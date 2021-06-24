Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 13
June 11 at 12:41 a.m., a woman was seen laying down in the road by a passing driver on Route 15.
June 11 at 3:51 a.m., police brought a person with suicidal ideations to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
June 11 at 7:16 a.m., a hypodermic needle was seen at the southside Maplefields, and police came over and disposed of it.
June 11 at 10:29 a.m., on the last day of school, a teen at Peoples Academy received a ticket for using a tobacco product.
June 11 at 12:34 p.m., a suspicious-looking vehicle on Churchill Road belonged to a surveyor, who was measuring land.
June 11 at 1:46 p.m., a person at the Price Chopper was nabbed with what appeared to be a large amount of pot. Police are still investigating.
June 11 at 8:08 p.m., police assisted Vermont state troopers in Elmore in serving a person with a restraining order.
June 12 at 1:09 a.m., a Bridge Street resident thinks her former roommate may have taken some of her belongings.
June 12 at 1:40 p.m., management at the Sunset Motor Inn asked police to serve someone a no-trespassing order.
June 12 at 7:31 p.m., all-terrain vehicles were reportedly driving along Lower Elmore Mountain Road.
June 12 at 9:15 p.m., police headed to Wolcott to assist the sheriff’s department at what was reported as a structure fire but was actually a planned and permitted burn.
June 12 at 9:30 p.m., a drunk and disorderly man was taken to Copley Hospital to detox. Later, he was served a restraining order based on his behavior.
June 13 at 10:38 a.m., a seemingly parched pooch was reportedly locked in a parked car in Northgate Plaza.
June 13 at 12:37 p.m., someone said a person was hit by a car in Northgate Plaza, but police couldn’t find any evidence of such a collision.
June 13 at 4:31 p.m., back at Northgate, a person suspected of taking photos in the parking lot told police he was just a delivery worker updating his work order on his smartphone.
June 13 at 6:22 p.m., police mediated a situation where a person moving out of their ex’s home hired movers to do the task, which irked the ex.
June 13 at 7:12 p.m., a truck backed into the northside Maplefields, hitting the building with its trailer hitch, and driving away without ‘fessing up.
June 13 at 7:54 p.m., ATVs were reported on Silver Ridge Road.
June 13 at 10:10 p.m., a Main Street resident complained about kids playing in the roadway, saying they do it frequently around 10 p.m.
June 13 at 11:21 p.m., police and fire crews gave the state champion Peoples Academy baseball team an escort through town, complete with sirens and flashing lights.
June 14 at 1:07 a.m., police served court paperwork to a Brooklyn Street resident.
June 14 at 2:29 a.m., at the aforementioned home with the controversial move-out, someone reported having a bong stolen.
June 14 at 12:53 p.m., several kids were reported throwing rocks at homes in the Second Street trailer park. Police talked to the kids’ parents about the mischief.
June 14 at 2:29 p.m., a bicycle was spotted in a Route 100 ditch. Police say there has been a rash of stolen bikes in recent weeks, and remind owners to lock them up.
June 14 at 3:21 p.m., police called the Department for Children and Families after two young children were spotted trying to break into cops’ personal vehicles.
June 14 at 4:53 p.m., a Pinewood Estates resident said a former roommate didn’t return the house key.
June 14 at 6:21 p.m., a white Audi and another white car were spotted by other drivers racing toward Morrisville on Route 15, but were never seen by police.
June 14 at 8:01 p.m., a woman was passed out at McDonalds from an apparent overdose. She was administered Narcan and revived, but refused to be taken to the hospital and she left.
June 15 at 10:22 a.m., a person at the Sunset was taken to the correctional facility in St. Johnsbury to detox.
June 15 at 12:33 p.m., a man fell off a ladder on Silver Ridge Road and was rushed by helicopter to University of Vermont Medical Center. The man, Garry Doe, was listed by the hospital in good condition as of press time.
June 15 at 1:11 p.m., police say someone tried to forge a signature on child custody documents.
June 15 at 3:20 p.m., a dog was spotted in a car in Morrisville Plaza, and the caller relayed the license plate number to police, who ran the plates and called the owner to let them know about their pet.
June 15 at 7:17 p.m., 4:35 p.m., police helped someone threatening suicide get in touch with mental health professionals.
June 15 at 10 p.m., people were yelling at each other from opposite sides of Brooklyn Street.
June 16 at 6:13 a.m., in a case of car versus deer on Laporte Road near the Lawrence Road intersection, the deer didn’t make it.
June 16 at 7:56 a.m., a two-car crash on Laporte Road sent one driver, Mattea Nease, 28, of Berlin to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and backed up the morning commute traffic in both directions while a small crew of first responders hurried to get the mess cleaned up.
June 16 at 4:07 p.m., a mama bear with only three paws who has lived around Needle Eye Road for a few years now was in someone’s trash, along with her two cubs.
June 16 at 4:44 p.m., a 17-year-old crashed off the side of Frazier Road and struck several trees. He was taken to the hospital but police say his dad has indicated he’s doing OK.
June 17 at 6:33 p.m., police cited James Russell, 37, of Morristown, for driving after criminal license suspension after recognizing him driving along Route 15 and pulling him over.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
