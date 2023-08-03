Total reported incidents: 101
Arrests: 7
Traffic stops: 26
Suspicious events: 14
Agency assists: 8
Joshua Levaggi, 30, of Hyde Park, and Cheyenne Westcom, 29, of Morristown, were both arrested for heroin possession, following an incident from January. Police say it took until last week for tests on suspected drugs confiscated during the incident to come back.
Elizabeth Immich, 33, of Barre City, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following an investigation into a June 16 traffic stop.
July 21 at 12:05 a.m., Kathryn Hansis, 36, of Montpelier, was arrested for driving under the influence in Elmore. Police say Hansis registered a 0.163 percent blood alcohol concentration.
July 21 at 11:20 a.m., Seth Demo, Jr., 42, of Hyde Park, was arrested for DLS and violating conditions of release, after police chased him down on Brooklyn Street following complaints about his driving.
July 21 at 11:20 a.m., during the same traffic stop, police arrested Matthew Judkins, 27, of Hyde Park on an active warrant, after seeing him in the car with Demo.
July 21 at 12:06 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person who called the station but got cut off. All was well.
July 21 at 4:37 p.m., an unwelcome customer was trespassed from the Route 15 Maplefields.
July 22 at 12:28 a.m., police responded to a noise complaint at Union Street house that has been the frequent site of loud shenanigans, for what would be the first of three times this week.
July 22 at 7:49 a.m., police referred a Cadys Falls landlord/tenant dispute to the state’s attorney, who declined to prosecute it, leaving the two sides to figure it out themselves.
July 22 at 10:22 a.m., cops scooped up a loose pooch and took it to North Country Animal League, since the kennels were closed.
July 22 at 8:45 p.m., the highway department was summoned to remove a tree from the middle of Cote Hill Road.
July 22 at 9:33 p.m., someone complained about folks at a Brooklyn Street house burning trash, for which the town officer later issued a ticket.
July 22 at 11:11 p.m., a loiterer in the Tractor Supply parking lot was ticketed for having an open container of beer.
July 23 at 12:19 a.m., Glenn Newton, 61, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., was arrested for driving under the influence, following a traffic stop on Laporte Road. Police say Newton registered a 0.231 percent BAC, nearly thrice the legal limit.
July 23 at 12:33 a.m., a person who’d reported their car stolen changed that claim when the person who took it returned it.
July 23 at 1:16. a.m., neighbors to a home on Lily Lane said there were frequent parties there and the complainant was concerned about the number of cars parked there and the possibility of kids drinking adult beverages.
July 23 at 2:28 a.m., after someone complained about drumming on Cherry Street, police talked to the people there, who said they were having a jam session but would end the playing.
July 23 at 5:33 a.m., someone allegedly broke into the coin machines at the Manosh car wash. Police are investigating.
July 23 at 11:32 a.m., some folks visiting a place on Lower Elmore Mountain Road reported having their car egged while parked there.
July 23 at 4:03 p.m., someone said a motorcycle driven by a person in a camouflage helmet was doing 100 mph down Route 15. Police said giving chase would be too dangerous.
July 24 at 2:21 a.m., a hypodermic needle was found in the bathroom at the Route 15 Maplefields. Police disposed of it safely.
July 24 at 9:32 a.m., another such needle was found at a storage unit facility on Trombley Hill Road.
July 24 at 4:36 p.m., police are investigating possible fraud of a person’s Amazon account.
July 25 at 4:45 a.m., a person using a Brooklyn Street business’s outlet to charge their phone after hours was told to move along.
July 25 at 4:27 p.m., a person was spotted drinking a White Claw while driving.
July 25 at 5:19 p.m., someone allegedly stole the quite full flood-relief donation jug from the food co-op.
July 25 at 7:40 p.m., Dollar General employees were unnerved by a person who made threats of robbery, so police stood by until the store closed.
July 25 at 9:18 p.m., a person called about a dark sedan swerving all over Laporte Road, but said it took place a half hour earlier, so police had little to go on.
July 26 at 10:39 a.m., someone reported a dog in a crate behind Northgate Plaza. The dog was safe, shaded and hydrated and belonged to someone who worked there, and he was annoyed that people wrongly rat him out on more than one occasion.
July 26 at 2:22 p.m., a seemingly intoxicated person on Lower Main Street who made like he was going to drive away decided to hoof it when police showed up.
July 26 at 7:24 p.m., a person visiting a relative on Elmore Street said someone stole her purple and black Specialized Rockhopper from her bike rack.
July 27 at 2:08 p.m., someone reported having two flat-screen TVs stolen from Houle Avenue. Police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
