy-footed driver was ticketed for going 68 on a section of Stagecoach Road posted at 50 mph.
June 16 at 6:16 p.m., Kane Plante, 30, of Morristown was charged with driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense. Police stopped him on Almeron Drive after receiving a tip from Stowe police, who were looking for him. Police measured Plante’s blood-alcohol level at 0.163 percent, twice the legal limit.
June 16 at 10:43 p.m., Darren Dunwoody, 20, of Hyde Park was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to complaints of reckless driving in the Morrisville Plaza and then stopped him on Center Road. Police had not yet released Dunwoody’s blood-alcohol level at press time. Reports of some kind of dispute in the plaza parking lot at the same time are still being investigated.
June 16 at 11:23 p.m., car vs. bear near Route 15 and Park Street. No people were injured, but the bear died and the vehicle was heavily damaged.
June 17 at 6:23 a.m., a barking dog woke the neighbors on Spring Hill Road.
June 17 at 10:55 a.m., a 3-year-old child was found wandering on Cottage Street. The child was returned home, and the Department for Children and Families was notified.
June 17 at 12:34 p.m., a Brooklyn Street resident thought that, because his neighbors had moved out, he was now the sole owner of the former shared driveway. That’s not the case, police told him, and he still has to share.
June 17 at 3:19 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Bridge Street, but one person did get a ticket for driving without insurance.
June 17 at 3:37 p.m., passing drivers reported a red-haired, shirtless man walking backward up the bypass. An officer swung through, but after confirming the man wasn’t actually in the road, he let him go free.
June 17 at 5:11 p.m., East High Street parents wanted police to chat with their juvenile child, who had been stealing from them.
June 17 at 7:09 p.m., a red-haired, shirtless man — no word if it was the same one — who was thought to be intoxicated was reported stumbling all over near Portland Street, but he was gone when police arrived.
June 17 at 9:34 p.m., a Fitzgerald Road resident told police it was impossible to sleep because fireworks were being set off in the area. All was quiet and dark when police stopped by.
June 18 at 9:56 a.m., a man in a black car was reported to be yelling at others, and one woman in particular, at the redemption center on Bridge Street. Police stood by while he finished his business there so the woman didn’t have any further problems from him.
June 18 at 2:51 p.m., the now-well-known female bear and her three cubs were reportedly being harassed by people on Best Street. Police found the bears sleeping in a tree, unperturbed, but many locals were angry the bears are still in the area and demanded they be removed. That’s up to Vermont Fish & Wildlife, police told them.
June 18 at 10:12 p.m., Amy Joyal, 42, of Elmore was charged with driving after criminal license suspension. Police stopped her on Elmore Street.
June 18 at 11:14 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
