Total reported incidents: 101
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 6
July 30 at 12:42 a.m., kids were on Court Street playing basketball in the wee hours of the night, until police told them to clear the Court.
July 30 at 9:32 a.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car collision near the Route 12/15A fork.
July 30 at 11:10 a.m., police had a no-trespass order issued against a man suspected of trying to shoplift at Aubuchon, the same man suspected of shoplifting at multiple places around the county.
July 30 at 11:33 a.m., there was a fender bender in the Kinney Drugs parking lot, with no injuries.
July 30 at 2:06 p.m., a truck was left in the middle of the road in Mud City Loop, so police had it towed.
July 30 at 3:07 p.m., two people were having an argument in Northgate Plaza about who should pay for a cell phone bill.
July 30 at 3:10 p.m., police referred a noise complaint about the reverend who plays music in front of the post office to town officials.
July 30 at 3:58 p.m., a couple in the process of separating had a dispute over trying to sell a car, after one of the people refused to give the other the vehicle’s mileage.
July 30 at 4:23 p.m., a person complained that their ex had flipped them off, which police determined may have been rude, but not criminal.
July 30 at 10:55 p.m., police gave a man a ride home to Stowe from Copley Hospital.
July 30 at 11:58 a.m., a man was laughing and talking to himself near Sunset Drive, which someone thought was suspicious.
July 31 at 10:02 a.m., a Bridge Street resident said the alarm at the wastewater treatment plant had gone off.
July 31 at 5:20 p.m., a minor crash in the VFW parking lot resulted in zero injuries.
July 31 at 8:17 p.m., a man said he is being harassed by a whole family that frequently drives by his place.
July 31 at 8:54 p.m., the torn-up stretch of Route 15 through town has led to numerous reports of flat tires, which police refer to the state Agency of Transportation.
Aug. 1 at 1:43 a.m., police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck suspected of ramming the gate at rk Miles lumberyard. Grainy photos of the truck are on the police department Facebook page.
Aug. 1 at 8:50 a.m., police lent their in-house breathalyzer Datamaster to a state trooper processing a suspect for driving under the influence.
Aug. 1 at 10:36 a.m., police assisted state police in searching for a missing child in Elmore. The child was found on Elmore Mountain Road and was reunited with his parents.
Aug. 1 at 11:18 a.m., a panhandler in front of Walgreens was issued a notice to stay off the property.
Aug. 1 at 2:35 p.m., people refusing to leave an unsanctioned picnic at the Sunset Motor Inn did so after police rolled up.
Aug. 1 at 7:13 p.m., a suspicious person was trying to get into different doors along Portland Street, but police didn’t see such a person.
Aug. 2 at 6:27 a.m., a person in the First Street trailer park reported a bunch of needles outside a nearby trailer, which police safely cleaned up.
Aug. 2 at 11:24 a.m., a child’s diabetes monitor went off, and police were able to assist EMS in finding the child, whose blood sugar was just down a few points. His cell phone had died so he didn’t notice the alarm.
Aug. 2 at 11:24 a.m., a set of two keys on a black lanyard, found on the Rail Trail, were turned over to police.
Aug. 2 at 1 p.m., a car hit numerous turkeys on Route 100, and numerous turkeys died.
Aug. 2 at 3:15 p.m., one of the Route 15 construction vehicles reportedly did not yield to a school bus with its lights flashing.
Aug. 2 at 5:26 p.m., police cited John Cron, 65, of Morrisville, with disorderly conduct after responding to a fracas at a Brooklyn Street apartment. Police say Cron was threatening people and shouting racial epithets.
Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m., a large melee that broke out at the liquor store on Bridge Street had broken up and participants departed before police arrived.
Aug. 3 at 9:39 a.m., a red Trek mountain bike was reported stolen from Power Play sports.
Aug. 3 at 10:37 a.m., a woman living off Randolph Road said a construction company did not notify her about the blasting it conducted. Police referred her to either the secretary of state or the local zoning office.
Aug. 3 at 10:41 a.m., a person mistook the brake pedal for the gas and slammed into the side of Kinney Drugs, doing significant damage to the wall, but not injuring anyone.
Aug. 3 at 12:11 p.m. police checked on a woman whose landlord hadn’t heard from in a while, and found she was fine.
Aug. 3 at 5:13 p.m., a Route 15 resident said he saw a person often involved in crimes walk by his home.
Aug. 3 at 5:32 p.m., a tenant along Route 15 said another tenant was shooting air guns and arrows at targets, but the shooter said he had permission from the landlord.
Aug. 4 at 6:41 a.m., the driver of a BMW was spotted suspiciously looking in mailboxes along Laporte Road.
Aug. 4 at 6:59 a.m., the person earlier trespassed from Aubuchon was also told to stay away from Agway.
Aug. 4 at 12:01 p.m., someone called to say a person smoking a cigarette near the Walgreens seemed suspicious, but it was merely an employee on a smoke break.
Aug. 4 at 12:23 p.m., a driver on Needle Eye Road removed a small boulder from under the one-lane railroad bridge, but reported the incident as well.
Aug. 4 at 2:17 p.m., another mountain bike was reported stolen from in front of the post office. No make was given but it was described as black with handlebar extensions.
Aug. 4 at 2:55 p.m., police stood by while a person removed his property from his former residence. The man said a wallet and check were not among the possessions.
Aug. 4 at 10:39 p.m., an elderly man was reportedly unresponsive in his car in the Price Chopper parking lot. When roused, he told police he had just pulled over on his way home to Johnson because he was feeling sleepy.
Aug. 5 at 8:48 a.m., two more bikes — a blue Mongoose 26 and a black Havoc — were reported stolen, this time from a home on Upper Main Street.
Aug. 5 at 9:10 p.m., police arrested a juvenile for unlawful mischief, after the youth allegedly busted out the windows of a car on Golf Course Road.
Aug. 5 at 10:05 p.m., police arrested Amy Allen, 33, of Somerville, Mass., for driving under the influence, after pulling her over on Route 100. No toxicology details were available.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
