Total reported incidents: 104
Arrests: 13
Traffic stops: 16
Suspicious events: 19
Vehicle crashes: 3
Agency assists: 8
Motor vehicle complaints: 6
James Russell, 39, homeless, was arrested for felony-level unlawful mischief, following an investigation into busted coin machines at the Manosh Car Wash.
Kane Plante, 34, of Morristown, was arrested for second degree aggravated domestic assault, after police responded to a suspicious event July 27 on Fitzgerald Road.
July 28 at 5:35 a.m., a man said a big brown dog was hanging out under his pickup truck. He called back later to say the dog wandered off, presumably home.
July 28 at 9:16 a.m., a Brooklyn Street resident reported bank fraud. Police are awaiting bank statements to investigate.
July 28 at 12:25 p.m., police told the owner of a car whose engine was smoking that it was just spilled oil, and it would be better if he drove it around to burn it off rather than let it sit idling in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
July 28 at 2:51 p.m., someone allegedly stole a bunch of cans and bottles from a bin reserved for the Morrisville Soccer Club. Police discovered the thief, but the soccer folks opted not to press charges.
July 28 at 4:48 p.m., Kane Plante was arrested again, this time for first degree aggravated domestic assault, and was later issued a relief from abuse order.
July 28 at 9:11 p.m., no one was injured in a crash at the corner of Bridge and Portland streets.
July 28 at 9:43 p.m., a domestic dispute on Summer Street was resolved after both parties agreed to go their own ways.
July 29 at 12:39 a.m., Clint Stevens, 47, of Irasburg, was arrested on an active warrant after police checked on his broken-down car on the side of Stagecoach Road. He was taken to jail and had to figure out later how to get his car moved.
July 29 at 4:30 a.m., police responded to a drunken row on Union Street, at a house frequented in recent weeks by intoxicated loudsters.
July 29 at 3:46 p.m., James Russell was arrested again, this time for retail theft, after he allegedly stole roughly $79 worth of Merchandise from Dollar General — including batteries, chocolate milk, toilet paper and a Swiffer mop.
July 30 at 10:38 a.m., a crumpled bag of pills was found in the McDonald’s parking lot, and police put it in the department’s drug take-back box.
July 30 at 3:31 p.m., a woman said her car keys were stolen. Police are investigating.
July 30 at 4:38 p.m., police responded to Washington Highway, where John Draper, 75, died at home.
July 30 at 5:35 p.m., some complained about people arguing in an upstairs apartment on Main Street, but the building owner said the unit was vacant.
July 30 at 9:20 p.m., folks at a Hutchins Street home were blaring music and laughing loudly, reported a complainant.
July 30 at 11:07 p.m., a person called to say a man was passed out on the caller’s lawn. The man was later taken to the detox facility at the prison in St. Johnsbury.
July 31 at 7:53 a.m., a couple of people locked themselves in the bathroom at Riverbend Market, later explaining to police they had decamped to the loo to have an argument.
July 31 at 9:02 a.m., a person who was either passed out or sleeping on Guy’s Farm and Yard property was moved along by police.
July 31 at 12:18 p.m.., an Upper Main Street resident said the folks mowing the lawn next door kicked up grass and rocks onto their property.
July 31 at 12:29 p.m., James Russell was arrested again, this time on an active warrant, after he was spotted at Kinney Drugs.
July 31 at 1:24 p.m., Kinney Drugs then asked for, and received, a no-trespass order against someone else.
July 31 at 3:08 p.m., police are investigating the theft of a welder from Napa auto parts.
July 31 at 11:51 p.m., someone reported a shirtless man walking, sans shoes, in the middle of Brooklyn Street. He was on the sidewalk when police checked things out, but still bare of foot and torso, saying he was just out for a late-night walk.
Aug. 1 at 8:14 a.m., the Most Holy Name of Jesus church reported someone cut out a window screen in a foiled attempt to gain entry.
Aug. 1 at 8:39 a.m., staff at Dollar General also reported a failed break-in attempt.
Aug. 1 at 12:17 p.m., Francis Huard, 58, of Craftsbury, was arrested for violating conditions of release after allegedly being around someone who was on the court’s do-not-contact list.
Aug. 1 at 12:21 p.m., man smoking in front of River Arts despite the property owner’s protestations was moved along.
Aug. 1 at 1:43 p.m., the same smoking man was hanging around outside Price Chopper, evidently intoxicated, and was given a ride to the Main Street gazebo to chill for a while.
Aug. 1 at 2:52 p.m., Anissa Geno, 51, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on two active warrants, one from Caledonia County and one from Lamoille.
Aug. 1 at 4:58 p.m., Michael Sylvester, 35, of Morristown, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a motor vehicle complaint on Upper Main Street.
Aug. 1 at 8:04 p.m., the aforementioned smoking, drinking man was drunk at the laundromat. This time, he was taken to St. J to detox.
Aug. 1 at 9:46 p.m., Tawnya Kennison, 41, homeless, was arrested on an active warrant in the Hannaford parking lot, after police responded there looking for someone else who was already in jail and spotted Kennison there.
Aug. 2 at 9:39 a.m., police stood by as emergency, fire and haz-mat crews responded to a spill of pool shock at Aubuchon Hardware.
Aug. 2 at 1:33 p.m., Kyle Kizer, 33, homeless, was arrested for possession of fentanyl and driving after criminal license suspension, after a traffic stop on Park Street.
Aug. 2 at 8:35 pm., a Cochran Road resident reported the lights on at the seemingly vacant house next door. Turns out the neighbor was renting their place on Airbnb.
Aug. 3 at 5:53 a.m., Tanya Hammel, 35, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant and for driving after criminal license suspension on Industrial Park Drive, after police responded to a 911 hang-up.
Aug. 3 at 12:33 p.m., Tyler Clark, 29, of Hardwick, was arrested for violating ad abuse prevention order and driving after criminal license suspension, following an incident on Bridge Street.
Aug. 3 at 4:43 p.m., someone said a man was creepily approaching young females on Lower Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
