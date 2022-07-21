Total reported incidents: 138
Arrests: 10
Traffic stops: 48
Alarms: 10
Suspicious events: 16
Valerie Hollis, 82, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence, following a May 9 car crash at the corner of Brooklyn and Bridge streets. Police were waiting for the toxicology results of a drawn blood sample.
Erica Levaggi, 27, of Johnson, was arrested for felony-level possession of heroin and cocaine, as well as misdemeanor narcotics possession and violating conditions of release, following an investigation into a June 23 event at the Maplefields on Jersey Way.
Richard Spaulding, 50, of Morristown, and Allie Duda, 35, no address given, were both arrested for possession of heroin, following an investigation of an incident at the Morrisville Plaza on June 30.
July 8 at 2:58 a.m., someone reported a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near Route 15 and Needle Eye Road but it was just the newspaper delivery driver taking a break.
July 8 at 3:37 p.m., a cyclist who didn’t heed the stop sign on the rail trail at its intersection with Brooklyn Street rode out between two cars and was hit by one, but luckily was not injured.
July 8 at 5:51 p.m., police arrested Edward Grimes, 43, of Morristown, for driving under the influence, following a traffic stop on Morristown Corners Road. Police say Grimes registered a 0.141 percent blood alcohol concentration.
July 8 at 6:11 p.m., a sickly skunk was walking around in circles, and no game warden was available, so police shot the animal out of caution that it was a danger to humans.
July 8 at 7:27 p.m., a passerby reported small kids terrorizing a puppy at the Upper Main Street playground by pushing it down the slide and unsuccessfully trying to get it to use the swings.
July 8 at 9 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order on behalf of family court.
July 8 at 10 p.m., a cop on patrol saw some folks setting off fireworks off Route 100 near the airport and told them they A.) needed a permit to do so, and B.) needed a licensed person to set them off.
July 9 at 8:43 a.m., a Frazier Road resident said someone took out their fence with a vehicle, but didn’t know who.
July 9 at 11:34 a.m., a man told police someone took his car without permission, but police checked and discovered the other person also owned the car.
July 9 at 4:36 p.m., police are investigating the vandalizing of a Volvo excavator on Cochran Road.
July 10 at 9:20 a.m., a man fell in his house, and EMS and police lent a hand getting him up.
July 10 at 5:59 p.m., someone reported a dog in a parked car at Price Chopper, but police found the vehicle running, with the air conditioning on.
July 11 at 12:26 a.m., Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morristown, allegedly opted not to stop when police tried to pull her over on Lower Elmore Mountain Road, instead leading the cop on a pursuit through town before she finally pulled over and was taken into custody. Lowe was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, eluding police, aggravated assault and the unlawful taking of tangible personal property.
July 11 at 12:56 p.m., a person told police he was being harassed by another person to whom he sold a car, and police told the caller that’s a civil issue for the courts.
July 11 at 2:10 p.m., some hypodermic needles were discovered in Oxbow Riverfront Park. They were still in the unopened package, but police disposed of them anyway.
July 11 at 2:21 p.m., Thomas Worden, 27, of Barre City, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after someone reported seeing him collide with a bunch of signs and equipment near the intersection of Randolph and Stancliff roads. Police are waiting the results of a toxicology test from the state lab.
July 11 at 2:32 p.m., police are investigating possible theft from Tractor Supply Company.
July 11 at 10:18 p.m., a Congress Street resident called to say there was a bear in a tree.
July 12 at 1:02 a.m., police arrested Michael Sylvester, 34, of Morristown for violating conditions of release after he was found being around a person despite court orders prohibiting that.
July 12 at 8:11 a.m., a tenant thought her landlord was threatening her by saying he was going to enter her apartment to fix the air conditioning.
July 12 at 9:02 p.m., police gave a couple of people a courtesy ride home from the northside Maplefields.
July 13 at 1:15 p.m., a person dumpster-diving at Fred’s Energy was asked not to, partly because there was a bunch of sharp, dangerous materials in there, and partly just because.
July 13 at 2:39 p.m., following a traffic stop on Route 15, police arrested Michael Werner, 54, of Waterbury, for driving after criminal license suspension.
July 13 at 9 p.m., employees at Tractor Supply asked police to do a ride-through of the parking lot to dissuade some suspicious characters from any shenanigans.
July 13 at 10:25 p.m., a woman shut her windows to quiet down the loud music that was bothering the neighbors. She was just in a music-listening mood because she’d received some good news, she told police.
July 14 at 1:45 a.m., police arrested Michael Sylvester again, this time for disorderly conduct after he allegedly got into an altercation on Randolph Road.
July 14 at 2:30 p.m., a person told police he hadn’t heard from his brother in three months. Police checked the address and discovered the brother had moved to Barre.
July 14 at 3:50 p.m., a big truck caused big traffic problem after it lost its driveshaft on Brooklyn Street. Police directed traffic until a tow truck could pull the rig away.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
