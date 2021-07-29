Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 10
July 16 at 9:02 a.m., a big truck backed into a structure at the Sunset Motor Inn.
July 16 at 9:07 a.m., someone drove into some of the boulders lining the Morristown Elementary School parking lot.
July 16 at 11:37 a.m., a suspicious-looking car parked outside a Harrel Street business actually belonged to an employee.
July 16 at 12:19 p.m., a big tree fell on Park Street and police provided blue lights while crews cleaned it up.
July 16 at 1:26 p.m., a car was egged on Summer Street, the latest in a series of weekly yolkings that have police asking for people to be on the lookout.
July 16 at 10:04 p.m., someone called in a large bonfire on Ryder Brook Road, but police said it was under control and had been OK’d by the fire chief.
July 16 at 10:55 p.m., a fast-moving car headed south on Elmore Road was referred to Vermont State Police.
July 17 at 3:23 a.m., police mediated a fight in the trailer park off Cochran Road.
July 17 at 10:12 a.m., police were seeking a person who was not welcome at the Hannaford grocery store.
July 17 at 4:42 p.m., on Harrison Avenue, goats were bleating too loudly for a neighbor’s comfort. Police have in the past issued tickets for roosters crowing but didn’t take action against the goats or their owner.
July 17 at 5:12 p.m., a youth on Golf Course Road was hitting the golf balls that landed on or near his property back onto the Ryder Brook course, to the chagrin of golfers on the links. Police explained to the child and their parents that golfers sometimes shank it, and were not likely purposely aiming at their house.
July 17 at 8:19 p.m., police served a subpoena for Caledonia County Superior Court.
July 17 at 11:21 p.m., a car crashed into the Holy Cross Catholic Church sign, damaging the sign but not the driver or other people.
July 18 at 2:33 p.m., Brooklyn Street residents were arguing over flowers.
July 18 at 4:28 p.m., police are looking into a possibly stolen snowmobile from the Cochran Road trailer park.
July 18 at 5:13 p.m., an iPhone with a black case was reported stolen on Munson Avenue.
July 18 at 5:20 p.m., a person, seemingly intoxicated, passed out at Cumberland Farms and was taken away by a friend.
July 18 at 11:24 p.m., a motor vehicle title was found in the Maplefields parking lot and police mailed it back to the owner.
July 19 at 11:23 a.m., an Android phone was lost, somewhere around the Second Chance thrift store.
July 19 at 3:53 p.m., a wallet found at Mac’s convenience store was almost immediately reunited with its owner.
July 19 at 4:20 p.m., a vehicle crash on Munson Avenue near Northgate Plaza resulted in major car damage but only minor human damage.
July 19 at 5:44 p.m., a drunken man slumped on the ground outside Charlmont was taken to a local detox facility.
July 19 at 8:59 p.m., police warned a kid about the dangers of riding his bike in and out of traffic near the intersection of Park Street and Copley Avenue.
July 20 at 4:12 p.m., a man told police he thought he saw his children’s mother on a different police agency’s Facebook page wanted for shoplifting. Police said there seemed to be no threat to the man’s kids.
July 20 at 6:45 p.m., after responding to a fight outside the post office, police arrested Jordan Phelps, 31, of Morristown for simple assault.
July 20 at 7:43 p.m., a woman said she was receiving threatening texts from her ex and was given advice on how to retain a restraining order.
July 20 at 8:09 p.m., a pickup truck spun out on a Golf Course Road property, and police issued the driver a no-trespass order.
July 21 at 11:29 a.m., police were asked to step up patrols near Churchill Road after a bunch of suspicious vehicles were seen in the area.
July 21 at 3:55 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle was reported at Maplefields North. It was gone when police arrived, but they determined it was a man from Craftsbury and reminded him that ATVs aren’t allowed on Morristown roads.
July 21 at 5:21 p.m., people were reportedly setting off fireworks on Union Street.
July 21 at 5:42 p.m., someone must have been keeping up their illicit driving practice, because, like the previous week, some golf balls were found near the buses at Lamoille Valley Transportation. No buses were damaged, but police are looking into it.
July 21 at 5:47 p.m., police retrieved a set of keys someone had forgotten in their rental car they parked at the airport.
July 21 at 8:52 p.m., the man who spun out on Golf Course Road earlier was trespassing on the course and police had his vehicle towed.
July 21 at 10:39 p.m., police arrested Jerry Cogg, 41, of Morristown, following a domestic disturbance. Police say as officers tried to take him to detox, Cogg spit on them and corrections staff before they could transport him to prison in St. Johnsbury. Cogg was charged with domestic assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and violating conditions of release.
July 22 at 9:33 a.m., a man was seen sleeping or passed out at McDonalds. Police roused him and he told them he had fallen asleep after eating a big McBreakfast.
July 22 at 12:26 p.m., extra police patrols were requested on Cadys Falls Road by a person who said cars drive by particularly fast between 5-7 p.m. every day.
July 22 at 6:13 p.m., a person police say is without a permanent home was sleeping in his car at Aubuchon and was asked to be on his way.
July 22 at 10:28 p.m., some suspicious people with flashlights were seen on Macmiller Road. They told police they were from Minnesota and were taking pictures of the sign because Mac Miller was a famous rapper. The officer told them that this particular Mac Miller was a Morristown farmer of some local renown.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
