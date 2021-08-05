Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 14
July 10 at 8:41 a.m., a car crashed off the side of Sterling Valley Road. Last week, police cited the driver, Jennifer Corbin, 46, of Stowe, for driving under the influence, after receiving the results of a toxicology test of her blood.
July 23 at 1:46 a.m., a hypodermic needle was discovered at the Maplefields on the north side of town, and police safely disposed of it.
July 23 at 8:25 a.m., another needle was found in the Deb’s Place parking lot and was similarly discarded.
July 23 at 9:43 a.m., a Casella waste management truck had to do double duty and come back to collect trash that had blown off it earlier as it drove along Route 15.
July 23 at 1:16 p.m., a vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot backed into a pedestrian’s foot, scraping her up but not dealing serious damage.
July 23 at 1:38 p.m., police dealt with a minor rear-ender crash at the corner of Route 15 and 15A. No one was injured.
July 23 at 6:17p.m., a woman said her vehicle was hit by either another vehicle or a baseball bat.
July 23 at 9:27 p.m., an animal described as either a small bear or a large dog was reported dead on the side of Route 100.
July 23 at 9:38 p.m., kids on top of a white BMW in Morrisville Plaza were reported throwing things at a Chevy Silverado.
July 23 at 9:54 p.m., a car parked on the side of Golf Course Road seemed suspicious, but the car’s occupants said they were just watching people play golf.
July 24 at 10:54 a.m., a side-by-side ATV was spotted on Sterling Valley Road but was gone when police arrived.
July 24 at 12:22 p.m., a different ATV was spotted near there, and the witness got a plate number. Police told her ATVs are not allowed on Morristown roads.
July 24 at 3:52 p.m., a property owner said a neighbor was trespassing on his land, questioning his new shed.
July 24 at 7:31 p.m., an overly intoxicated woman on Munson Avenue was released to a sober member of her group.
July 24 at 7:55 p.m., an anonymous caller complained about loud music from a makeshift camp in the Sterling Valley area.
July 24 at 10:07 p.m., the owner of a car with a large sticker on its windshield was told to take it down since it violates motor vehicle laws.
July 26 at 1:26 a.m., some teens on Congress Street were fighting over a girl, and police told them to quiet their rivalry or take it elsewhere.
July 26 at 7:07 a.m., police gave a drunk woman a ride back to her Wolcott home.
July 26 at 12:27 p.m., police administered Narcan to a person suspected of overdosing in Northgate Plaza. The person was revived and passed off to medical professionals.
July 26 at 3:31 p.m., a pickup truck passed an SUV on Congress Street, and then stopped so its driver could yell at the SUV’s driver.
July 26 at 4:35 p.m., a man with a temporary restraining order against him told police the issuer of the order showed up where he was working. He wanted to note it for the record.
July 26 at 5:59 p.m., a dog was spotted in a car parked in the Hannaford parking lot, but since the car was running with the air conditioning on, it was pretty chill.
July 26 at 6:30 p.m., police assisted multiple rescue agencies — Morristown fire and EMS; Stowe Mountain Rescue; Johnson Water Rescue and Colchester Technical Rescue — in helping pull a woman out of the Lamoille River near the village hydro dam. Police say she had gotten stuck between cracks of large rocks, but luckily had gone in feet first so her head was above water.
July 26 at 7:02 p.m., a man entered Cumberland Farms and yelled a bunch and then left.
July 27 at 4:50 a.m., police arrested Alan Dion II, 38, of Irasburg, for excessive speed after clocking him going 117 in the 50-mph zone near the airport.
July 27 at 5:36 a.m., a week after a group of Minnesotans posed for pictures near the roadside sign for Macmiller Road, someone stole the sign, for the umpteenth time.
July 27 at 9:10 a.m., a juvenile was suspected of vehicular mischief and littering during incidents on Court Street and Copley Avenue.
July 27 at 11:33 a.m., in a separate littering case, someone left a haul of household refuse at Oxbow Riverfront Park.
July 28 at 7:17 p.m., a driver told police he fell asleep at the wheel, causing his crash on Route 100. No one else was involved, and the driver wasn’t injured.
July 29 at 12:35 p.m., a Dumpster was overturned at a Brooklyn Street home, and some kids were seen running away from the area.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
