Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 257
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 7
Traffic warnings: 18
Alarms: 11
Background checks: 4
Foot patrols: 4
Traffic detail: 5
Medical assists: 2
July 17 at 2:46 a.m., cows got out and were hanging out on the neighbors lawn; dispatchers were able to track down the owners, who corralled the animals.
July 17 at 6:14 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a woman living on Elmore Street after her doctor’s office called with concerns; she was OK.
July 17 at 11:38 p.m., Nicholas Hill, 30, of Morristown was charged with retail theft. Hill called police to let them know his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were harassing him; when police responded to his residence they issued him a citation to appear in court for a shoplifting incident at Kinney Drugs last January.
July 18 at 12:15 a.m., police received reports that a woman was outside yelling and crying on Wabun Avenue. Responding officers took the man she had been arguing with into custody, then to detox.
July 18 at 9:36 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.
July 18 at 9:59 a.m., one woman was taken to detox after a dispute at a 1st Street home.
July 18 at 1:17 p.m., again assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.
July 18 at 4:01 p.m., a Sugar House Lane resident said the neighbor had been shooting guns for 45 minutes and wanted it to stop. Police said the shooter was following proper safety measures, and there was nothing they could do.
July 18 at 4:56 p.m., a verbal domestic dispute devolved into a man breaking some things. Police took statements, and the pair agreed to separate for the night.
July 18 at 5:47 p.m., Gabrielle Emerson, 47, of Morristown was charged with disorderly conduct by phone after calling 911 six different times without cause and swearing at the dispatchers who answered. Later in the day Emerson was taken into protective custody, then to detox.
July 18 at 6:12 p.m., a person on Hidden Cove wasn’t actually burning tires, but was burning out and squealing his or her tires. The neighbors took offense and an argument ensued, but nothing came of it.
July 18 at 7:16 p.m., the Vermont State Police asked Morristown police to check on a man who has a 24-hour curfew. He was actually at work, so police let state troopers know.
July 19 at 3:01 a.m., an officer gave an elderly man a ride from Copley Hospital back to his Cherry Avenue home.
July 19 at 7:47 a.m., a Walton Road resident called police because there was a bat in her house, and she’s deathly afraid of them. An officer apprehended the bat for her, then set it free.
July 19 at 11:42 a.m., a Brooklyn Street resident reported a man and woman fighting behind their house. Police actually found two adult men, father and son, arguing about who is supposed to put the mowers for their business out every morning after race night.
July 19 at 9:03 p.m., rapid gunfire was reported near Golf Course Road; the caller quickly called back to say it was just fireworks.
July 20 at 4:37 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies with an incident on Railroad Street in Johnson.
July 20 at 10:31 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health at a Brooklyn Street residence that has been the sight of ongoing neighborhood disputes.
July 20 at 12:11 p.m., someone spray painted the old post office on Lower Main Street.
July 20 at 1:29 p.m., a town employee called police about the homeless people camping in Oxbow Riverfront Park. Town ordinances don’t prohibit camping in the park, so police took no action.
July 20 at 5:06 p.m., a 14-year old boy took off, telling his parents he was going camping with his brother near B Street. After calling police, his parents had a chat and change of heart, and decided to let him go.
July 20 at 5:14 p.m., passersby reported a shirtless man walking around in the middle of Cochran Road. Police located one shirtless man in the area, but he was on the side of the road. The officer told him to stay out of the road, just in case it had been him.
July 20 at 5:31 p.m., an out-of-control juvenile cut a tire with a machete and was threatening his mother. She later told police she didn’t want to press charges.
July 20 at 5:39 p.m., a juvenile barricaded himself in his room at a Union Street residence. Police stopped by and talked with him, convincing him to come out after he cooled down.
July 20 at 9:21 p.m., police are still investigating a possible case of indecent exposure on Bridge Street.
July 20 at 10:43 p.m., assisted Stowe police with a search for a missing person.
July 21 at 11:11 a.m., another report of people camping at the Oxbow. Police did find people there, and some debris, but police can’t prevent people from camping in the park.
July 21 at 8:25 p.m., possible case of fraud at the Maplefields on Route 15, where someone tried to pass what looks like a counterfeit $100.
July 21 at 11:16 p.m., a patient ran away from Copley Hospital. The person was later found at the armory and brought back.
July 21 at 11:57 p.m., the people camping in the Oxbow had a fire and were grilling some food.
July 22 at 10:36 a.m., police told staff at MSI that they could have the vehicle abandoned in their lot towed at the owner’s expense.
July 22 at 2:04 p.m., another vehicle was left abandoned at the car wash on Brooklyn Street. Police had the vehicle, which had smashed headlights and no plates, towed and then obtained a search warrant for it the next day. After searching the vehicle and finding drugs police charged Elijah Phelps, 37, of Morristown with possession of marijuana, and James Russell, 36, listed as transient, with possession of heroin.
July 23 at 12:51 a.m., an officer gave a man a lift from Walton Road to Cumberland Farms.
July 23 at 4:09 a.m., passersby reported a man and woman, who was only wearing a bra and shorts, hugging on Route 15. Police found no one matching that description in the area.
July 23 at 3:24 p.m., a Sterling Valley Road resident reported being threatened by a neighbor; police referred the matter to their landlord, but told her to call back if she had future concerns.
July 23 at 3:34 p.m., a Golf Course Road resident reported being assaulted a week prior. Police are looking into the matter.
July 23 at 6:48 p.m., a fight was reported in the Price Chopper parking lot. Police found only one man there who may have been involved, and he wasn’t talking.
July 24 at 12:55 a.m., police obtained a search warrant for a vehicle that had been seized a few hours before during an incident on Route 100 near Lawrence Road. According to police the driver of the vehicle was vomiting on the side of the road; the investigation is ongoing, and charges are possible pending lab results.
July 24 at 1:23 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies with a possible burglary in Johnson.
July 24 at 4:03 p.m., East Olive Street residents didn’t like the look of the vehicle with Washington plates in their shared driveway. The occupants of the vehicle were just visiting other neighbors.
July 24 at 4:42 p.m., single-car rollover on Stagecoach Road; the driver was OK.
July 24 at 10:54 p.m., the occupants of a vehicle spotted on Washington Highway told police they’d heard some fireworks, but they certainly hadn’t fired off any gunshots in the neighborhood.
July 25 at 9:02 a.m., police are still waiting on statements after a door was reported vandalized at the Brooklyn Street apartment building that was the site of much drama in July.
July 25 at 9:50 a.m., an anonymous caller told police the people camping down at the Oxbow are making a mess. Officers took pictures to document the mess, or lack thereof.
July 25 at 10:44 a.m., police are still waiting for statements in a possible burglary case.
July 25 at 8:04 p.m., Seiara Abbott, 28, of Derby was charged with driving after criminal license suspension after a traffic stop on Munson Avenue.
July 25 at 10:48 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies with a traffic stop in Hyde Park.
July 26 at 6:54 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies after a truck was stolen in Johnson.
July 26 at 10:35 a.m., a caller reported that a man wearing shorts and a red hat but no shoes was walking toward the roundabout on Route 15. Police didn’t find him.
July 26 at 10:39 a.m., a Washington Highway resident wasn’t happy someone had made a negative post about him on social media.
July 26 at 4:53 p.m., Michael Labree, 23, of Morristown was charged with excessive speed after police clocked him going 61 in a 25-mph zone in Jersey Heights.
July 26 at 9:48 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies with transporting two women to Copley Hospital.
July 27 at 8:56 a.m., police are investigating an attempted break-in at North Country Animal League.
July 27 at 9:16 a.m., her caretakers couldn’t reach an elderly Park Street resident; police later located her at Copley Hospital.
July 27 at 4:05 p.m., a suspicious event on Gallup Road is under investigation.
July 27 at 5:40 p.m., a Wilkins Street man told police his mother opened some of his mail, then shredded it. He wanted police to do something about it; they referred the matter to the post office.
July 28 at 10:05 p.m., after receiving multiple reports about fireworks in the village police located the perps and told them to stop the pyrotechnics.
July 29 at 8:14 a.m., a driver told police she didn’t see a biker signal he was about to turn on Washington Highway, and that’s why she nearly hit him.
July 29 at 11:36 a.m., Morristown’s detective obtained a search warrant for someone’s cellphone.
July 29 at 5:06 p.m., served a citation on behalf of Vergennes police to someone on Deer Run Avenue.
July 29 at 10:56 p.m., there was no red sedan in the ditch on Center Road when police went looking. In fact, there was no vehicle in any ditch in the area.
July 30 at 11:55 a.m., no injuries in the single-car rollover on Sterling Valley Road.
July 30 at 2:56 p.m., sheep were reported to be hanging out in the middle of the bridge on Route 15A. Police aren’t sure where they came from, since there are no sheep pastures nearby, but the animals were gone when police arrived.
July 30 at 5:12 p.m., people were reported drinking at the Oxbow.
July 30 at 6:08 p.m., back on 1st Street, a man and woman who were arguing started throwing things at each other. Police separated them for the night and took her to detox.
July 30 at 7:57 p.m., in a new take on a timeless quarrel, a Park Street resident advised police that his ex was harassing him about a missing remote control. Police told him to block her phone number.
July 30 at 8:52 p.m., a Washington Highway resident told police he thought another man had made a video of him inside his own home. Police are investigating.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
