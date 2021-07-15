Total reported incidents: 89
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 16
July 2 at 2:47 p.m., in an ongoing dispute among Brooklyn Street neighbors, one person’s door was vandalized with mean words. Police are investigating.
July 2 at 3:24 p.m., a person reported seeing a child alone in a car on Railroad Street.
July 2 at 9:07 p.m., a Morristown Corners resident thought someone — or something — was in her tent out back. Police didn’t see any signs of unwanted tent use.
July 2 at 10:39 p.m., police assisted with a child custody case.
July 3 at 7:15 a.m., a dad said his son’s girlfriend is using his son’s car more than she ought to, in violation of an agreement with the son, who is currently in jail.
July 3 at 8:50 a.m., someone hit a stop sign near the corner of Summer and Court streets.
July 3 at 10:27 a.m., no one was hurt and no tickets were issued in a two-car crash on Route 15 near Silver Ridge Road.
July 3 at 11:04 a.m., police assisted a family with a juvenile who was having some issues.
July 3 at 3:32 p.m., a witness described a man dressed all in black, stumbling along Main Street, but police saw no such unsteady individual.
July 3 at 9:22 p.m., Morristown Corners residents report hearing a car that keeps driving by emitting loud explosions. Police say several sedans have been modified to make those noises, and they are likely to be stopped and ticketed for defective equipment soon.
July 3 at 10:18 p.m., Park Street people complained about loud music coming from the VFW, where a wedding reception was wrapping up, quieting things down.
July 3 at 11:52 p.m., some of the guests at the aforementioned wedding, however, were acting unruly, and were separated by police.
July 4 at 12:49 a.m., screams were reported in Morristown Corners. Police investigated and found a trash-eating dog making “an array” of discordant sounds.
July 4 at 1:45 a.m., an argument over personal property erupted in the trailer park off Cochran Road.
July 4 at 1:59 a.m., in that same park, a different dispute over a similar source; police said both are cases for civil court, not criminal doings.
July 4 at 3:24 a.m., a Bridge Street resident thought someone was trying to break into her home, but it was just the cat.
July 4 at 8:13 a.m., a vehicle that appeared to come out of gear got hung up on one of the boulders lining the Oxbow Riverfront Park parking lot. A tow truck got it unstuck.
July 4 at 10:29 a.m., officers were on parade detail for the Independence Day celebration through town.
July 4 at 10:51 p.m., someone stole a stop sign from Morristown Corners Road.
July 4 at 7:44 p.m., the aforementioned trailer park argument spilled over into cyberspace, with barbs traded on Facebook.
July 4 at 9:43 p.m., someone revved their engine and peeled out from the Oxbow at a high rate of speed.
July 5 at 3:15 a.m., no one was injured in a car crash on Route 100, and the driver was able to get the car back on the road.
July 5 at 1:21 p.m., a person driving south along Route 12 near Lower Elmore Mountain Road said a rock hit his window and smashed it.
July 5 at 5:04 p.m., a possible internet scam was reported to the attorney general’s office.
July 6 at 12:40 a.m., a suspicious-looking man circling the Charlmont restaurant said he was looking for a place to charge his phone.
July 6 at 6:23 a.m., a car got egged overnight on Union Street.
July 6 at 9:57 a.m., cops from a Miami police department leaned on Morristown police to help a Vermonter down in the city recover his stolen identity.
July 6 at 11:38 a.m., a man involved in an argument in the Northgate Plaza parking lot wanted the other person arrested for harassment, but police determined the other person was owed money and was trying to collect it.
July 6 at 4:37 p.m., police arrested Milton Graves, 25, address unknown, for felony unlawful trespass and violating an abuse prevention order, after responding to an incident in the vicinity of Congress Street. Graves was later transported to prison.
July 6 at 7:48 p.m., a car owner off Elmore Road reported a nail in their tire, and suspect a neighbor did it.
July 7 at 11:07 a.m., police said an eviction dispute in the Cochran Road trailer park was a case for the civil docket, not criminal.
July 7 at 12:29 p.m., shades of Smugglers Notch — a tractor trailer truck’s GPS sent the driver down Needle Eye Road as a shortcut, and no way that beast was going to make it through the one-lane railway underpass, so police had to back the truck out.
July 7 at 1:45 p.m., a dump truck separated from its back end on Route 15 but was hooked back up as police arrived.
July 7 at 6:02 p.m., police checked on a Main Street resident who had family members concerned because he wasn’t answering the phone. The man said he was hard of hearing and would call them back.
July 7 at 6:13 p.m., a person in the Congress Street neighborhood avoided serious injury to their hand after accidentally discharging a firearm.
July 7 at 8:14 p.m., a deer didn’t make it across the bypass, getting hit and killed by a car.
July 7 at 10:13 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance and took a person involved to Copley Hospital to detox.
July 8 at 2:55 p.m., a suspicious man reported near Maplefields North skedaddled after police asked him to.
July 8 at 7 p.m., a car driving along Route 15 near Hyde Park lost a wheel, which rolled into a house. Upon police arrival, the car was gone, but the wheel was still there.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
