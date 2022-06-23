Total reported incidents: 144
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 19
Fingerprint services: 25
June 10 at 12:21 a.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15, killing the animal and damaging the car enough it needed a tow.
June 10 at 8:37 a.m., someone reported seeing a suspicious person at a Stagecoach Road home, but it was just the owner.
June 10 at 10:33 a.m., similarly, the new owners of a Brooklyn Street home had the cops called on them because someone thought they seemed suspicious.
June 10 at 10:52 p.m., police and fire crews responded to a smell of propane on Brooklyn Heights and discovered the homeowner had left the stove on.
June 10 at 12:51 p.m., someone took a bunch of pallets from rk Miles that weren’t actually for the taking. The pallet purloiner was given a few days to return them.
June 10 at 3:59 p.m., police assisted EMS with a woman who had fallen out of her wheelchair in the Portland/Main Street intersection.
June 10 at 5:22 p.m., a Kinney Drugs employee said someone dropped a suspicious looking baggie, perhaps containing drugs. Police took it and destroyed it.
June 10 at 6:52 p.m., police arrested Loren Darling Jr., 51, of Hyde Park, for driving under the influence, after Darling allegedly drove over a traffic cone on Route 15. Police said Darling registered a 0.140 percent blood-alcohol concentration at the station.
June 10 at 7:29 p.m., a suspicious person was reported hanging onto and jumping around the Lower Main Street gazebo, but police only saw some people there enjoying some pizza.
June 10 at 8:07 p.m., some reported yellers down by the B Street dam were not yelling when police checked it out.
June 10 at 8:17 p.m., someone driving a gray Subaru had been spotted spray painting a fishing access sign on the Lamoille River near the Wolcott town line.
June 10 at 8:43 p.m., police assisted a family with an out-of-control juvenile.
June 10 at 10:27 p.m., a drummer performing at Tacos & Taps switched to a quieter drumstick.
June 11 at 2:33 a.m., someone allegedly took one of the courtesy wheelchairs at Copley Hospital for a joyride down Washington Avenue.
June 11 at 1:49 p.m., police advised a woman how to block her ex on social media and her phone.
June 11 at 5:02 p.m., a feral ferret was found at a Pope Meadow Drive home. The acting animal control officer caught it and brought it to a shelter.
June 11 at 5:27 p.m., all-terrain vehicles were reported driving along Lower Elmore Mountain and Fitzgerald roads. Police remind the community that ATVs are not allowed on town roads.
June 11 at 5:46 p.m., a white panel van with out of state plates spotted on Clark Avenue struck someone as suspicious.
June 11 at 8:18 p.m., a female was reported laying on the sidewalk, crying, near the Centennial Library. She had fallen and when police arrived, her friend was already helping her clean her wound.
June 11 at 9:37 p.m., a Jeep was reported swerving all over Route 100 with its headlights off.
June 11 at 10:07 p.m., police referred a question about nighttime fishing to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
June 11 at 11:44 p.m., police arrested Jessica Stewart, 36, of Hyde Park, for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Brooklyn Street.
June 12 at 12:32 a.m., Emma Lee, 27, of Morristown, was arrested for DUI, after a traffic stop on Randolph Road. Police say Lee registered a 0.109 percent BAC at the station.
June 13 at 10:13 a.m., a person seen throwing trash into the Dumpster outside Mansfield Orthopaedics was told to stop.
June 13 at 5:32 p.m., a woman said she lost her blue wallet at Big Lots.
June 13 at 6:52 p.m., police are investigating the theft of diapers from Kinney Drugs.
June 13 at 8:35 p.m., some kids were spotted on the Big Lots roof, tossing stuff.
June 13 at 10:08 p.m., three kids dressed all in black were reported riding bikes in traffic along Elmore Street.
June 14 at 11:39 a.m., two cars crashed near the Union Bank exit onto Main Street. No one was injured but both cars were towed.
June 14 at 12:48 p.m., police discovered an encampment off Pleasant Street that was littered with trash and asked the people camping there to leave and clean up their junk.
June 14 at 2:05 p.m., UPS truck versus car on Goeltz Road. The car was towed from the scene and no one was injured.
June 14 at 4:13 p.m., two of the people suspected of camping off Pleasant Street were seen lurking in bushes near the TD Bank and were told to clear their stuff from the encampment.
June 15 at 4:30 p.m., a navy-blue wallet with a zipper was lost at Northgate Plaza.
June 16 at 8:04 a.m., police assisted Stowe cops looking for a runaway, who was found at their parent’s place.
June 16 at 10:55 a.m., a person police say is homeless said someone put a bunch of junk, including used Narcan dispensers, in his backpack. Police disposed of the unwanted items.
June 16 at 11:20 a.m., a Copley Avenue resident said a truck frequently drives by playing Dixie with its horn. A Peoples Academy senior told police he does it sometimes as a way of saying hi to his friend who lives nearby.
June 16 at 3:30 p.m., a person suspected of overdosing in the Cumberland Farms parking lot was alert, but was suffering from a busted ankle, for which he refused medical attention.
June 16 at 6:19 p.m., police queued up for the annual post-graduation car parade through town.
June 16 at 11:47 p.m., police arrested Bryan Whipple, 24, of Wolcott, for criminal DLS, following a traffic stop on Center Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
