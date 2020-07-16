Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 128
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 22
Alarms: 3
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 3
Traffic detail: 3
July 2 at 8:20 p.m., after a traffic stop on Fenimore Street, Jess Fitzgerald, 55, of Morristown was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
July 3 at 10:15 a.m., a woman living on Golf Course Road told the neighbors to keep their cat inside because it keeps chasing her chickens.
July 3 at 10:57 a.m., a caller asked police to check on the well-being of a friend who was later located at Copley Hospital.
July 3 at 3:59 p.m., a person tried to turn a van around in a pull-off on Route 15 and the vehicle ended up over an embankment. No one was hurt, and since the vehicle wasn’t in the road, police took no action.
July 3 at 4:07 p.m., police had to intervene in a dispute between neighbors on Brooklyn Street. They’d be back the next day.
July 3 at 4:07 p.m., a woman reported issues with her juvenile daughter at their Route 100 home. Police referred her to the Department for Children and Families.
July 3 at 4:09 p.m., a woman concerned about her ex-boyfriend’s behavior was referred to the Department for Children and Families.
July at 9:31 p.m., a caller reported people stealing parts from Chuck’s Bikes. Police found no stolen parts on the people in question, but told them to leave the business.
July 3 at 10:02 p.m., police informed the owner of a bull that it was hanging out on the edge of Stagecoach Road.
July 3 at 11:24 p.m., fireworks were reported near Portland Street. Police located the people setting off the pyrotechnics and told them to stop.
July 4 at 12:49 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s deputies in Hyde Park.
July 4 at 2:18 p.m., back at that Brooklyn Street locale, police had to intervene in another dispute between neighbors.
July 4 at 4:02 p.m., officers were called back to Brooklyn Street for a third time in two days. After police investigated another row there, Scott Thompson, 51, of Morristown was charged with aggravated assault.
July 4 at 5:09 p.m., Morristown police tracked down a local woman who had been involved in a crash in Vergennes and had her call police there.
July 4 at 8:28 p.m., a pair of Volkswagens, one blue and the other red, were reported speeding on Moran Loop. Police didn’t spot either vehicle when they arrived, but are patrolling the area more now.
July 4 at 10:03 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
July 4 at 11:04 p.m., calls were coming in about people shooting fireworks at cars near Upper Main and Maple streets. Police found one man firing off bottle rockets there, and told him to cease fire.
July 5 at 5:41 a.m., police are investigating the theft of a credit card.
July 5 at 10:34 a.m., a person asked police to check on the well-being of a man, then called back to say he had just arrived at the caller’s home.
July 5 at 2:13 p.m., a Walton Road resident had questions, and some concerns, after finding a bone in the backyard. An officer swung by and determined the bone belonged to a deer.
July 5 at 2:16 p.m., a woman at Oxbow Riverfront Park was reportedly threatening to harm herself. Police later located her at her home and put her in touch with Lamoille County Mental Health.
July 5 at 5:17 p.m., police plan more patrols on Washington Highway after receiving reports that a gray Toyota drives very fast on that road every morning around 5:20.
July 5 at 5:51 p.m., after a traffic stop on the Route 100 bypass near Stafford Avenue, police charged Paul Turcotte, 29, of Morristown with driving after criminal license suspension, third offense or greater. Police stopped Turcotte because his vehicle had no front license plate.
July 5 at 5:56 p.m., a man living on Portland Street was reported as suicidal. Police found him on the rail trail blowing off some steam, but he assured them he didn’t want to harm himself in any way.
July 5 at 7:59 p.m., tempers and tension were still high on Brooklyn Street, where people reported being threatened.
July 5 at 10:28 p.m., tools were reported stolen on Washington Highway; police are waiting for a list of exactly what was taken.
July 6 at 4:35 a.m., a Union Street resident called police to report an argument with his roommate.
July 6 at 3:49 p.m., Hidden Cove residents said they had surveillance footage of an unknown man at a neighbor’s residence, but police are still waiting on that footage.
July 6 at 5:55 p.m., a caller reported some family members had moved to Maine a few days earlier and she’d not heard a peep from them since. Police verified their old address was empty, then put the caller in touch with police in the area of Maine they’d moved to.
July 6 at 5:55 p.m., after a traffic stop on Route 15 near Mac’s Market, Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
July 6 at 7:01 p.m., a man was reported dragging a woman out of his vehicle as they yelled and screamed at each other in the Cumberland Farms parking lot. She got back in the vehicle before they left, and police didn’t have any luck tracking them down.
July 6 at 9:49 p.m., a fawn struck by a car on Stagecoach Road was dead when police arrived.
July 7 at 9:50 a.m., a woman reported being harassed by a man; police tracked him down and told him to stop immediately, or charges would be pressed.
July 7 at 10:05 a.m., an elderly man wearing a tan hat and sunglasses was reported hanging out on the bridge on the Route 100 bypass. Police saw no sign of him, or anyone else, when they went looking.
July 7 at 12:11 p.m., a passerby who spotted a bicycle down over a bank went and retrieved it in Jersey Heights, then got an earful from the irate owner of the bike who felt it necessary to yell at the good Samaritan.
July 7 at 12:38 p.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services after a vehicle went over an embankment near Private Ridges Road.
July 7 at 5:14 p.m., back on Brooklyn Street, one neighbor involved in the ongoing dispute there called police about someone visiting the home of another individual embroiled in the turmoil. Police told the caller they can’t control who visits people.
July 7 at 5:48 p.m., on Private Ridges Road, a woman called police about the man blowing donuts and peeling out at the bottom of her driveway.
July 7 at 6:18 p.m., a shirtless man sporting a ponytail was reported urinating in public near Union and Court streets. Police went looking for him, but the immodest man had left the area.
July 7 at 7:14 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff were looking for a missing person on Washington Highway; the person was found shortly after the search started.
July 7 at 9:18 p.m., a person ran out into traffic on Elmore Street but had run off the road and vanished by the time police arrived.
July 7 at 9:42 p.m., served court paperwork to a Court Street resident.
July 7 at 10:07 p.m., police asked an elderly gentleman playing very loud music on 2nd Street to turn down the tunes.
July 7 at 10:53 p.m., police told Cumberland Farms staff to call back when the person who is actually prohibited from being in the store shows up. The staff had mistaken a taxi driver who was just passing through for someone who’s been served a no-trespass order for the store.
July 8 at 11:34 a.m., police served a final court order on the person who’d received a temporary one on Court Street the night before.
July 8 at 1 p.m., a woman who hadn’t shown up for work in quite a while told police she’d lost her cellphone and was suffering from serious sciatic nerve pain. Police informed her employer.
July 8 at 8:20 p.m., Phoenix Willey, 20, of Greensboro was charged with eluding police and excessive speed after an attempted traffic stop on McKee Road. According to police, Willey initially fled in his vehicle but soon stopped and was apprehended.
July 8 at 8:20 p.m., police headed back to Private Ridges Road, where a man was screaming at the end of someone’s driveway and pounding a fence post into the ground. Police told him to stay away from that person’s property.
July 9 at 1:11 p.m., police called a tow truck for the owner of a little white car in a ditch on Cote Hill Road.
July 9 at 1:48 p.m., police are investigating a possible case of fraud.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
