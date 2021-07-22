Total reported incidents: 99
Traffic stops: 11
Arrests: 2
July 9 at 1:55 a.m., following an argument on Portland Street an hour and a half earlier, police determined Michael Sylvester, 33, of Morristown, had violated court-ordered conditions of release and cited him on the charges.
July 9 at 6:56 a.m., a box truck proved too large to maneuver through the turnabout at the southern cap of lower Main Street and hit a postal drop box.
July 9 at 8:01 a.m., a gray Audi was reported passing cars on the way from Stowe to Morristown, but police did not spot the car in question.
July 9 at 8:31 a.m., a hypodermic needle was found in the public parking lot off of Lower Main and disposed of by police.
July 9 at 12:02 p.m., police served a restraining order on behalf of Grand Isle family court.
July 9 at 12:41 p.m., a dog was spotted in a car parked in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, but the vehicle was gone when police arrived.
July 9 at 1:10 p.m., separately, a child spotted in a different car, in the same plaza lot, was also gone on police arrival.
July 9 at 1:53 p.m., a driver tried to follow signs detouring Stagecoach Road through traffic down Carroll Mountain Lane but found a truck blocking the road. That’s because the road is a private lane and the signs were in the wrong place, so the owner blocked it.
July 9 at 7:39 p.m., a two-car crash left one person with minor injuries and two vehicles needing a tow.
July 10 at 1:40 a.m., a person who appeared to have overdosed on opioids was revived with a dose of Narcan and turned over to EMS.
July 10 at 8:41 a.m., police suspect the driver of a vehicle that ended up off the side of Sterling Valley Road in Sterling Brook was intoxicated, but as of press time were waiting on an investigation to be completed.
July 10 at 2:46 p.m., the owner of a vehicle damaged in the Price Chopper parking lot needed a case opened in order to access the store’s surveillance camera footage.
July 10 at 8:26 p.m., cars were reporting spinning out on Elmore Street.
July 10 at 7:11 p.m., a dirt bike rider popped a wheelie while driving through the heart of the village.
July 10 at 7:13 p.m., a car crashed into a cement wall after the driver tried to maneuver a 90-degree turn on Randolph Road, sending the driver — Eric Watson, 36, of Richford — to the hospital, where he was later cited for driving under the influence.
July 10 at 10:22 p.m., a woman said someone was trying to break into her trailer. A couple minutes later she called back to report it was just her kid.
July 10 at 11:07 p.m., a person experiencing a mental health episode at McDonalds was given a ride home to Stowe.
July 11 at 9:37 a.m., a Congress Street resident found a wheelchair in her driveway and later got it back to its owner.
July 11 at 10:38 a.m., a person found a bag of pills on Bridge Street and turned it over to police, who disposed of the pills in the drug take-back box.
July 11 at 11:29 a.m., a motorcycle sped away from an officer on Stagecoach Road. The officer decided against giving chase for safety reasons, but the incident is under investigation.
July 11 at 4:22 p.m., errant hay bales scattered across the road near the intersection of Cadys Falls and Stagecoach roads were later cleaned up.
July 11 at 4:24 p.m., a hot dog in a car parked in the Hannaford was heated up to 94 degrees, according to a thermometer reading of the car’s interior taken by police, who lectured the dog’s owner on responsible pet care.
July 11 at 8:37 p.m., someone in the trailer park off Cochran Road said there was a fight in the next door trailer, but the neighbors said they were just arguing; nothing physical.
July 12 at 10:03 a.m., a large, downed tree was covering both lanes of Goeltz Road, until the town road crew took care of it.
July 12 at 10:07 a.m., a car slammed into the narrow Randolph Road bridge near Fitzgerald Road. The driver, who said he was very tired, was not injured and didn’t show any signs of impairment, but his car was totaled. He was also ticketed for driving without a valid license or insurance.
July 12 at 11:11 a.m., someone reported a suspicious-looking gray Honda Odyssey in the Hannaford parking lot.
July 12 at 4:11 p.m., police assisted EMS with a 6-year-old who was choking. The kid was taken to Copley and police say he’s OK.
July 12 at 5:32 p.m., police are investigating a possible mental health patient trespassing on Washington Highway.
July 12 at 7:39 p.m., a car owner was suspected of stealing back his previously towed car from the Polar Bear Towing lot.
July 13 at 1:33 a.m., three or four juveniles were reported on the Big Lots roof. Police didn’t see anyone up there but did see some youths congregating around the nearby bank, who scattered upon seeing the police drive up.
July 13 at 2:06 p.m., a car clipped the Kelly’s Computers sign on Morristown Corners Road, and the driver showed up later and took care of the damage.
July 14 at 11:14 a.m., a suspicious Toyota Tacoma was seen parked near the Copley Hospital helipad. The owner was taking his dogs to answer the call of nature.
July 14 at 1:57 p.m., a suspicious man was seen trying to charge his phone outside the Charlmont restaurant.
July 14 at 5:05 p.m., a car was egged on Maple Street. Police said they’ve been seeing an uptick in village eggings of late.
July 14 at 8:42 p.m., a person driving fast on Court Street allegedly threatened a town employee who told the driver to slow down.
July 14 at 9:36 p.m., a trailer park resident said someone keeps setting off fireworks, waking the kids up.
July 15 at 7:45 a.m., a large cow seen standing in the middle of Stagecoach Road was gone when police came looking.
July 15 at 7:48 a.m., someone appears to be driving or chipping golf balls into Lamoille Valley Transportation’s bus parking lot. Police found about 10 balls and are hoping someone who knows something will call the station.
July 15 at 9:18 a.m., a Hannaford employee turned over a bunch of stuff left behind in the lost and found, mostly credit or debit cards, and police are sorting through it.
July 15 at 11:07 a.m., in circumstances similar to the Polar Bear parking lot incident, someone is suspected of taking their car off the Extreme Collision lot without settling their bill.
July 15 at 12:48 p.m., an ATV and a motorcycle were reported driving along Sterling Valley Road.
July 15 at 9:33 p.m., a blue pickup truck was seen swerving all over Route 100. Police caught up with the vehicle and pulled it over. The current driver said the previous driver was tired from driving 12 hours, and they switched places.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
