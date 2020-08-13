Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 92
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 7
Traffic warnings: 9
Alarms: 1
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 2
Traffic detail: 3
Medical assists: 2
July 27 at 4:05 p.m., after police completed an investigation Joshua Adams, 26, of Morristown, was charged with possession of child pornography.
July 31 at 1:46 a.m., a man allegedly robbed Cumberland Farms at knifepoint. After asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect police located and charged James Russell, 36, of Morristown, with assault and robbery. Russell was eventually transported to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury early on the morning of Aug. 1.
July 31 at 8:46 a.m., one of the two men involved in a verbal spat in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot left before police arrived; an officer spoke to the man still there.
July 31 at 9:37 a.m., police received calls about a vehicle traveling 5 mph up Washington Highway. Police later discovered the driver was an elderly man who was set to lose his drivers license effective Aug. 11. So, he was out for as many cruises as possible in the days leading up to that deadline.
July 31 at 4:38 p.m., Tamika Thompson, 26, of Jeffersonville, was taken into custody and processed after police discovered she had an in-state warrant for her arrest during a traffic stop. Police stopped Thompson for speeding near the intersection of Morristown Corners and Cadys Falls roads.
July 31 at 6:27 p.m., an expensive bumper was stolen from a shed on Randolph Road.
July 31 at 7 p.m., a woman reported her ex was harassing her; police later served him with a court order.
July 31 at 8:39 p.m., police could see the fireworks going off near Jersey Heights, but couldn’t locate the source.
Aug. 1 at 3:14 p.m., a shopper at Price Chopper decided to forego the checkout line and walked out of the store with a whole cart of groceries. Police are investigating.
Aug. 1 at 4:21 p.m., neighbors on 1st Street each reported the other driving erratically, speeding and spinning out. Police took no action.
Aug. 1 at 10:05 p.m., police couldn’t see the fireworks reported off Route 100, so there wasn’t much they could do about them.
Aug. 2 at 3:41 a.m., assisted Hardwick police at Copley Hospital.
Aug. 2 at 10:18 a.m., a man told police his son may have broken into his house on Almeron Drive. There was no one there when police went looking.
Aug. 2 at 1:25 p.m., a man was walking along the top of a bridge on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, beer in hand. Police made sure he got down safely, then gave him a ride to a friend’s place.
Aug. 2 at 1:43 p.m., police served a trespass order to the man who got belligerent with staff at Morrisville Beverage.
Aug. 2 at 5:53 p.m., assisting the Vermont State Police, Morristown officers attempted to locate a suspect believed to have driven 140 mph on the interstate, but no one was home when officers checked.
Aug. 2 at 6:15 p.m., a Neuland Road resident wanted police to know she’d received a package she wasn’t expecting and was going to throw away.
Aug. 2 at 9:54 p.m., a 1st Street resident told police he wants an ex to stop posting on the social media account of his current partner.
Aug. 2 at 11:54 p.m., police and Morristown Emergency Medical Services responded to a Brooklyn Street address for a possible overdose, but the woman thought to be in trouble refused medical treatment.
Aug. 3 at 1:38 p.m., callers reported two small children left in a parked vehicle in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.
Aug. 3 at 2:03 p.m., a female passersby thought was slumped over her steering wheel in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot got out and headed into the bank after police and Morristown EMS had already been dispatched to the scene.
Aug. 3 at 2:28 p.m., back in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, callers reported two other small children left in a different parked car. That car was gone by the time police arrived, too.
Aug. 4 at 3:49 a.m., a man lying in the middle of Washington Highway was unresponsive. Police were finally able to rouse him and he later told them he wasn’t sure what happened; he hadn’t been drinking but had been very tired and had simply fallen asleep in the road.
Aug. 4 at 6:32 p.m., a Golf Course Road resident reported his adult grandson was refusing to return his truck keys. Police intervened and made sure the keys were returned.
Aug. 4 at 7:26 p.m., a different Golf Course Road resident called police because two male juveniles were banging on her front door. The two youths told police they were there because they wanted to speak with the caller’s son, who had been harassing them on social media, but agreed to leave the area when asked to do so.
Aug. 5 at 1:05 p.m. served a restraining order at the police station.
Aug. 5 at 1:10 p.m., an officer stood by while the woman who’d just been served with the restraining order retrieved some property on Brooklyn Street.
Aug. 5 at 1:27 p.m., police were told the woman who’d just been served that restraining order had violated it, but that turned out to be untrue.
Aug. 5 at 1:29 p.m., the same woman who’d just been served with a restraining order was mixed up in a two-car fender bender on Route 15; no one was injured in the crash.
Aug. 5 at 2:10 p.m., in what’s becoming a trend, police were told that two small children were left in a parked car in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot for over 20 minutes. The kids were OK, but police had a chat with their parent about why that’s a bad idea, even if the parent thinks the kids are old enough.
Aug. 5 at 8:42 p.m., police gave a woman on Randolph Road a lift.
Aug. 5 at 10:53 p.m., police are still investigating a two-car crash on Route 100. Full details, including any injuries that resulted, have not been released yet.
Aug. 5 at 10:24 p.m., Randolph Road residents reported several consecutive nights of fireworks going off.
Aug. 6 at 1:01 a.m., a Portland Street resident told police her boyfriend was refusing to leave her apartment; he agreed to depart when police told him to, and an officer gave him a lift to Johnson.
Aug. 6 at 7:48 a.m., staff at Morristown Elementary School reported that someone painted the word Redrum, murder spelled backwards, on school grounds. Police are investigating.
Aug. 6 at 8:06 a.m., a caller thought it was suspicious that another woman was posting expensive jewelry for sale on social media.
Aug. 6 at 2:45 p.m., police and Morristown EMS staff responded to a Clark Avenue residence. After getting inside, they found that what sounded like a person choking was actually a parrot making all sorts of funny sounds.
Aug. 6 at 3:05 p.m., back on Golf Course Road, the grandfather and grandson who quarrel regularly were at it again, arguing about fuses the grandson had taken from a truck. Police made sure they were returned.
Aug. 6 at 5:33 p.m. a Washington Highway resident wants her grandson out of her house; he lives there legally though, so police explained the eviction process to her.
Aug. 6 at 6:10 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a traffic stop on Route 15 in Morristown.
Aug. 6 at 9:11 p.m., Randolph Road residents reported hearing small arms fire; police didn’t hear anything but think it could have been the fireworks regularly reported in the area.
Aug. 6 at 9:17 p.m., the woman reported to be screaming outside near 1st Street was actually just playing hide-and-seek with her kids.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.