Total reported incidents: 289
Arrests: 11
Traffic stops: 108
Landin Trombly, 18, of Hyde Park, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, following an investigation into a June 30 crash on Route 15.
July 22 at 9:26 a.m., police placed radar speed carts on Jersey Way, Cadys Falls Road, Stagecoach Road and Portland Street.
July 22 at 11:39 a.m., a person thought some cows off Route 100 near the Stowe town line were not being properly cared for.
July 22 at 2:22 p.m., Chad Foss, 45, of Morristown, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
July 22 at 11:10 p.m., a man was reportedly punching vehicles in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, but police didn’t see any vehicular damage.
July 23 at 9:50 a.m., police issued a no-trespass order against a person who was allegedly using someone’s outdoor electrical outlet without permission.
July 23 at 4:31 p.m., after someone complained about a car driving erratically on Elmore Street, police pulled over the vehicle and arrested Tiffany Prevost, 41, of Elmore, for driving under the influence, second offense, refusing a sobriety test and driving after criminal license suspension.
July 23 at 5:09 p.m., a Golf Course resident reported an unwanted birdie, telling police some golfers who came onto her lawn, flipped her the middle finger and taunted her dogs. Police asked the Ryder Brook Country Club staff to put a sign up near the tee box telling golfers not to cross onto private property looking for shanked shots.
July 23 at 8:31 p.m., police responded to three music-related noise complaints this Saturday evening — Tacos & Taps, followed by the music festival at Oxbow Riverfront Park and at Moog’s Place. The music played on, as police didn’t deem any of them in violation of noise ordinances.
July 23 at 10:20 p.m., a whiff of pot smoke was smelt near Oxbow Park.
July 24 at 12:54 p.m., someone reported a dog in a vehicle parked at Price Chopper. The owner told police he left the vehicle’s air conditioning running while he was in the store.
July 24 at 3:30 p.m., Margaret Paine, 74, was arrested for simple assault after she allegedly hit one her neighbors.
July 24 at 9:30 p.m., the owner of a black Hyundai parked at Cumberland Farms for a long time agreed to move it to the nearby municipal parking lot after staff complained.
July 25 at 5:56 a.m., a delivery truck crashed into a fire hydrant on Industrial Drive.
July 25 at 4:13 p.m., a teenage girl said an older bald man in a car followed her slowly along Portland Street, asking out the window if she smoked pot, but the license plate she provided police didn’t match any registered vehicle.
July 25 at 9:03 p.m., a woman said she was putting her kid in the car on Upper Main Street when a silver pickup truck crashed into her car and drove off before she could get a plate number. No one was hurt.
July 26 at 9 a.m., a person dropped a dime on a couple of cyclists she said didn’t obey the stop sign at the Cottage Street and Randolph Road intersection, but she gave them props for using proper hand signals to later turn onto Washington Highway.
July 26 at 10:07 a.m., a vehicle towing a trailer ran over a bear, injuring it enough that police had to shoot it in the head to put it out of its misery. The driver then took the bear home with him.
July 26 at 3:37 p.m., police arrested Jason V. Hogue, 38, of Stowe, for driving under the influence, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Wolcott. Police say Hogue, who was wanted as a fugitive from justice in Georgia, is also accused of identity theft and providing false information to police during a separate traffic stop a week earlier.
July 27 at 10:36 a.m., police assisted the sheriff’s department and other agencies in a search for a man who went missing, and reportedly died, at Green River Reservoir.
July 27 at 11:50 a.m., in what is becoming a regular occurrence, police asked a bunch of people they say are homeless to vacate private property on Pleasant Street near the cemetery.
July 27 at 2:48 p.m., a man was worried about a can of freon he had that appeared to be expanding, and police suggested he contact a mechanic for advice.
July 27 at 4:04 p.m., someone else complained about a dog left in a car at Price Chopper with the vehicle and air conditioning running but this person was upset about the environmental ramifications.
July 28 at 1:21 p.m., another dog owner, after receiving a complaint that she left her dog in a car in the Northgate Plaza parking lot, said she’d just bring the pooch into the store with her “so people won’t be nosy.”
July 27 at 8:04 p.m., two different people, in separate incidents, tried to buy dogs from a person whose Facebook account was hacked to falsely suggest he had dogs for sale.
July 28 at 10:23 p.m., a group of people were doing burnouts in front of Dollar General. One of them didn’t burn out of there fast enough and received a ticket for driving without a license.
July 29 at 1:07 a.m., police issued four youths hanging out in Oxbow Park tickets for underage drinking.
July 29 at 9:43 a.m., the person suspected of littering in Oxbow Park was in fact the person in charge of cleaning out the restrooms.
July 29 at 11:35 p.m., police arrested Caleb Bourdeau, 24, of Hardwick, for DUI. Bourdeau refused a sobriety test, police say.
July 30 at 8:50 a.m., a man called police to say he had a warrant for his arrest and would turn himself in, but never did.
July 30 at 2:08 p.m., a man mowing his lawn found a hypodermic needle on his property. Police safely got rid of it.
July 31 at 3:50 p.m., no one was injured in a car crash on Laporte Road, although the people involved were shaken and their vehicles were towed away.
Aug 1 at 12:30 p.m., a man reported as tweaking out on drugs and throwing stuff at cars told police he was not high and was just searching the side of the road for his pack of cigarettes.
Aug 1 at 3:08 p.m., Travis White, 38, no address given, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
Aug 1 at 7:39 p.m., police arrested Kenneth Haslam, 57, of Wolcott for DUI after someone reported him for urinating in the parking lot and then getting behind the wheel.
Aug 1 at 8:01 p.m., a woman yelled at a man for yelling at his wife and dog, and the man yelled back at the other woman.
Aug 2 at 2:01 p.m., a passing dump truck helped pull a jackknifed tractor trailer truck back onto Bridge Street.
Aug 2 at 3:12 p.m., police and emergency medical service crews responded to the VFW to try and administer CPR to a man, but their efforts were in vain. The man, Darrell Adams, 64, whom police say was homeless, died on the scene.
Aug 2 at 11:16 p.m., police arrested James Russell, 38, for unlawful trespass, after he was seen on the Pleasant Street property frequently used as a campsite for people without homes.
Aug 3 at 4:43 p.m., someone reported a suspicious box of noodles left on their porch.
Aug 3 at 7:34 p.m., a woman was reportedly peeing in the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
Aug 3 at 11:01 p.m., police arrested Reuben Adams, 44, of East Montpelier, for driving under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, reckless endangerment and eluding police, after a chase that ended in a traffic stop on Stancliff Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
